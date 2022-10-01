Enric Mas tunes up for Il Lombardia with Giro dell'Emilia win

Enric Mas took his sixth win of 2022 in Bologna

Enric Mas laid down a marker ahead of the final Monument of the year at Il Lombardia, dispatching with Tadej Pogačar on the way to victory at the Giro dell'Emilia.

The Movistar leader had emerged as the strongest along with his UAE Team Emirates counterpart on the penultimate ascent of the steep San Luca climb in Bologna before the pair were caught by a small chase group inside the final 10km of the race.

However, set up by his teammate, the retiring Alejandro Valverde, Mas struck out early on the final climb to the line, 2km out. Pogačar surprisingly had no response, leaving Mas to solo to his sixth win of the season.

Pogačar took second place at 11 seconds, while Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) rounded out the podium shortly afterwards having raced up the final kilometres alongside the Slovenian.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)