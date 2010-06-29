Trending

Rametsteiner wins in Austria

Kellermayr notches women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roman Rametsteiner (Aut)4:33:54
2Martin Kellermann (Aut)4:34:16
3Daniel Gathof (Ger)4:47:43
4Wolfgang Mayer (Ger)4:55:34
5Lauris Purnins (Lat)5:26:50
6Jochen Kreiner (Aut)5:32:41
DNFManfred Stiegler (Aut)
DNSErich Andrejek (Aut)
DNSJohann Remler (Aut)
DNSRichard Zinthauer (Aut)
DNSMario Reiffenmüller (Aut)
DNSThomas Strobl (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)5:57:49

Latest on Cyclingnews