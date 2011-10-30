Trending

Wildhaber outsprints Kyzivat in Switzerland

Zahner takes third

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:56:28
2Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
3Simon Zahner (Swi)0:00:12
4Sascha Weber (Ger)
5David Kasek (Cze)0:00:34
6Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:01:08
7Raymond Kunzli (Swi)0:01:11
8Nico Brüngger (Swi)0:01:24
9Andreas Moser (Swi)0:01:27
10Lubomir Petrus (Cze)0:01:31
11Thomas Paccagnella (Ita)0:01:37
12Emilien Barben (Swi)0:01:45
13Markus Bauer (Ger)0:01:50
14Lars Forster (Swi)0:01:51
15Michael Wildhaber (Swi)0:01:53
16Jürg Graf (Swi)0:02:44
17Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned)0:03:02
18Sascha Wagner (Ger)0:03:04
19Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:03:12
20Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:03:20
21Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:03:21
22Michael Winterberg (Swi)0:03:39
23Peter Frei (Swi)0:03:43
24Dario Stauble (Swi)0:03:54
25Anthony Grand (Swi)0:03:58
26Sascha Schneider (Ger)0:04:22
27Severin Sagesser (Swi)0:04:26
28Josef Soukup (Cze)0:04:36
29Markus Kuriger (Swi)0:04:37
30Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)0:05:51
31Fabian Obrist (Swi)0:06:27
32Olivier Hofstetter (Swi)
33Yari Cisotto (Ita)
34Jérémy Meiller (Fra)
35Maxime Del Piro (Fra)
36Olivier Mannheim (Fra)

