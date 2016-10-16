Hansgrohe Superprestige Zonhoven: Pidcock wins junior men's race
Arensman second and Camps third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|40:37:00
|2
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|0:00:13
|3
|Jelle Camps (Bel)
|0:00:26
|4
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:00:43
|5
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:00:54
|6
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:58
|7
|Andreas Goeman (Bel)
|0:01:00
|8
|Timo Kielich (Bel)
|0:01:11
|9
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:01:35
|10
|Arno Debeir (Bel)
|0:01:44
|11
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|12
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:01:45
|13
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:02:19
|14
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:02:28
|15
|Len Dejonghe (Bel)
|0:02:35
|16
|Lane Maher (USA)
|0:02:36
|17
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:03:07
|18
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|0:03:21
|19
|Arno Van Den Broeck (Bel)
|0:03:23
|20
|Gerben Kuypers (Bel)
|0:03:39
|21
|Julian Siemons (Bel)
|0:03:51
|22
|Sander De Vet (Bel)
|23
|Sander Lemmens (Bel)
|0:04:00
|24
|Niels Vandermeulen (Bel)
|25
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel)
|0:04:11
|26
|Andres Verdonck (Bel)
|0:04:13
|27
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned)
|0:04:25
|28
|Kyro Geurts (Ned)
|0:04:41
|29
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:04:51
|30
|Jurgen Van den Aarssen (Bel)
|0:04:57
|31
|Loeka Verdonck (Bel)
|0:05:00
|32
|Jarno Jordens (Bel)
|0:05:04
|33
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
|0:05:12
|34
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|35
|Benjamin Gomez Villa Fane (Spa)
|0:05:35
|36
|Luca Vreeswijk (Ned)
|0:05:47
|37
|Ward Deschepper (Bel)
|0:05:49
|38
|Carlo Van Den Berg (Ned)
|0:06:08
|39
|Sven Nijzingh (Ned)
|0:06:15
