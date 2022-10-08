Tadej Pogacar wins Il Lombardia

Image 1 of 16 (Image credit: Getty Images ) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Enric Mas (Movistar) sits on as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Tadej Pogacar looks back to see Enric Mas on his wheel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Tadej Pogacar attacks on the San Fermo della Battaglia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Davide Formolo sets up Tadej Pogacar on the San Fermo della Battaglia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) is brought back on the San Fermo della Battaglia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) The peloton during Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Il Lombardia peloton climbs out of Bergamo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) The start of Il Lombardia 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) (Image credit: Getty Images )



Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retained his Il Lombardia title in a two-up sprint against Enric Mas (Movistar).

The pair rode away from the rest of the field on the Civilio climb, and exchanged several attacks before fighting it out in a sprint.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) bridged up to them a couple of times, but was dropped on the final ascent of San Fermo della Battaglia, but did hang on to complete the podium.

“It’s really amazing to come back and to repeat the victory," Pogačar said in an interview after the finish. "The teamwork today, I can’t say how grateful I am for the team – they did such an amazing job. To pull it for the last race of the season is amazing.

“The race went just how we wanted. I tried to attack on Civiglio but Mas was clearly on the same level as me on the climb. We tried to co-operate until the final so it went perfect.

“In Emilia, I was straight from Australia and every day since then I’ve felt better. Already in Tre Valli I felt great, so I knew today would be good legs.

“I would say almost perfect,” he added, summing up his season.

More to follow ...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)