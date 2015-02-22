Trending

Iserbyt wins junior race in Oostmalle

Belgian beats Dutchmen Van Der Heijden, Groot and Wolsink

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:38:58
2Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden0:00:22
3Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:00:24
4Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:25
5Johan Jacobs (Sui) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:27
6Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
7Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:04
8Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:01:10
9Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:01:17
10Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
11Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:18
12Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
13Thomas Verheyen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
14Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
15Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
16Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
17Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
18Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
19Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
20Alessio Dhoore (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:36
21Mart Muskens (Ned)0:01:47
22Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:54
23Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 1850:02:08
24Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:02:17
25Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)0:02:35
26Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:36
27Pelle Van Den Bulck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:02:49
28Jens Roelants (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen0:02:51
29Jorn Montaigne (Bel) Asfra Racing Team0:03:14
30Jens Quartier (Bel) Cycling Team Houtland-Westkust0:03:38
31Glenn Eestermans (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:03:57
32Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:04:55
33Bjarne Bertels (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:06:00
34Jasper Knaeps (Bel)0:06:12
DNFNiels Willaerts (Bel) BMX Vlijtingen
DNFStef Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
DNFNiels Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
DNFWouter Wynants (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
DNFRoel Vandael (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
DNFKillian De Groodt (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
DNFSander Jeurissen (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club & BMX VZW

