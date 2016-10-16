Trending

Cant wins women's Hansgrohe Superprestige Zonhoven

Verschueren second and Brammeier third

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)

Sanne Cant (Beobank-Corendon)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-Bkcp) won her second Superprestige of the season at Zonhoven. The Belgian rode away from her rivals to take a solo win by 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet Fidea Cycling) and 38 seconds ahead of Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) in third place. American Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) finished in fourth place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp0:45:58
2Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling0:00:21
3Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:38
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air0:00:54
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te0:01:33
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Steylaerts-Verona0:02:03
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team0:02:29
8Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:03:16
9Annemarie Worst (Ned) Mijn Bad Liv/Giant Offroad Tea0:03:29
10Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs0:04:02
11Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:04:14
12Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:29
13Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continent0:04:30
14Lindy Van Anrooji (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C0:04:56
15Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing0:05:17
16Denise Betsema (Ned) Knwu & Vereniging: Hrtc Dok0:05:42
17Alicia Franck (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie0:06:45
18Shana Maes (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team-1 Lap
19Julia Boschker (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team
20Veerle Goossens (Ned) Amarrow Cycling Team-2 Laps
21Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Mtb Racing Team
22Birgit Massagé (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
23Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
24Maaike De Heij (Ned) Artv De Adelaar
25Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling
26Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit-3 Laps
27Irene Gerritsen (Ned) Ar En Tv Adelaar
28Yenthe Boons (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
29Sophie Thackray (GBr) Oldfield/Paul Milnes Ert
30Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs-4 Laps
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-Nnof
DNFLoes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te
DNFYara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFMarthe Truyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
DNFAngelica Edvardsson (Swe) Ik Jarl Rättvik
DNFLizzy Witlox (Ned) Twc Tempo
DNFManon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux

 

