Iceman Cometh Race History
Past winners since 1990
2011 - Lukas Fluckiger & Heather Irmiger
2010 - Brian Matter & Amanda Carey
2009 - Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski & Alison Dunlap
2008 - Jermiah Bishop & Amanda Carey
2007 - Brian Matter & Kelli Emmett
2006 - Mike Simonson & Kelli Emmett
2005 - Adam Craig & Kelli Emmett
2004 - Brian Matter & Kerry Barnholt
2003 - Tristan Schouten & Kelli Emmett
2002 - Christopher Peitrzak & Alicia Mayer
2001 - Steve Tilford & Chrissy Redden
2000 - Steve Tilford & Kelli Emmett
1999 - Scott Quiring & Jodi Koch
1998 - Steve Tilford & Cecilia Potts
1997 - Tinker Juarez & Cecilia Potts
1996 - Jon Shell & Cecilia Potts
1995 - Scott Quiring & Cecilia Potts
1994 - Scott Quiring & Elise Harrington
1993 - Gene Oberpillar & Elise Harrington
1992 - Peter Noverr & Elise Harrington
1991 - Tim Swift & Margaret Sanchez
1990 - Don Fedrigon, Jr. & Debbie Baker
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy