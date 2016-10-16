Cant wins women's Hansgrohe Superprestige Zonhoven
Verschueren second and Brammeier third
Elite Women: -
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-Bkcp) won her second Superprestige of the season at Zonhoven. The Belgian rode away from her rivals to take a solo win by 21 seconds ahead of runner-up Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet Fidea Cycling) and 38 seconds ahead of Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) in third place. American Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale) finished in fourth place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-Bkcp
|0:45:58
|2
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling
|0:00:21
|3
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air
|0:00:54
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te
|0:01:33
|6
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Steylaerts-Verona
|0:02:03
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|8
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:03:16
|9
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) Mijn Bad Liv/Giant Offroad Tea
|0:03:29
|10
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|0:04:02
|11
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:04:14
|12
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|13
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continent
|0:04:30
|14
|Lindy Van Anrooji (Ned) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes C
|0:04:56
|15
|Elle Anderson (USA) Elle Anderson Racing
|0:05:17
|16
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Knwu & Vereniging: Hrtc Dok
|0:05:42
|17
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Entente Cycliste De Wallonie
|0:06:45
|18
|Shana Maes (Bel) Aa-Drink-Kalas Team
|-1 Lap
|19
|Julia Boschker (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team
|20
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Amarrow Cycling Team
|-2 Laps
|21
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Mtb Racing Team
|22
|Birgit Massagé (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|23
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|24
|Maaike De Heij (Ned) Artv De Adelaar
|25
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Restore Cycling
|26
|Rozemarijn Ammerlaan (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|-3 Laps
|27
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned) Ar En Tv Adelaar
|28
|Yenthe Boons (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|29
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Oldfield/Paul Milnes Ert
|30
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel) Kleur Op Maat - Nodrugs
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Kalas-Nnof
|DNF
|Loes Sels (Bel) Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Te
|DNF
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|DNF
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Ik Jarl Rättvik
|DNF
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Twc Tempo
|DNF
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Wv Giant Dt Benelux
