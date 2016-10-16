Trending

Hansgrohe Superprestige Zonhoven: Hermans wins U23 race

Nieuwenhuis second and Peeters third

Junior rider Quinten Hermans of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions50:58:00
2Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:46
3Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:11
4Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:17
5Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank-Corendon0:01:22
6Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:30
7Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:41
8Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:01:44
9Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:49
10Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:02:07
11Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)0:02:13
12Gert Smets (Bel)0:02:30
13Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:43
14Kelvin Bakx (Ned)0:02:46
15Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:02:59
16Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)0:03:25
17Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:04:06
18Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini0:04:18
19Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:35
20Victor Vandebosch (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:04:51
21Senne De Meyer (Bel)0:05:04
22Richard Jansen (Ned)0:05:07
23Jarno Liessens (Bel) IKO Enertherm-Beobank0:05:10
24Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:05:32
25Thomas Verheyen (Bel)0:05:39
26Wesley Floren (Ned)0:06:01
27Jente Tielemans (Bel)0:06:28

