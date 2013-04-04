Vangenechten wins Grand Prix Pino Cerami
Belgian beats Romain Feillu in sprint
Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) claimed victory in the Grand Prix Pino Cerami by overhauling Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a keenly-contested sprint finish in Frameries.
Late escapee Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seché) entered the final kilometre with a small buffer over the peloton and he managed to maintain his advantage into the finishing straight. Eager not to allow his chance slip him by, Feillu opened his sprint from distance, but while he managed to overtake Vachon, he also provided an armchair ride to the finish to Vangenechten.
Vangenechten duly came past inside the final 150 metres to take the win, while Feillu could only bang on his handlebars in frustration as he crossed the line. Andris Smirnovs (Doltcini-Flanders) came home in third place, just ahead of Jérémie Galland (Sojasun) and Egidijus Juodvalkis (Crelan-Euphony).
The early part of the race had been animated by a four-man break featuring Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), but they were reeled in with 50km still to race. Vachon and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) enjoyed a brief rally off the front on the run-in, but they were swept up by Lotto Belisol and MTN-Qhubeka’s pressing. Vachon made one final break for glory in the finale, but Feillu’s early sprint ended his hopes of victory.
|1
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5:13:46
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini-Flanders
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|5
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|6
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|7
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|9
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|10
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|11
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
|14
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Alister Ratcliff (USA) Team 3M
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|20
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|22
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
|23
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Gert Lodewijks (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
|27
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team 3M
|28
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|29
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|31
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|32
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
|37
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
|38
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|0:00:13
|39
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|40
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|42
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|45
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|49
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|50
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|51
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|53
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:19
|58
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|59
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|60
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|62
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|63
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|64
|Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|65
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|66
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|69
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|70
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:05
|72
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|76
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|79
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
|80
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
|81
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|82
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|83
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|85
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|86
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|87
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|88
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
|89
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|91
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
|92
|Daniel Dominguez BARRAGAN
|0:02:46
|93
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:55
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Victor Fobert (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Sébastien Sciascia (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Christopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Myron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange-Losch
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
