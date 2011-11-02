Trending

Kneisky/Keisse prevail in Grenoble

French/Belgian duo seal win with victory in final Madison

Sprint series
1Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)10pts
2Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)8
3Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)8
4Jules Pijourlet/Kévin Fouahe (Fra)7
5Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)6
6Flaurent Ivars/François Lamiraud (Fra)4
7Pierre-Luc Perichon/Sébastien Ivars (Fra)4
8Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)3
9Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)2
10Clément Carisey/Bastien Ruffinengo (Fra)2
11Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)1

Team time trial
1Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)0:00:35.492
2Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)0:00:35.762
3Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)0:00:36.152
4Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)0:00:36.983
5Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)0:00:37.691
6Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)0:00:37.977
7Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)0:00:38.405

Madison
1Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)20pts
2Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)12-1lap
3Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)10
4Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)8-2laps
5Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)6
6Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)4
7Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)-3laps
8Jules Pijourlet/Kévin Fouahe (Fra)
9Pierre-Luc Perichon/Sébastien Ivars (Fra)
10Flaurent Ivars/François Lamiraud (Fra)-4laps
11Clément Carisey/Bastien Ruffinengo (Fra)

Final overall standings
1Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)314pts
2Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)320-1lap
3Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)307
4Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)211-2laps
5Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)210
6Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)177-4laps
7Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)225-5laps
8Jules Pijourlet/Kévin Fouahe (Fra)128-11laps
9Pierre-Luc Perichon/Sébastien Ivars (Fra)75-12laps
10Flaurent Ivars/François Lamiraud (Fra)58-15laps
11Clément Carisey/Bastien Ruffinengo (Fra)56-19laps

