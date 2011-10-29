Trending

Hester and Mørkøv move to the top

Keisse and Kneisky close behind

Results

Overall standings after night 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Hester/Michael Mørkøv (Ger/Den)100pts
1 lap behind - 2Iljo Keisse/Morgan Kneisky (Bel/Fra)110
3Tim Mertens/Kenny De Ketele (Bel)106
4Alexander Aeschbach/Franco Marvulli (Swi)100
2 laps behind - 5Danny Stam/Luke Roberts (Ned/Aus)73
6Martin Hacecky/Martin Blaha (Cze)63
4 laps behind - 7Albert Torres/Sebastian Mora (Spa)69

