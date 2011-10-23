Trending

Flückiger solos to Uster win

Van Compernolle, Dumanchin make podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:59:47
2Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:00:14
3Théo Dumanchin (Fra)0:00:21
4Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:00:30
5Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:00:45
6Nico Brüngger (Swi)0:00:46
7Andreas Moser (Swi)0:00:47
8Bart Hofman (Bel)
9René Lang (Swi)0:00:48
10Floris De Tier (Bel)0:00:57
11Raymond Kunzli (Swi)0:00:59
12Kévin Bouvard (Fra)0:01:18
13Markus Bauer (Ger)0:01:30
14Michael Wildhaber (Swi)0:01:55
15Jürg Graf (Swi)0:02:02
16Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:02:18
17Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:02:28
18Dario Stauble (Swi)0:02:56
19Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar0:03:32
20Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)0:03:39
21Emilien Barben (Swi)0:03:40
22Sascha Schneider (Ger)0:03:48
23Markus Kuriger (Swi)0:05:06
24Michael Winterberg (Swi)
25Anthony Grand (Swi)
26Peter Frei (Swi)
27Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
28Lukas Stoiber (Aut) Die NO Rad Union
29Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)
30Fabian Obrist (Swi)
31Helge Mensching (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews