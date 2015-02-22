Cant continues winning streak in Oostmalle
Harris second and Sels third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:40:56
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team
|0:01:26
|6
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|7
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|8
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:02:14
|9
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|10
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|12
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:03:28
|13
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|14
|Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|15
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove
|0:04:16
|16
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Nor)
|0:04:59
|17
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|0:05:38
|18
|Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel) FUJI Medista MTB Team - Neeroeteren
|0:06:03
|19
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|0:06:09
|20
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
|0:06:40
|21
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:07:01
|22
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
|0:07:02
|23
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:07:07
|DNF
|Suzie Godart (Ned)
|DNF
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|DNF
|Laura Krans (Bel)
|DNF
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
|DNF
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|DNF
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam
|DNF
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy