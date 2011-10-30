Wildhaber outsprints Kyzivat in Switzerland
Zahner takes third
Elite Men: Steinmaur -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:56:28
|2
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|3
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|0:00:12
|4
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|5
|David Kasek (Cze)
|0:00:34
|6
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:01:08
|7
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|0:01:11
|8
|Nico Brüngger (Swi)
|0:01:24
|9
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:01:27
|10
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|0:01:31
|11
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)
|0:01:37
|12
|Emilien Barben (Swi)
|0:01:45
|13
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:01:50
|14
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|0:01:51
|15
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:01:53
|16
|Jürg Graf (Swi)
|0:02:44
|17
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)
|0:03:02
|18
|Sascha Wagner (Ger)
|0:03:04
|19
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|0:03:12
|20
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:03:20
|21
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|0:03:21
|22
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|0:03:39
|23
|Peter Frei (Swi)
|0:03:43
|24
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|0:03:54
|25
|Anthony Grand (Swi)
|0:03:58
|26
|Sascha Schneider (Ger)
|0:04:22
|27
|Severin Sagesser (Swi)
|0:04:26
|28
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|0:04:36
|29
|Markus Kuriger (Swi)
|0:04:37
|30
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)
|0:05:51
|31
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|0:06:27
|32
|Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)
|33
|Yari Cisotto (Ita)
|34
|Jérémy Meiller (Fra)
|35
|Maxime Del Piro (Fra)
|36
|Olivier Mannheim (Fra)
