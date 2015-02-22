Trending

Cant continues winning streak in Oostmalle

Harris second and Sels third

Sanne Cant takes on the stairs

Sanne Cant takes on the stairs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:40:56
2Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:12
3Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:21
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:08
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team0:01:26
6Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:01:35
7Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:02:01
8Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:02:14
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:33
10Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team0:03:01
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:11
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:03:28
13Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:33
14Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:03:39
15Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:04:16
16Asa Maria Erlandsson (Nor)0:04:59
17Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:05:38
18Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren0:06:03
19Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:06:09
20Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS0:06:40
21Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:07:01
22Lisa Jacobs (Aus)0:07:02
23Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:07:07
DNFSuzie Godart (Ned)
DNFKim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
DNFLaura Krans (Bel)
DNFAxelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
DNFBrenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
DNFValerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
DNFGertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
DNFTine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW

Latest on Cyclingnews