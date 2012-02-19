Bosmans takes U23 victory
Jouffroy beats Van Empel for second
U23 men: -
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|0:52:19
|2
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
|0:00:23
|3
|Micki Van Empel (Ned)
|0:00:37
|4
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|5
|David Van Der Poel (Ned)
|0:00:54
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|7
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|8
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|9
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|0:01:05
|10
|Arnaud Grand (Swi)
|0:01:09
|11
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|0:01:14
|12
|Karel Hnik (Cze)
|0:01:16
|13
|Sven Beelen (Bel)
|0:01:17
|14
|Tijmen Eising (Ned)
|0:01:21
|15
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|0:01:30
|16
|Kenneth Hansen (Den)
|0:01:34
|17
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|0:02:00
|18
|Daniel Peeters (Bel)
|0:02:01
|19
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:02:09
|20
|Joeri Hofman (Bel)
|21
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
|0:02:51
|22
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)
|0:03:03
|23
|Vinnie Braet (Bel)
|0:03:07
|24
|Maxim Panis (Bel)
|0:03:10
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel)
|0:03:24
|26
|Raf Risbourg (Bel)
|0:03:49
|27
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|0:04:06
|28
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|0:04:55
|29
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned)
|0:05:07
|30
|Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)
|0:05:21
|31
|Niels Ooms (Bel)
|0:06:12
|32
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|33
|Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)
|34
|Pieter Dewitte (Bel)
|35
|Kenny Maes (Bel)
|36
|Nick Van Dijke (Ned)
|37
|Mathias Van Der Sanden (Bel)
|38
|Rutger La Haye (Bel)
|39
|Ilja Peyffers (Bel)
|40
|Joachim Janssens (Bel)
|41
|Talius Kalina (Ltu)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy