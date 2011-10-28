Trending

Grenoble 6-Day past winners

Champions from 1971 to 2010

Past winners
2010Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2009Luke Roberts / Franco Marvulli (Aus/Swi)
2008Michael Morkov / Alex Rasmussen (Den)
2007Michael Morkov / Alex Rasmussen (Den)
2006Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2005Iljo Keisse / Matthew Gilmore (Bel)
2004Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2003Alexander Aeschbach / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2002Adriano Baffi / Marco Villa (Ita)
2001Alexander Aeschbach (Swi) / Franco Marvulli (Swi)
2000Juan Llaneras (Spa) / Isaac Galvez (Spa)
1999Adriano Baffi / Andrea Collinelli
1998Adriano Baffi / Andrea Collinelli
1997Tayeb Braikia / Jacob Piil
1996Adriano Baffi / Giovanni Lombardi
1995Silvio Martinello / Marco Villa
1994Jean-Claude Colotti / Dean Woods
1993Pierangelo Bincoletto / Gilbert Duclos-Lasalle
1992Pierangelo Bincoletto / Gilbert Duclos-Lasalle
1991Jean-Claude Colotti / Phillippe Tarantini
1990Laurent Biondi / Laurent Fignon
1989Danny Clark / Gilbert Duclos-Lasalle
1988Roman Hermann / Charly Mottet
1987Charly Mottet / Bernard Vallet
1986Tony Doyle / Francesco Moser
1984Gerd Frank / Bernard Vallet
1983Daniel Gisiger / Patrick Clerc
1982Gerd Frank / Bernard Vallet
1981Patrick Sercu / Urs Freuler
1980Danny Clark / Bernard Thevenet
1979Francesco Moser / Rene Pijnen
1978Patrick Sercu / Dietrich Thurau
1977Francesco Moser / Rene Pijnen
1976Bernard Thevenet / Guenther Haritz
1975Patrick Sercu / Eddy Merckx
1974Jack Mourioux / Alain van Lancker
1973Patrick Sercu / Eddy Merckx
1972Cyrille Guimard / Alain van Lancker
1971I Peter Post / Alain van Lancker
1971II Jack Mourioux / Alain van Lancker

Latest on Cyclingnews