De Plus escapes serious injury in dramatic Il Lombardia crash

Image 1 of 3 Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Laurens De Plus gets aero on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Quick-Step Floors team confirmed that Belgian Laurens De Plus was not seriously injured in a horrifying crash during Il Lombardia.

De Plus was part of the day's breakaway that was still clear on the fall from the Sormano, a descent his teammate Dan Martin once described as "one of the most dangerous downhills of any WorldTour racing".

The 22-year-old was chasing Mikel Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) on the descent when he misjudged a bend and hit the guard rail and was launched into the air and over the edge.

The heart-stopping drop was fortunately not as far down as it appeared from the cameras.

Laurens De Plus crashes while he was riding alone. #IlLombardia

Waiting for news, he's being attended. pic.twitter.com/Nbjum38p4K