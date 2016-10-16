Hansgrohe Superprestige Zonhoven: Hermans wins U23 race
Nieuwenhuis second and Peeters third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|50:58:00
|2
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:11
|4
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:17
|5
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon
|0:01:22
|6
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:30
|7
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:41
|8
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:44
|9
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:01:49
|10
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:02:07
|11
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|0:02:13
|12
|Gert Smets (Bel)
|0:02:30
|13
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:02:43
|14
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|0:02:46
|15
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:02:59
|16
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|0:03:25
|17
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:04:06
|18
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini
|0:04:18
|19
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:04:35
|20
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:04:51
|21
|Senne De Meyer (Bel)
|0:05:04
|22
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|0:05:07
|23
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank
|0:05:10
|24
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:05:32
|25
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel)
|0:05:39
|26
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:06:01
|27
|Jente Tielemans (Bel)
|0:06:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy