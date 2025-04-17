'Survial mode' lands Melisa Rollins sixth place at Sea Otter Gravel after breaking both wrists

Leadville champion among stacked women's field at The Growler on Saturday

Melisa Rollins rides to sixth place at a dusty 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Melisa Rollins rides to sixth place at a dusty 2025 Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: Life Time / Dan Hughes)

Just weeks after going second at RADL GRVL in Australia, Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) went from breaking both wrists at the Otway Odyssey mountain bike race to finishing sixth at the elite women's division at Sea Otter Classic Gravel in California. 

She took the fast track of seven weeks to put the physical recovery and "mental battle" behind her, and the reigning Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner will not slow down, but head to The Growler at Levi's Gran Fondo this Saturday with renewed confidence.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

