Van Den Brand wins at Loenhout
Dutch champion Van Den Brand takes fifth career GvA Loenhout victory
|1
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:39:52
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP
|0:00:25
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:01:05
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:13
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
|0:02:24
|6
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|0:02:48
|7
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|0:02:59
|8
|Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|9
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:03:23
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
|0:03:34
|12
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:03:37
|13
|Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|0:03:50
|14
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:04:01
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|0:04:07
|16
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|0:04:12
|17
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida
|0:04:30
|18
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Global Racing Team
|0:04:49
|19
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 191
|0:05:07
|20
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:05:20
|21
|Toyooka Ayako (Jpn) Panasonic
|0:05:33
|22
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|0:05:38
|23
|Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata-Champion System
|0:05:42
|24
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)
|0:06:05
|25
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|26
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Federacia Cycle Club
|0:06:16
|27
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:06:31
|28
|Gertie Willems (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|0:06:35
|29
|Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:07:26
|30
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:07:35
|31
|Suzana Pirzkalova (Cze)
|0:07:36
|32
|Iris Ockelon (Ned) DRC De Mol
|0:07:42
|33
|Suzanne Jaranek (Ger)
|0:07:43
|34
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:07:45
|35
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|36
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Emversport Internati
|0:07:59
|37
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini
|0:08:14
|38
|Mika Ogishima (Jpn)
|0:08:23
|39
|Sophie Borra (Ned) WV Ede
|0:09:02
|40
|Katrien Aerts (Bel) Benelux Team
|0:09:03
|41
|Camille Darcel (Fra) VC Dinannais
|0:09:06
|42
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:10:08
|43
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|44
|Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) Wsc Hand In Hand Baal
|45
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) 1a-crossteam
|46
|Marion Meerkerk (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renner
|47
|Nora Schaufus (Ger)
|48
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Benelux Team
|49
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Braban
|50
|Larisa Jaspart (Bel) Predictor-Lotto-VC A
|51
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club
|DNF
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini
|DNF
|Rachael Mirvish (Can)
|DNF
|Sarah Vloemans (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprint
|DNF
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel) OVL - WC De Molensp
|DNF
|Birgit Hollmann (Ger) BRC Zugvogel Berlin
|DNF
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross
|DNS
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|DNS
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|1
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec
|61
|pts
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
|57
|3
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|50
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|50
|5
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|44
|6
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|43
|7
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|40
|8
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|37
|9
|Saskia Elemans (Ned) Team Flexpoint
|31
|10
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|25
|11
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida
|25
|12
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP
|22
|13
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Global Racing Team
|20
|14
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel)
|16
|15
|Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata-Champion System
|16
|16
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|15
|17
|Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
|13
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|11
|19
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims
|10
|20
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|9
|21
|Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|8
|22
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|7
|23
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne
|7
|24
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)
|6
|25
|Ilona Meter (Ned) WV Eemland
|6
|26
|Rocio Gamonal (Spa)
|5
|27
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|5
|28
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) Emversport International C. T. Vzw
|5
|29
|Patsy Larno (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|4
|30
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|3
|31
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
|3
|32
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 191
|2
|33
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|1
