De Plus escapes serious injury in dramatic Il Lombardia crash

Quick-Step Floors rider fell into ravine on descent of Sormano

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Laurens De Plus gets aero on stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) crashed into a ravine on the Sormano descent

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Quick-Step Floors team confirmed that Belgian Laurens De Plus was not seriously injured in a horrifying crash during Il Lombardia.

De Plus was part of the day's breakaway that was still clear on the fall from the Sormano, a descent his teammate Dan Martin once described as "one of the most dangerous downhills of any WorldTour racing".

The 22-year-old was chasing Mikel Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) on the descent when he misjudged a bend and hit the guard rail and was launched into the air and over the edge.

The heart-stopping drop was fortunately not as far down as it appeared from the cameras.

Laurens De Plus crashes while he was riding alone. #IlLombardia
Waiting for news, he's being attended. pic.twitter.com/Nbjum38p4K