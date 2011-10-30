Trending

Iceman Cometh Race History

Past winners since 1990

2011 - Lukas Fluckiger & Heather Irmiger
2010 - Brian Matter & Amanda Carey
2009 - Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski & Alison Dunlap
2008 - Jermiah Bishop & Amanda Carey
2007 - Brian Matter & Kelli Emmett
2006 - Mike Simonson & Kelli Emmett
2005 - Adam Craig & Kelli Emmett
2004 - Brian Matter & Kerry Barnholt
2003 - Tristan Schouten & Kelli Emmett
2002 - Christopher Peitrzak & Alicia Mayer
2001 - Steve Tilford & Chrissy Redden
2000 - Steve Tilford & Kelli Emmett
1999 - Scott Quiring & Jodi Koch
1998 - Steve Tilford & Cecilia Potts
1997 - Tinker Juarez & Cecilia Potts
1996 - Jon Shell & Cecilia Potts
1995 - Scott Quiring & Cecilia Potts
1994 - Scott Quiring & Elise Harrington
1993 - Gene Oberpillar & Elise Harrington
1992 - Peter Noverr & Elise Harrington
1991 - Tim Swift & Margaret Sanchez
1990 - Don Fedrigon, Jr. & Debbie Baker

