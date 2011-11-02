Kneisky/Keisse prevail in Grenoble
French/Belgian duo seal win with victory in final Madison
Day 6: -
|1
|Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|10
|pts
|2
|Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)
|8
|3
|Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)
|8
|4
|Jules Pijourlet/Kévin Fouahe (Fra)
|7
|5
|Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)
|6
|6
|Flaurent Ivars/François Lamiraud (Fra)
|4
|7
|Pierre-Luc Perichon/Sébastien Ivars (Fra)
|4
|8
|Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|3
|9
|Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)
|2
|10
|Clément Carisey/Bastien Ruffinengo (Fra)
|2
|11
|Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)
|1
|1
|Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)
|0:00:35.492
|2
|Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|0:00:35.762
|3
|Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|0:00:36.152
|4
|Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)
|0:00:36.983
|5
|Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)
|0:00:37.691
|6
|Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)
|0:00:37.977
|7
|Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)
|0:00:38.405
|1
|Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|12
|-1lap
|3
|Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|10
|4
|Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)
|8
|-2laps
|5
|Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)
|6
|6
|Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)
|4
|7
|Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)
|-3laps
|8
|Jules Pijourlet/Kévin Fouahe (Fra)
|9
|Pierre-Luc Perichon/Sébastien Ivars (Fra)
|10
|Flaurent Ivars/François Lamiraud (Fra)
|-4laps
|11
|Clément Carisey/Bastien Ruffinengo (Fra)
|1
|Morgan Kneisky/Iljo Keisse (Fra/Bel)
|314
|pts
|2
|Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|320
|-1lap
|3
|Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)
|307
|4
|Marc Hester/Jesper Morkov (Den)
|211
|-2laps
|5
|Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)
|210
|6
|Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)
|177
|-4laps
|7
|Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)
|225
|-5laps
|8
|Jules Pijourlet/Kévin Fouahe (Fra)
|128
|-11laps
|9
|Pierre-Luc Perichon/Sébastien Ivars (Fra)
|75
|-12laps
|10
|Flaurent Ivars/François Lamiraud (Fra)
|58
|-15laps
|11
|Clément Carisey/Bastien Ruffinengo (Fra)
|56
|-19laps
