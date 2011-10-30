Schweizer wins in Switzerland
Achermann beats Henzelin for second and third
Elite Women: Steinmaur -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)
|0:33:25
|2
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|0:00:11
|3
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|0:00:42
|4
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi)
|0:00:48
|5
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|0:01:10
|6
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|0:01:16
|7
|Martina Zwick (Ger)
|0:01:34
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:01:35
|9
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)
|0:02:53
|10
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|0:02:55
|11
|Denise Breu (Swi)
|0:03:33
|12
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|0:03:43
|13
|Lydia Bernhard (Ger)
