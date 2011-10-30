Trending

Schweizer wins in Switzerland

Achermann beats Henzelin for second and third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Schweizer (Ger)0:33:25
2Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:00:11
3Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:00:42
4Sabrina Maurer (Swi)0:00:48
5Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)0:01:10
6Agnes Naumann (Ger)0:01:16
7Martina Zwick (Ger)0:01:34
8Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:01:35
9Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita)0:02:53
10Michelle Hediger (Swi)0:02:55
11Denise Breu (Swi)0:03:33
12Deborah Inauen (Swi)0:03:43
13Lydia Bernhard (Ger)

