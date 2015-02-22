Iserbyt wins junior race in Oostmalle
Belgian beats Dutchmen Van Der Heijden, Groot and Wolsink
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:38:58
|2
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|0:00:22
|3
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:00:24
|4
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|5
|Johan Jacobs (Sui) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|7
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:04
|8
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:01:10
|9
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:01:17
|10
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|11
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|12
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|13
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|14
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|15
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|16
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|17
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|18
|Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|19
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|20
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|21
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:01:47
|22
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|23
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|0:02:08
|24
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:02:17
|25
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)
|0:02:35
|26
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|27
|Pelle Van Den Bulck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:02:49
|28
|Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:02:51
|29
|Jorn Montaigne (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|0:03:14
|30
|Jens Quartier (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust
|0:03:38
|31
|Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:03:57
|32
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:04:55
|33
|Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|34
|Jasper Knaeps (Bel)
|0:06:12
|DNF
|Niels Willaerts (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen
|DNF
|Stef Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|DNF
|Niels Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|DNF
|Wouter Wynants (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|DNF
|Roel Vandael (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|DNF
|Killian De Groodt (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|DNF
|Sander Jeurissen (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club & BMX VZW
