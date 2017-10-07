De Plus escapes serious injury in dramatic Il Lombardia crash
Quick-Step Floors rider fell into ravine on descent of Sormano
The Quick-Step Floors team confirmed that Belgian Laurens De Plus was not seriously injured in a horrifying crash during Il Lombardia.
De Plus was part of the day's breakaway that was still clear on the fall from the Sormano, a descent his teammate Dan Martin once described as "one of the most dangerous downhills of any WorldTour racing".
The 22-year-old was chasing Mikel Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) on the descent when he misjudged a bend and hit the guard rail and was launched into the air and over the edge.
The heart-stopping drop was fortunately not as far down as it appeared from the cameras.
