Grenoble 6-Day past winners
Champions from 1971 to 2010
|2010
|Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|2009
|Luke Roberts / Franco Marvulli (Aus/Swi)
|2008
|Michael Morkov / Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|2007
|Michael Morkov / Alex Rasmussen (Den)
|2006
|Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|2005
|Iljo Keisse / Matthew Gilmore (Bel)
|2004
|Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|2003
|Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|2002
|Adriano Baffi / Marco Villa (Ita)
|2001
|Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
|2000
|Juan Llaneras (Spa) / Isaac Galvez (Spa)
|1999
|Adriano Baffi / Andrea Collinelli
|1998
|Adriano Baffi / Andrea Collinelli
|1997
|Tayeb Braikia / Jacob Piil
|1996
|Adriano Baffi / Giovanni Lombardi
|1995
|Silvio Martinello / Marco Villa
|1994
|Jean-Claude Colotti / Dean Woods
|1993
|Pierangelo Bincoletto / Gilbert Duclos-Lasalle
|1992
|Pierangelo Bincoletto / Gilbert Duclos-Lasalle
|1991
|Jean-Claude Colotti / Phillippe Tarantini
|1990
|Laurent Biondi / Laurent Fignon
|1989
|Danny Clark / Gilbert Duclos-Lasalle
|1988
|Roman Hermann / Charly Mottet
|1987
|Charly Mottet / Bernard Vallet
|1986
|Tony Doyle / Francesco Moser
|1984
|Gerd Frank / Bernard Vallet
|1983
|Daniel Gisiger / Patrick Clerc
|1982
|Gerd Frank / Bernard Vallet
|1981
|Patrick Sercu / Urs Freuler
|1980
|Danny Clark / Bernard Thevenet
|1979
|Francesco Moser / Rene Pijnen
|1978
|Patrick Sercu / Dietrich Thurau
|1977
|Francesco Moser / Rene Pijnen
|1976
|Bernard Thevenet / Guenther Haritz
|1975
|Patrick Sercu / Eddy Merckx
|1974
|Jack Mourioux / Alain van Lancker
|1973
|Patrick Sercu / Eddy Merckx
|1972
|Cyrille Guimard / Alain van Lancker
|1971
|I Peter Post / Alain van Lancker
|1971
|II Jack Mourioux / Alain van Lancker
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy