Petr Vakoč, Alex Howes, Peta Mullens, Amity Rockwell among 138 wildcard contenders aiming for 6 spots in Life Time Grand Prix

Rock Cobbler 12.0 winner Ruth Holcomb makes cut for new U23 programme, which confirmed 63 athletes

Alex Howes leads the front of the pro men&#039;s race at Big Sugar Gravel and finished ninth in the first year of the Life Time Grand Prix
Alex Howes leads the front of the pro men's race at Big Sugar Gravel and finished ninth in the first year of the Life Time Grand Prix
A total of 201 athletes were named to compete in a pair of new high-stakes contests for the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix. For the six wildcard spots into this year's off-road series handed out after Unbound Gravel 200, 138 riders were selected this week comprised of 40 women competing for three of those entries and 98 men competing for the other three. 

Top women's riders who have been part of the series in past years and are looking to return include Australian Peta Mullens, Canadian Angela Naeth and US riders Emily Newsom, Amity Rockwell, Hannah Shell and Anna Yamauchi. Among the men looking to return to the series are Czechia's Petr Vakoč, Canadians Andrew l'Esperance and Adam Roberge, and a hefty list of US riders which includes Alex Howes, Truman Glasgow, Taylor Lideen, Tobin Ortenblad, Ryan Standish and Kyle Trudeau.

2025 Wildcard selections
WomenMen
Ann-Christine AllikIsaac Allred*
Gabby ArnoldEvan Arthur
Alexandra BendaTrevor August
Lizi BrookeElliott Baring
Clara BrownGeorge Beck
Alexandra Charles*Rossouw Bekker
Caroline DezendorfHunter Bell
Maria DoeringCody Berta
Haley DumkeCaleb Bottcher
Amelia DurstSamuel Brännlund
Jenny FletcherAlexis Cartier
Izzy FlintBrayan Chaves
Natalia Franco VillegasMaxence Coquet
Siena HermonCody Cupp
Caitlyn KelloggBrendon Davids
Karissa LambAndrew Dillman
Colleen MaherTrevor Foley
Rachel McCloskeyAlvaro Franco
Peta MullensCobe Freeburn
Angela NaethThomas Fuller
Emily NewsomJulien Gagne
Eden NykampTruman Glasgow
Erin OsborneJoe Goettl
Irena OssolaCory Greenberg
Olivia PantanoJulien Guarniere
Laurel QuinonesNathan Guerra
Amity RockwellMatthew Hamsa
Brianna SamuhelJoey Hassett
Hannah ShellPeter Hogan
Hannah SimmsDillon Hollinger
Sierra SimsGriffin Hoppin*
Kylie SmallAlex Howes
Kyleigh SpearingDylan Humber-Kelly
Alayna SzuchDeclan Irvine
Monique van den BoogaartCameron Ivory
Leah Van der LindenCameron Jones
Emma ViottoLogan Jones-Wilkins
Eleanor WisemanMarco Joubert
Grace WoodsKyle Kalish
Anna YamauchiConnor Kamm
Row 40 - Cell 0 Pete Karinen
Row 41 - Cell 0 Trevor King
Row 42 - Cell 0 Taj Krieger
Row 43 - Cell 0 Andrew L’Esperance
Row 44 - Cell 0 Brandan Lewis
Row 45 - Cell 0 Taylor Lideen
Row 46 - Cell 0 Amando Martinez Galvan
Row 47 - Cell 0 Cian McCann
Row 48 - Cell 0 Justin McQuerry
Row 49 - Cell 0 Leandro Messineo
Row 50 - Cell 0 Ben Metcalfe
Row 51 - Cell 0 Trip Meunier
Row 52 - Cell 0 Lucas Miers
Row 53 - Cell 0 Daxton Mock
Row 54 - Cell 0 Paolo Montoya
Row 55 - Cell 0 Luke Mosteller*
Row 56 - Cell 0 Henry Nelson
Row 57 - Cell 0 Carter Nieuwesteeg
Row 58 - Cell 0 Kyan Olshove
Row 59 - Cell 0 Jonas Orset
Row 60 - Cell 0 Tobin Ortenblad
Row 61 - Cell 0 Blair Perkes
Row 62 - Cell 0 Jacob Peterson
Row 63 - Cell 0 Matt Pike
Row 64 - Cell 0 Marc Pritzen
Row 65 - Cell 0 Adam Ptaszek*
Row 66 - Cell 0 Carlos Julian Quintero
Row 67 - Cell 0 David Ramon
Row 68 - Cell 0 Brent Rees
Row 69 - Cell 0 Jacob Richards
Row 70 - Cell 0 Adam Roberge
Row 71 - Cell 0 Brody Sanderson
Row 72 - Cell 0 Miguel Santillanes
Row 73 - Cell 0 Nate Schneider
Row 74 - Cell 0 Trey Shepard
Row 75 - Cell 0 Rogan Smart
Row 76 - Cell 0 Caleb Smith*
Row 77 - Cell 0 Jim Snitzer
Row 78 - Cell 0 Marc Spratt
Row 79 - Cell 0 Nathan Spratt
Row 80 - Cell 0 Ryan Standish
Row 81 - Cell 0 Nathan Surowiec
Row 82 - Cell 0 Caleb Swartz
Row 83 - Cell 0 Nicholas Tabares
Row 84 - Cell 0 Skyler Taylor
Row 85 - Cell 0 Kyle Trudeau
Row 86 - Cell 0 Petr Vakoc
Row 87 - Cell 0 Michael van den Ham
Row 88 - Cell 0 Daniel van der Walt
Row 89 - Cell 0 Deven van Greuningen
Row 90 - Cell 0 Jacob Velasco
Row 91 - Cell 0 Cory Wallace
Row 92 - Cell 0 Chase Wark
Row 93 - Cell 0 Brennan Wertz
Row 94 - Cell 0 CJ Wiggins
Row 95 - Cell 0 Jaxon Wiggins*
Row 96 - Cell 0 Matthew Wilson
Row 97 - Cell 0 Jonas Woodruff*
U23 Development Program selections
U23 womenU23 men
Samantha CampbellIsaac Allred*
Alexandra Charles*Finn Borstmayer
Ellory ClasonAndrew Bosch
Kylie De JagerRyker Brand
Mya GrahamIan Brown
Ruth HolcombCaden Budd
Aunika KempBen Carmody
Máire NoonanHayden Christian
Izabella SlosbergWiley Close
Emily StapletonTheo De Groote
Nadine VisserNicholas Dohr
Madine WhitmerBeckam Drake
Row 12 - Cell 0 Eli Ferguson
Row 13 - Cell 0 Jason Freihofner
Row 14 - Cell 0 Elouan Gardon
Row 15 - Cell 0 Morgan Hendricks
Row 16 - Cell 0 Luke Hensley
Row 17 - Cell 0 Logan Hodges
Row 18 - Cell 0 Blake Hoffer
Row 19 - Cell 0 Kelly Hoffman
Row 20 - Cell 0 Griffin Hoppin*
Row 21 - Cell 0 Calvin Horner
Row 22 - Cell 0 Jacob Huber
Row 23 - Cell 0 Jake Johansen
Row 24 - Cell 0 Yusuf Johnson
Row 25 - Cell 0 Lance Lakoski
Row 26 - Cell 0 Xander Lyman
Row 27 - Cell 0 Luke Mosteller*
Row 28 - Cell 0 Brandon Naseath
Row 29 - Cell 0 Mitt Niederhauser
Row 30 - Cell 0 Roston Nordell
Row 31 - Cell 0 Alex Novak
Row 32 - Cell 0 Luke Pankratz
Row 33 - Cell 0 Justin Peck
Row 34 - Cell 0 Adam Ptaszek*
Row 35 - Cell 0 Jack Ralston
Row 36 - Cell 0 Jade Rohde
Row 37 - Cell 0 Oliver Rutberg
Row 38 - Cell 0 Jacob Schneller
Row 39 - Cell 0 Will Silk
Row 40 - Cell 0 Caleb Smith*
Row 41 - Cell 0 Aiden Sorich
Row 42 - Cell 0 Jack Spang
Row 43 - Cell 0 Oskar Stack-Michasiw
Row 44 - Cell 0 Kash Steele
Row 45 - Cell 0 Jose Eduardo Tijerina Cuesta
Row 46 - Cell 0 Samuel Warner
Row 47 - Cell 0 Brady White
Row 48 - Cell 0 Jaxon Wiggins*
Row 49 - Cell 0 Jonas Woodruff*
Row 50 - Cell 0 Lief Yergensen
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

