Vincenzo Nibali wins Il Lombardia

Second home Monument victory for Italian

Image 1 of 76

Matthias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)

Matthias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 76

Spectators rush to help Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) who crashed into a ravine

Spectators rush to help Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) who crashed into a ravine
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 76

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 76

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 76

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) takes second

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) takes second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with his second Il Lombardia trophy

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with his second Il Lombardia trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) takes win number 50 in Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) takes win number 50 in Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and the trophy for winner of Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and the trophy for winner of Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had plenty of time to celebrate

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) had plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates his second Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates his second Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 76

Nicolas Roche (BMC) sprints from the chasing group against Sergei Chernetski

Nicolas Roche (BMC) sprints from the chasing group against Sergei Chernetski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 76

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 76

Gianni Moscon ahead of an angry Alexis Vuillermoz

Gianni Moscon ahead of an angry Alexis Vuillermoz
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 76

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)

Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 76

Julian Alaphilippe, Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon on the Il Lombardia podium

Julian Alaphilippe, Vincenzo Nibali and Gianni Moscon on the Il Lombardia podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 76

Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was given an award for being most aggressive

Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was given an award for being most aggressive
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 76

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with Gianni Moscon (Sky) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) with Gianni Moscon (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 76

Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale)

Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 76

The peloton on the Sormano

The peloton on the Sormano
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 76

Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack

Mickael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 76

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) leads a group

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) leads a group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 76

Il Lombardia in all its beauty

Il Lombardia in all its beauty
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 76

Pello Bilbao (Astana) leads the chasing group

Pello Bilbao (Astana) leads the chasing group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 76

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 76

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 76

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 76

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins his second Il Lombardia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins his second Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 76

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)

Diego Rosa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 76

Nicolas Roche is interviewed ahead of the race

Nicolas Roche is interviewed ahead of the race
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 41 of 76

The start of Il Lombardia 2017

The start of Il Lombardia 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 76

2014 Il Lombardia winner Dan Martin

2014 Il Lombardia winner Dan Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 76

Team Sky had a few options at the start of the day

Team Sky had a few options at the start of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 76

AG2R La Mondiale have had a good autumn Classics campaign

AG2R La Mondiale have had a good autumn Classics campaign
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 76

It might have been sunny but there were some extra layers on show at the start

It might have been sunny but there were some extra layers on show at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 76

Orica-Scott, minus Esteban Chaves, are introduced to the crowd

Orica-Scott, minus Esteban Chaves, are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 76

Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec)

Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 76

Lennard Hofstede made it into the break for Team Sunweb

Lennard Hofstede made it into the break for Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 76

Jacques Janse van Rensburg in the breakaway

Jacques Janse van Rensburg in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 76

The peloton weaves their way through the Italian countryside

The peloton weaves their way through the Italian countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 76

The peloton took it a little easier early in the race

The peloton took it a little easier early in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 76

The peloton enjoys a day in the sun

The peloton enjoys a day in the sun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 76

Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) leads the breakaway

Mathias Le Turnier (Cofidis) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 76

The peloton in Il Lombardia

The peloton in Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 76

Lake Como is a sparkly backdrop for Il Lombardia

Lake Como is a sparkly backdrop for Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 76

Team Sky amass at the front behind Michael Schar

Team Sky amass at the front behind Michael Schar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 76

Fans wait to see the riders

Fans wait to see the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 76

Gianluca Brambilla (Quick-Step Floors)

Gianluca Brambilla (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 76

Angel Vicioso (Katusha-Alpecin)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 76

Mekseb Debesey is followed by Serge Pauwels as they go to the start

Mekseb Debesey is followed by Serge Pauwels as they go to the start
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 61 of 76

Thibaut Pinot heads to sign on

Thibaut Pinot heads to sign on
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 62 of 76

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 63 of 76

Nairo Quintana and the Movistar team are introduced to the crowd

Nairo Quintana and the Movistar team are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 64 of 76

The peloton goes on their way

The peloton goes on their way
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 65 of 76

The BMC Racing team is presented to the crowd

The BMC Racing team is presented to the crowd
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 66 of 76

Bob Jungels signs on

Bob Jungels signs on
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 67 of 76

Thibaut Pinot was one of the pre-race favourites

Thibaut Pinot was one of the pre-race favourites
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 68 of 76

Nairo Quintana has been quietly consistent during the Italian Classics

Nairo Quintana has been quietly consistent during the Italian Classics
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 69 of 76

Mikel Landa will sign on for his final WorldTour race in Sky kit at the Tour of Guangxi

Mikel Landa will sign on for his final WorldTour race in Sky kit at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 70 of 76

Fabio Aru in his Italian national colours

Fabio Aru in his Italian national colours
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 71 of 76

Waiting for the flag to drop

Waiting for the flag to drop
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 72 of 76

The peloton sets off for the neutral start

The peloton sets off for the neutral start
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 73 of 76

The riders wait for the start

The riders wait for the start
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 74 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali signs on

Vincenzo Nibali signs on
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 75 of 76

Philippe Gilbert entertains his teammates as they sign on

Philippe Gilbert entertains his teammates as they sign on
(Image credit: RCS)
Image 76 of 76

Trek-Segafredo in the bunch

Trek-Segafredo in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) soloed his way to victory in Como to claim the title in Il Lombardia. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) was second place, 28 seconds down, with Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) out-sprinting the chasers for third 10 seconds later.

It was the second victory for Nibali in his home Monument after a similarly-executed win on the same run-in to Como in 2015.

"I got big support from my team I had great physical condition from the end of the season, but everyone was looking to me as the favourite so it wasn't easy to win," Nibali said.

"Today my plan was just to have a great race. I've had a lot of good placings this year but without the big win that I was looking for and to win a Monument it is always something great."

Nibali moved into a lead group with 18km to go on the Civiglio, the penultimate climb of the day. He then bridged across to attacker Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) making a formidable two-man escape that quickly distanced the others.

The Frenchman has largely overcome his descending fears over the past few seasons, but was no match for Nibali on the technical, narrow descent of the Civiglio.

Although Pinot managed to keep Nibali to a handful of seconds at the foot of the final climb of the San Fermo della Battaglia, he lost ground on the climb and the subsequent descent.

Ahead, Nibali swept down the narrow, sinuous descent, bunny-hopping speed humps and railing the corners to build up an unassailable lead.

Alaphilippe, another notable descender, shot out of the chasing group and went off in pursuit of Nibali in the final kilometers, but ran out of time to close the gap. He held on for second ahead of a chasing group led home by Moscon.

"It's incredible," Alaphilippe said. "I didn't expect to finish on the podium today. I had a strange feeling after the World Championships, but I kept focused and my team did a really good job. I did my best but I couldn't follow Nibali when he attacked. I'm not disappointed, it's already something special to finish on the podium of a Monument."

The Frenchman took a moment to mention his teammate Laurens De Plus, who suffered a horrific crash on the descent of the Sormano in which he flew over the guardrail into a ravine.

"My thoughts also go to my teammate who crashed during the race while he was at the front. I heard he's OK, I strongly hope so. I want to thank my team for their work in my favour today, and I will return to the Italian monuments with the aim of doing even better than third in Milan-San Remo and second at Il Lombardia."

Moscon, who attacked just before Pinot sparked the winning move, was satisfied with a podium finish to close out an exceptional second professional year.

"Even if I didn't win a race this year, a podium here in Como is fantastic and worth a victory – it's the best way to close my season," Moscon said. "Nibali was the strongest on the last climb. I tried to attack Civiglio but everybody was tired after 200km or more of racing pretty hard. After the Sormano wall, your legs feel stiff. Even if I went with Nibali I'd have been dropped in the next climb like Pinot was. I'm happy with third place."

How it unfolded

Sunshine and blue skies greeted the riders as they set off from Bergamo. Right from the start, Davide Ballerini (Androni Sidermec) and Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) jumped and took a short lead. They were soon joined by Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani CSF), Matthias Le Turnier (Cofidis), Pier Paolo De Negri (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Lennard Hofstede (Sunweb) to create the first breakaway.

The group built up a gap of 12 minutes, which seemed to put a scare on the peloton. Bahrain-Merida, looking to put Vincenzo Nibali atop the podium, and Cannondale-Drapac, riding for Rigoberto Uran, led the chase. The gap continued to drop as the climbing started and with 100km to go, the break had only six minutes, and Movistar had joined in the chase work.

Then the action finally started. Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal and Team Sky hit the front of the field and pushed the pace. With 73km to go, the gap had fallen to two minutes and within two kilometers was nearing the one minute mark.

A chase group soon formed ahead of the peloton: Jesus Herrada (Movistar) was the first to go, and he was then joined by Andriy Grivko (Astana), Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors), Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Rodolfo Torres (Androni Sidermac), Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alessandro De Marchi (BMC). Herrada was soon dropped.

That group charged along as the lead group started falling apart. Soon only Ballerini and Le Turnier were in front ahead of the new group, which had also dropped some riders and picked up some of the drop-outs from the lead group, in a rapidly-changing situation.

The first major climb of the day was the famed Madonna del Ghisallo, and as the two leaders neared the top, Le Turnier attacked, leaving Ballerini behind, with Cherel and De Plus chasing not far behind. They caught and passed the Frenchman before the summit, but he joined them again on the descent.

The trio slowly built up 30 to 40 seconds on chasers Roglic, Ballerini, De Negri, Hofstede, Rota, Janse van Rensburg, Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) and Winner Anacona (Movistar). This group too started dropping riders, and soon was only 30 seconds ahead of the field. They started up the day's biggest climb, the Sormano. The leading trio had 38 seconds on the chase group with the field at 0:49. Cherel proved to be the strongest and slowly moved away from the other two on the narrow road up.

De Plus continued to give chase, but Le Turnier ended up back with Roglic and a UAE rider, and they too were caught by a large chasing group. Cherel hit the summit about 30 seconds ahead of De Plus, with the field to about another 30 seconds. The long and relatively dangerous descent led to a flattish section on the way to the penultimate climb.

The dangerous descent proved itself in a horrifying crash with just over 40km to go. De Plus overcooked a turn, hit the guardrail and was launched up over the barrier, his bike flying into the nearby trees. Many feared the worst, but the team reported that he was not seriously injured. The gap back to the field grew after that, going over a minute. Eventually Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) and De Marchi attacked, moving up to within 30 seconds of Cherel. Pello Bilbao (Astana) was able to work his way up to the duo, only 15 seconds behind Cherel with 30 km left.

The trio finally caught the leader with 24km to go. They took 30 seconds with them as they headed up the next climb, the Civiglio, with gradients up to 10 percent. Cherel had to drop back and was picked up by the field, then only 14 seconds back at 20km. With 18 km to go, the last of the three leaders was absorbed back into the field. Gianni Moscon (Sky) took off, followed by Sam Oomen (Sunweb). Others gave chase, including Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida).

Pinot caught and passed the leaders, and held a small gap over them before Nibali joined the Frenchman. The two flew down the short descent, with Nibali maintaining a lead. The Italian put his experience and fearlessness to good use to extend his advantage.

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) also gave chase and was joined by Moscon, but with 8 km, they were still 45 seconds behind.

There was one more climb to go and Nibali started up it with 17 seconds in hand. Uran and Moscon were caught again and other attacks followed, including Diego Rosa (Sky), Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (Astana).

Nibali kept his calm and built up his lead, topping the last climb with 38 seconds on Pinot and 45 seconds on the field. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) caught Pinot, but the other chasers were only seconds behind. Alaphilippe then took off alone in search of second place.

The experienced Italian held on to his lead and had plenty of time to celebrate on the final hundred meters before crossing the finish line for his second Lombardia title and 50th pro win. Alaphilippe came through alone 28 seconds later, and Moscon won the sprint of the chase group to claim third place ten seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida6:15:29
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:28
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:38
4Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:00:40
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:42
10Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
11Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team
13Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:12
16Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
17Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
18Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:26
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:02:20
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
24Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:00
25Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:03:41
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
30Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina0:04:45
31Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:18
32Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
33Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
34Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb0:05:51
35Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:08:08
39Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
40Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
41Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:09:23
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:39
44David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:11:05
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
52Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
55Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
56Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
57Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Rodolfo Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli
60Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
62Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
63Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
64Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
65Pierre Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) UAE Team Emirates
68Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
70Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
71Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
73Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:10
74Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:11:24
75Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:36
76Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:33
79Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:49
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:15:21
81Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
83Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
84Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:15:45
85Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
86Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
87Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
88Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:37
90Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:17:09
91Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
92Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:45
93Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:20:18
94Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
96Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott0:21:25
98Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
99Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-Scott
100Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott
DNFJan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFrançois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFLuis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFJanez Brajkovic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFFranco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFDamiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFAmael Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFSilvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFJosé Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFTom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFPaul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
DNFIldar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFDmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIvan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
DNFWinner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
DNFHéctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFNicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFBob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
DNFStephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFBen King (USA) Dimension Data
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFAlberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFÁngel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNFMikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFMichael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKoen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
DNFSimone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFAlberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFMiguel Eduardo Florez (Col) Wilier Triestina
DNFDaniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Triestina
DNFAlex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina

