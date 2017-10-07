Image 1 of 76 Matthias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 76 Spectators rush to help Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) who crashed into a ravine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 76 Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 76 Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 76 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) takes second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with his second Il Lombardia trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) takes win number 50 in Il Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and the trophy for winner of Il Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had plenty of time to celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates his second Il Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 76 Nicolas Roche (BMC) sprints from the chasing group against Sergei Chernetski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 76 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 76 Gianni Moscon ahead of an angry Alexis Vuillermoz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 76 Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 76 Julian Alaphilippe, Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon on the Il Lombardia podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 76 Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was given an award for being most aggressive (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 76 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with Gianni Moscon (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 76 Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 76 The peloton on the Sormano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 76 Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) leads a group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 76 Il Lombardia in all its beauty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 76 Pello Bilbao (Astana) leads the chasing group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 76 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 76 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 76 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 76 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins his second Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 76 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 76 Nicolas Roche is interviewed ahead of the race (Image credit: RCS) Image 41 of 76 The start of Il Lombardia 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 76 2014 Il Lombardia winner Dan Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 76 Team Sky had a few options at the start of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 76 AG2R La Mondiale have had a good autumn Classics campaign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 76 It might have been sunny but there were some extra layers on show at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 76 Orica-Scott, minus Esteban Chaves, are introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 76 Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 76 Lennard Hofstede made it into the break for Team Sunweb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 76 Jacques Janse van Rensburg in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 76 The peloton weaves their way through the Italian countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 76 The peloton took it a little easier early in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 76 The peloton enjoys a day in the sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 76 Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 76 The peloton in Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 76 Lake Como is a sparkly backdrop for Il Lombardia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 76 Team Sky amass at the front behind Michael Schar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 76 Fans wait to see the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 76 Angel Vicioso (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 76 Mekseb Debesey is followed by Serge Pauwels as they go to the start (Image credit: RCS) Image 61 of 76 Thibaut Pinot heads to sign on (Image credit: RCS) Image 62 of 76 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: RCS) Image 63 of 76 Nairo Quintana and the Movistar team are introduced to the crowd (Image credit: RCS) Image 64 of 76 The peloton goes on their way (Image credit: RCS) Image 65 of 76 The BMC Racing team is presented to the crowd (Image credit: RCS) Image 66 of 76 Bob Jungels signs on (Image credit: RCS) Image 67 of 76 Thibaut Pinot was one of the pre-race favourites (Image credit: RCS) Image 68 of 76 Nairo Quintana has been quietly consistent during the Italian Classics (Image credit: RCS) Image 69 of 76 Mikel Landa will sign on for his final WorldTour race in Sky kit at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: RCS) Image 70 of 76 Fabio Aru in his Italian national colours (Image credit: RCS) Image 71 of 76 Waiting for the flag to drop (Image credit: RCS) Image 72 of 76 The peloton sets off for the neutral start (Image credit: RCS) Image 73 of 76 The riders wait for the start (Image credit: RCS) Image 74 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali signs on (Image credit: RCS) Image 75 of 76 Philippe Gilbert entertains his teammates as they sign on (Image credit: RCS) Image 76 of 76 Trek-Segafredo in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) soloed his way to victory in Como to claim the title in Il Lombardia. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) was second place, 28 seconds down, with Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) out-sprinting the chasers for third 10 seconds later.

Related Articles Il Lombardia 2017 highlights - Video

It was the second victory for Nibali in his home Monument after a similarly-executed win on the same run-in to Como in 2015.

"I got big support from my team I had great physical condition from the end of the season, but everyone was looking to me as the favourite so it wasn't easy to win," Nibali said.

"Today my plan was just to have a great race. I've had a lot of good placings this year but without the big win that I was looking for and to win a Monument it is always something great."

Nibali moved into a lead group with 18km to go on the Civiglio, the penultimate climb of the day. He then bridged across to attacker Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) making a formidable two-man escape that quickly distanced the others.

The Frenchman has largely overcome his descending fears over the past few seasons, but was no match for Nibali on the technical, narrow descent of the Civiglio.

Although Pinot managed to keep Nibali to a handful of seconds at the foot of the final climb of the San Fermo della Battaglia, he lost ground on the climb and the subsequent descent.

Ahead, Nibali swept down the narrow, sinuous descent, bunny-hopping speed humps and railing the corners to build up an unassailable lead.

Alaphilippe, another notable descender, shot out of the chasing group and went off in pursuit of Nibali in the final kilometers, but ran out of time to close the gap. He held on for second ahead of a chasing group led home by Moscon.

"It's incredible," Alaphilippe said. "I didn't expect to finish on the podium today. I had a strange feeling after the World Championships, but I kept focused and my team did a really good job. I did my best but I couldn't follow Nibali when he attacked. I'm not disappointed, it's already something special to finish on the podium of a Monument."

The Frenchman took a moment to mention his teammate Laurens De Plus, who suffered a horrific crash on the descent of the Sormano in which he flew over the guardrail into a ravine.

"My thoughts also go to my teammate who crashed during the race while he was at the front. I heard he's OK, I strongly hope so. I want to thank my team for their work in my favour today, and I will return to the Italian monuments with the aim of doing even better than third in Milan-San Remo and second at Il Lombardia."

Moscon, who attacked just before Pinot sparked the winning move, was satisfied with a podium finish to close out an exceptional second professional year.

"Even if I didn't win a race this year, a podium here in Como is fantastic and worth a victory – it's the best way to close my season," Moscon said. "Nibali was the strongest on the last climb. I tried to attack Civiglio but everybody was tired after 200km or more of racing pretty hard. After the Sormano wall, your legs feel stiff. Even if I went with Nibali I'd have been dropped in the next climb like Pinot was. I'm happy with third place."

How it unfolded

Sunshine and blue skies greeted the riders as they set off from Bergamo. Right from the start, Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec) and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) jumped and took a short lead. They were soon joined by Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF), Matthias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Pier Paolo De Negri (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb) to create the first breakaway.

The group built up a gap of 12 minutes, which seemed to put a scare on the peloton. Bahrain-Merida, looking to put Vincenzo Nibali atop the podium, and Cannondale-Drapac, riding for Rigoberto Uran, led the chase. The gap continued to drop as the climbing started and with 100km to go, the break had only six minutes, and Movistar had joined in the chase work.

Then the action finally started. Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal and Team Sky hit the front of the field and pushed the pace. With 73km to go, the gap had fallen to two minutes and within two kilometers was nearing the one minute mark.

A chase group soon formed ahead of the peloton: Jesus Herrada (Movistar) was the first to go, and he was then joined by Andriy Grivko (Astana), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Rodolfo Torres (Androni Sidermac), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC). Herrada was soon dropped.

That group charged along as the lead group started falling apart. Soon only Ballerini and Le Turnier were in front ahead of the new group, which had also dropped some riders and picked up some of the drop-outs from the lead group, in a rapidly-changing situation.

The first major climb of the day was the famed Madonna del Ghisallo, and as the two leaders neared the top, Le Turnier attacked, leaving Ballerini behind, with Cherel and De Plus chasing not far behind. They caught and passed the Frenchman before the summit, but he joined them again on the descent.

The trio slowly built up 30 to 40 seconds on chasers Roglic, Ballerini, De Negri, Hofstede, Rota, Janse van Rensburg, Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Winner Anacona (Movistar). This group too started dropping riders, and soon was only 30 seconds ahead of the field. They started up the day's biggest climb, the Sormano. The leading trio had 38 seconds on the chase group with the field at 0:49. Cherel proved to be the strongest and slowly moved away from the other two on the narrow road up.

De Plus continued to give chase, but Le Turnier ended up back with Roglic and a UAE rider, and they too were caught by a large chasing group. Cherel hit the summit about 30 seconds ahead of De Plus, with the field to about another 30 seconds. The long and relatively dangerous descent led to a flattish section on the way to the penultimate climb.

The dangerous descent proved itself in a horrifying crash with just over 40km to go. De Plus overcooked a turn, hit the guardrail and was launched up over the barrier, his bike flying into the nearby trees. Many feared the worst, but the team reported that he was not seriously injured. The gap back to the field grew after that, going over a minute. Eventually Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and De Marchi attacked, moving up to within 30 seconds of Cherel. Pello Bilbao (Astana) was able to work his way up to the duo, only 15 seconds behind Cherel with 30 km left.

The trio finally caught the leader with 24km to go. They took 30 seconds with them as they headed up the next climb, the Civiglio, with gradients up to 10 percent. Cherel had to drop back and was picked up by the field, then only 14 seconds back at 20km. With 18 km to go, the last of the three leaders was absorbed back into the field. Gianni Moscon (Sky) took off, followed by Sam Oomen (Sunweb). Others gave chase, including Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida).

Pinot caught and passed the leaders, and held a small gap over them before Nibali joined the Frenchman. The two flew down the short descent, with Nibali maintaining a lead. The Italian put his experience and fearlessness to good use to extend his advantage.

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) also gave chase and was joined by Moscon, but with 8 km, they were still 45 seconds behind.

There was one more climb to go and Nibali started up it with 17 seconds in hand. Uran and Moscon were caught again and other attacks followed, including Diego Rosa (Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (Astana).

Nibali kept his calm and built up his lead, topping the last climb with 38 seconds on Pinot and 45 seconds on the field. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) caught Pinot, but the other chasers were only seconds behind. Alaphilippe then took off alone in search of second place.

The experienced Italian held on to his lead and had plenty of time to celebrate on the final hundred meters before crossing the finish line for his second Lombardia title and 50th pro win. Alaphilippe came through alone 28 seconds later, and Moscon won the sprint of the chase group to claim third place ten seconds later.

Full Results