Tadej Pogacar wins Il Lombardia
Pogacar out-sprinted Movistar's Enric Mas into second place after striking breakaway effort
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retained his Il Lombardia title in a two-up sprint against Enric Mas (Movistar).
The pair rode away from the rest of the field on the Civilio climb, and exchanged several attacks before fighting it out in a sprint.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) bridged up to them a couple of times, but was dropped on the final ascent of San Fermo della Battaglia, but did hang on to complete the podium.
“It’s really amazing to come back and to repeat the victory," Pogačar said in an interview after the finish. "The teamwork today, I can’t say how grateful I am for the team – they did such an amazing job. To pull it for the last race of the season is amazing.
“The race went just how we wanted. I tried to attack on Civiglio but Mas was clearly on the same level as me on the climb. We tried to co-operate until the final so it went perfect.
“In Emilia, I was straight from Australia and every day since then I’ve felt better. Already in Tre Valli I felt great, so I knew today would be good legs.
“I would say almost perfect,” he added, summing up his season.
More to follow ...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
