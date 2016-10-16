Trending

Hansgrohe Superprestige Zonhoven: Pidcock wins junior men's race

Arensman second and Camps third

The U23 men's UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr)40:37:00
2Thymen Arensman (Ned)0:00:13
3Jelle Camps (Bel)0:00:26
4Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:00:43
5Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:00:54
6Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:00:58
7Andreas Goeman (Bel)0:01:00
8Timo Kielich (Bel)0:01:11
9Florian Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:35
10Arno Debeir (Bel)0:01:44
11Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
12Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:01:45
13Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:02:19
14Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:02:28
15Len Dejonghe (Bel)0:02:35
16Lane Maher (USA)0:02:36
17Arne Vrachten (Bel)0:03:07
18Bart Artz (Ned)0:03:21
19Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)0:03:23
20Gerben Kuypers (Bel)0:03:39
21Julian Siemons (Bel)0:03:51
22Sander De Vet (Bel)
23Sander Lemmens (Bel)0:04:00
24Niels Vandermeulen (Bel)
25Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)0:04:11
26Andres Verdonck (Bel)0:04:13
27Bart Hazekamp (Ned)0:04:25
28Kyro Geurts (Ned)0:04:41
29Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:04:51
30Jurgen Van den Aarssen (Bel)0:04:57
31Loeka Verdonck (Bel)0:05:00
32Jarno Jordens (Bel)0:05:04
33Anton Ferdinande (Bel)0:05:12
34Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
35Benjamin Gomez Villa Fane (Spa)0:05:35
36Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)0:05:47
37Ward Deschepper (Bel)0:05:49
38Carlo Van Den Berg (Ned)0:06:08
39Sven Nijzingh (Ned)0:06:15

