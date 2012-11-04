Schultz and Gould win Iceman Cometh
Point-to-point race draws thousands to the start line
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|1:53:12
|2
|Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)
|0:01:51
|3
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek)
|0:01:57
|4
|Mackenzie Woodring (U.S. National Paralympic)
|5
|Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrother Race)
|0:05:03
|6
|Erica Tingey (Rocky Mountain)
|0:05:06
|7
|Cooper Dendel
|0:09:29
|8
|Abby Strigel (Subaru Trek Team)
|0:10:02
|9
|Kathryn Krikke
|0:11:27
|10
|Johanna Schmidt (Einstein)
|0:14:41
|11
|Lauri Brockmiller
|0:15:01
|12
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda)
|0:15:14
|13
|Amy Campbell
|0:15:20
|14
|Amy Stauffer (Ph)
|0:15:36
|15
|Amanda Ryan (Einstein Racing)
|0:15:42
|16
|Susan Vigland
|0:17:03
|17
|Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles)
|0:17:52
|18
|Emily Ponti (The Bicycle Hub)
|0:18:13
|19
|Janelle Renschier (Bicycle Outfitter)
|0:20:00
|20
|Bonnie Van Volkinburg (Farm Team Racing)
|0:20:57
|21
|Kiersta Tucker (Team Wood N Wave)
|0:22:27
|22
|Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda Plb)
|0:24:20
|23
|Laura Van Gilder
|0:24:53
|24
|Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)
|0:25:08
|25
|Leia Schneeburger (All Sparked Up)
|0:27:18
|26
|Jamie Galambos
|0:31:04
|27
|Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race)
|0:31:48
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek)
|1:37:43
|2
|Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:01
|3
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)
|0:00:02
|4
|Michael Anderson
|0:00:05
|5
|Ben Sonntag
|0:00:07
|6
|Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:00:13
|7
|Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing)
|0:00:20
|8
|Cole House (616 Fabrication)
|0:00:41
|9
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
|0:01:09
|10
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru - Trek)
|0:02:18
|11
|Adam Morka (Trek Canada)
|0:02:38
|12
|Tristan Schouten
|0:02:50
|13
|Colin Cares (Kenda - Felt)
|0:02:57
|14
|Isaac Neff
|0:03:01
|15
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 22/Special)
|0:03:03
|16
|Mark Lalonde (Twin Six)
|0:03:04
|17
|Mike Simonson (Rbs/Trek/Notubes)
|0:03:08
|18
|Travis Woodruff (Momentum Endurance)
|0:03:10
|19
|Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)
|0:03:20
|20
|Brad Cole (Niner)
|0:03:28
|21
|Cameron Jette (Scott 3 Rox Racing)
|0:04:26
|22
|Russell Finsterwald (Subaru - Trek)
|0:04:33
|23
|Alex Vanias (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:05:23
|24
|Christian Tanguy (Team Cf)
|0:05:44
|25
|Matt Shriver (Subaru Trek Team)
|0:06:09
|26
|Scott Hoffner (Hometown Racing)
|0:06:15
|27
|Chris Fisher (Einstein Racing)
|0:06:23
|28
|Ben Renkema (Team Athletix)
|0:06:33
|29
|Drew Edsall (Kenda - Felt)
|0:06:38
|30
|John Cowan
|0:06:43
|31
|Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cycling)
|0:06:55
|32
|Nathan Guerra (Vision/ Wheel)
|0:07:22
|33
|Nathaniel Williams
|0:07:25
|34
|Justin Piontek
|0:07:32
|35
|Matt Craig
|0:07:33
|36
|Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing)
|0:07:42
|37
|Steve Twining
|0:08:10
|38
|John Risk (Wolverine Sports)
|0:08:22
|39
|Derek Graham (Bissell-Abg-Nuvo)
|0:08:45
|40
|Ronald Catlin (Rbs Cycling)
|0:09:09
|41
|Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:09:22
|42
|Shawn Davison (Farm Team Racing)
|0:09:31
|43
|Donald Cumming (Wolverine Sports)
|0:09:44
|44
|Greg Kuhn (Rbs Cycling)
|0:10:03
|45
|Brady Kappius (Team Clif Bar)
|0:10:16
|46
|Jonathon Atwell (United Healthcare)
|0:10:49
|47
|Daniel Klein (Lathrup Industries)
|0:10:51
|48
|Ryan Kennedy
|0:10:55
|49
|Jason Buccellato (Klm/Coldstone)
|0:12:11
|50
|Gregory Springborn (Peoria Bicycle Club)
|0:12:17
|51
|Aaron McCready (Cycle To Fitness)
|52
|Gabriel Ion
|0:13:05
|53
|Robert Herriman (Wolverine/Acfstores.)
|0:13:41
|54
|Richard Mezo (Rbikes.Com)
|0:14:08
|55
|Joseph Brzuchanski
|0:14:22
|56
|Alan Antonuk (Priority Health)
|0:14:28
|57
|Michael Wenzel (Ks Energy Services)
|0:14:39
|58
|Bryan Underwood (Wolverine Sports)
|0:14:48
|59
|Tyler Jenema
|0:15:07
|60
|Ed Serrat (Spin Zone Racing)
|0:15:31
|61
|William Street (Kuhl)
|0:16:06
|62
|Geoff Kuyper
|0:16:47
|63
|Ryan Baumann (Team 312 Racing)
|0:16:50
|64
|Michael Bliss (Wolverine Sports)
|0:17:15
|65
|Jimmie Colflesh
|0:17:31
|66
|Todd Freidinger
|0:17:35
|67
|Jeff Craven (City Bike Shop)
|0:18:04
|68
|Daniel Campbell
|0:18:07
|69
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|0:18:10
|70
|Jason Lowetz (Paa/Remax)
|0:18:13
|71
|Jason Grobbel
|0:18:14
|72
|Jason Mulawa (Unattached)
|0:18:24
|73
|Clint Verran
|0:18:39
|74
|Daniel Krajcovic (Cycletherapy)
|0:19:01
|75
|Ryan Katulic (Klm / Cold Stone)
|0:20:30
|76
|Tim Racette (Ks Energy Services)
|0:20:49
|77
|Paul Riggs (Cycle To Fitness)
|0:20:57
|78
|Mitchell Deyoung
|0:21:22
|79
|John Gabriel (Sho Air)
|0:21:28
|80
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:22:21
|81
|Daniel Kotwicki (Michiganyoutycycling)
|0:22:37
|82
|Jon Wlodarczak (Einstein Racing)
|0:22:57
|83
|Sascha Leuthold
|0:24:21
|84
|Daniel Eiten (Bikeworks / Bikeiv)
|0:24:40
|85
|Wes Sovis
|0:24:49
|86
|Alex Gonzalez (Team Sandbag)
|0:24:53
|87
|Nikolai Anikin (Conti)
|0:26:00
|88
|Todd Powers (Team Sandbag)
|0:29:50
|89
|Phil Vanderlugt
|0:29:56
|90
|Joshua McCreedy
|0:31:59
|91
|Cody Sovis (Hagerty Racing)
|0:32:05
|92
|Matthew Kelley
|0:45:15
