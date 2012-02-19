Trending

Bosmans takes U23 victory

Jouffroy beats Van Empel for second

Full Results

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:52:19
2Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)0:00:23
3Micki Van Empel (Ned)0:00:37
4Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
5David Van Der Poel (Ned)0:00:54
6Tim Merlier (Bel)
7Jens Adams (Bel)
8Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
9Toon Aerts (Bel)0:01:05
10Arnaud Grand (Swi)0:01:09
11Diether Sweeck (Bel)0:01:14
12Karel Hnik (Cze)0:01:16
13Sven Beelen (Bel)0:01:17
14Tijmen Eising (Ned)0:01:21
15Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)0:01:30
16Kenneth Hansen (Den)0:01:34
17Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:02:00
18Daniel Peeters (Bel)0:02:01
19Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:02:09
20Joeri Hofman (Bel)
21Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)0:02:51
22Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)0:03:03
23Vinnie Braet (Bel)0:03:07
24Maxim Panis (Bel)0:03:10
25Floris De Tier (Bel)0:03:24
26Raf Risbourg (Bel)0:03:49
27Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)0:04:06
28Bart Barkhuis (Ned)0:04:55
29Corne Van Kessel (Ned)0:05:07
30Mathieu Willemyns (Bel)0:05:21
31Niels Ooms (Bel)0:06:12
32Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
33Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel)
34Pieter Dewitte (Bel)
35Kenny Maes (Bel)
36Nick Van Dijke (Ned)
37Mathias Van Der Sanden (Bel)
38Rutger La Haye (Bel)
39Ilja Peyffers (Bel)
40Joachim Janssens (Bel)
41Talius Kalina (Ltu)

