Il Lombardia 2017 highlights - Video

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and the trophy for winner of Il Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) romped to his second Il Lombardia title with an emphatic solo win in Como. Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) tried to chase him down but had to settle for second with Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) winning the small bunch sprint for third.

Nibali won on the same course two years previously and went into the race as one of the overwhelming favourites. He dealt with the pressure well, putting his team to work in the early part of the race before piggybacking on an attack from Thibaut Pinot on the Civiglio. Utilising his descending skills, Nibali put distance between himself and the Frenchman as they headed into the valley and there was no looking back after that.

Pinot was unable to hang on for the podium, eventually being mopped up by the chasing group behind. A string of attacks led to Alaphilippe going solo, but he too was unable to bring Nibali back before the line.

"I got big support from my team I had great physical condition from the end of the season but everyone was looking to me as the favourite so it wasn't easy to win," Nibali said after his victory. "Today my plan was just to have a great race. I've had a lot of good placings this year but without the big win that I was looking for and to win a monument it is always something great."

