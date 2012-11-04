Trending

Schultz and Gould win Iceman Cometh

Point-to-point race draws thousands to the start line

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)1:53:12
2Emily Batty (Subaru - Trek)0:01:51
3Heather Irmiger (Subaru - Trek)0:01:57
4Mackenzie Woodring (U.S. National Paralympic)
5Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrother Race)0:05:03
6Erica Tingey (Rocky Mountain)0:05:06
7Cooper Dendel0:09:29
8Abby Strigel (Subaru Trek Team)0:10:02
9Kathryn Krikke0:11:27
10Johanna Schmidt (Einstein)0:14:41
11Lauri Brockmiller0:15:01
12Christy Keely (Team Kenda)0:15:14
13Amy Campbell0:15:20
14Amy Stauffer (Ph)0:15:36
15Amanda Ryan (Einstein Racing)0:15:42
16Susan Vigland0:17:03
17Erin Vicary (Quiring Cycles)0:17:52
18Emily Ponti (The Bicycle Hub)0:18:13
19Janelle Renschier (Bicycle Outfitter)0:20:00
20Bonnie Van Volkinburg (Farm Team Racing)0:20:57
21Kiersta Tucker (Team Wood N Wave)0:22:27
22Amanda Schaap (Team Kenda Plb)0:24:20
23Laura Van Gilder0:24:53
24Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:25:08
25Leia Schneeburger (All Sparked Up)0:27:18
26Jamie Galambos0:31:04
27Judy Freeman (Crankbrothers Race)0:31:48

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Schultz (Subaru - Trek)1:37:43
2Geoff Kabush (Scott 3 Rox Racing)0:00:01
3Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)0:00:02
4Michael Anderson0:00:05
5Ben Sonntag0:00:07
6Derek Zandstra (Scott 3 Rox Racing)0:00:13
7Jorden Wakeley (Einstein Racing)0:00:20
8Cole House (616 Fabrication)0:00:41
9Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)0:01:09
10Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru - Trek)0:02:18
11Adam Morka (Trek Canada)0:02:38
12Tristan Schouten0:02:50
13Colin Cares (Kenda - Felt)0:02:57
14Isaac Neff0:03:01
15Mike Phillips (Adventure 22/Special)0:03:03
16Mark Lalonde (Twin Six)0:03:04
17Mike Simonson (Rbs/Trek/Notubes)0:03:08
18Travis Woodruff (Momentum Endurance)0:03:10
19Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)0:03:20
20Brad Cole (Niner)0:03:28
21Cameron Jette (Scott 3 Rox Racing)0:04:26
22Russell Finsterwald (Subaru - Trek)0:04:33
23Alex Vanias (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:23
24Christian Tanguy (Team Cf)0:05:44
25Matt Shriver (Subaru Trek Team)0:06:09
26Scott Hoffner (Hometown Racing)0:06:15
27Chris Fisher (Einstein Racing)0:06:23
28Ben Renkema (Team Athletix)0:06:33
29Drew Edsall (Kenda - Felt)0:06:38
30John Cowan0:06:43
31Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cycling)0:06:55
32Nathan Guerra (Vision/ Wheel)0:07:22
33Nathaniel Williams0:07:25
34Justin Piontek0:07:32
35Matt Craig0:07:33
36Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing)0:07:42
37Steve Twining0:08:10
38John Risk (Wolverine Sports)0:08:22
39Derek Graham (Bissell-Abg-Nuvo)0:08:45
40Ronald Catlin (Rbs Cycling)0:09:09
41Mac Brennan (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:09:22
42Shawn Davison (Farm Team Racing)0:09:31
43Donald Cumming (Wolverine Sports)0:09:44
44Greg Kuhn (Rbs Cycling)0:10:03
45Brady Kappius (Team Clif Bar)0:10:16
46Jonathon Atwell (United Healthcare)0:10:49
47Daniel Klein (Lathrup Industries)0:10:51
48Ryan Kennedy0:10:55
49Jason Buccellato (Klm/Coldstone)0:12:11
50Gregory Springborn (Peoria Bicycle Club)0:12:17
51Aaron McCready (Cycle To Fitness)
52Gabriel Ion0:13:05
53Robert Herriman (Wolverine/Acfstores.)0:13:41
54Richard Mezo (Rbikes.Com)0:14:08
55Joseph Brzuchanski0:14:22
56Alan Antonuk (Priority Health)0:14:28
57Michael Wenzel (Ks Energy Services)0:14:39
58Bryan Underwood (Wolverine Sports)0:14:48
59Tyler Jenema0:15:07
60Ed Serrat (Spin Zone Racing)0:15:31
61William Street (Kuhl)0:16:06
62Geoff Kuyper0:16:47
63Ryan Baumann (Team 312 Racing)0:16:50
64Michael Bliss (Wolverine Sports)0:17:15
65Jimmie Colflesh0:17:31
66Todd Freidinger0:17:35
67Jeff Craven (City Bike Shop)0:18:04
68Daniel Campbell0:18:07
69Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:18:10
70Jason Lowetz (Paa/Remax)0:18:13
71Jason Grobbel0:18:14
72Jason Mulawa (Unattached)0:18:24
73Clint Verran0:18:39
74Daniel Krajcovic (Cycletherapy)0:19:01
75Ryan Katulic (Klm / Cold Stone)0:20:30
76Tim Racette (Ks Energy Services)0:20:49
77Paul Riggs (Cycle To Fitness)0:20:57
78Mitchell Deyoung0:21:22
79John Gabriel (Sho Air)0:21:28
80David Williams (Competitive Cyclist)0:22:21
81Daniel Kotwicki (Michiganyoutycycling)0:22:37
82Jon Wlodarczak (Einstein Racing)0:22:57
83Sascha Leuthold0:24:21
84Daniel Eiten (Bikeworks / Bikeiv)0:24:40
85Wes Sovis0:24:49
86Alex Gonzalez (Team Sandbag)0:24:53
87Nikolai Anikin (Conti)0:26:00
88Todd Powers (Team Sandbag)0:29:50
89Phil Vanderlugt0:29:56
90Joshua McCreedy0:31:59
91Cody Sovis (Hagerty Racing)0:32:05
92Matthew Kelley0:45:15

