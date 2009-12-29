Trending

Van Den Brand wins at Loenhout

Dutch champion Van Den Brand takes fifth career GvA Loenhout victory

Image 1 of 3

Dutch champion Daphny Van Den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida) celebrates her victory.

Dutch champion Daphny Van Den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida) celebrates her victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 3

The elite women's podium: Marianne Vos, 2nd; Daphny Van Den Brand, 1st; Sanne van Paassen, 3rd.

The elite women's podium: Marianne Vos, 2nd; Daphny Van Den Brand, 1st; Sanne van Paassen, 3rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 3

Daphny Van Den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida) rides alone in the lead.

Daphny Van Den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida) rides alone in the lead.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full results
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:39:52
2Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP0:00:25
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:01:05
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:13
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA0:02:24
6Linda Van Rijen (Ned) W.V. Eemland0:02:48
7Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec0:02:59
8Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team0:03:16
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:03:23
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:03:33
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims0:03:34
12Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:03:37
13Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB0:03:50
14Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:04:01
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)0:04:07
16Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)0:04:12
17Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida0:04:30
18Gabriella Day (GBr) Global Racing Team0:04:49
19Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 1910:05:07
20Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:05:20
21Toyooka Ayako (Jpn) Panasonic0:05:33
22Rebecca Talen (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek0:05:38
23Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata-Champion System0:05:42
24Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:06:05
25Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:06:10
26Nikoline Hansen (Den) Federacia Cycle Club0:06:16
27Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:06:31
28Gertie Willems (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:06:35
29Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:07:26
30Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:07:35
31Suzana Pirzkalova (Cze)0:07:36
32Iris Ockelon (Ned) DRC De Mol0:07:42
33Suzanne Jaranek (Ger)0:07:43
34Christine Vardaros (USA)0:07:45
35Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
36Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Emversport Internati0:07:59
37Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini0:08:14
38Mika Ogishima (Jpn)0:08:23
39Sophie Borra (Ned) WV Ede0:09:02
40Katrien Aerts (Bel) Benelux Team0:09:03
41Camille Darcel (Fra) VC Dinannais0:09:06
42Veerle Goossens (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:10:08
43Marjolein Claessen (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
44Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) Wsc Hand In Hand Baal
45Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) 1a-crossteam
46Marion Meerkerk (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renner
47Nora Schaufus (Ger)
48Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Benelux Team
49Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Braban
50Larisa Jaspart (Bel) Predictor-Lotto-VC A
51Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
DNFKaren Verhestraeten (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club
DNFDaniela Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini
DNFRachael Mirvish (Can)
DNFSarah Vloemans (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprint
DNFMaaike Lanssens (Bel) OVL - WC De Molensp
DNFBirgit Hollmann (Ger) BRC Zugvogel Berlin
DNFVicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross
DNSHanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
DNSNadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee standings after round 3
1Pavla Havlikova (Cze) KC Kooperativa SG Jablonec61pts
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA57
3Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida50
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus50
5Linda Van Rijen (Ned)44
6Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida43
7Sophie De Boer (Ned)40
8Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team37
9Saskia Elemans (Ned) Team Flexpoint31
10Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida25
11Arenda Grimberg (Ned) Team Ton Van Bemmelen Sports-Merida25
12Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank Ladies Cycling-Team - VVHP22
13Gabriella Day (GBr) Global Racing Team20
14Ludivine Henrion (Bel)16
15Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata-Champion System16
16Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team15
17Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team13
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)11
19Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) AC Bazancourt Reims10
20Christine Vardaros (USA)9
21Jana Kyptova (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB8
22Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)7
23Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne7
24Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra)6
25Ilona Meter (Ned) WV Eemland6
26Rocio Gamonal (Spa)5
27Ellen Van Loy (Bel)5
28Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) Emversport International C. T. Vzw5
29Patsy Larno (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW4
30Lana Verberne (Ned)3
31Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)3
32Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rad-Union 1912
33Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team1

Latest on Cyclingnews