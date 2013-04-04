Trending

Vangenechten wins Grand Prix Pino Cerami

Belgian beats Romain Feillu in sprint

Image 1 of 11

Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in the 2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 11

Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) glances back to check on his rivals in the sprint finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 11

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the front of the break.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 11

The break passes the finish line on the closing circuits

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 11

Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 11

Andris Smirnovs (Doltcini-Flanders) finished third at the Grand Prix Pino Cerami

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 11

2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami podium (L-R): Romain Feillu, 2nd; Jonas Vangenechten, 1st; Andris Smirnovs, 3rd

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 11

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium following his second place finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 11

2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami champion Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 11

2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami champion Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 11

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andris Smirnovs (Doltcini-Flanders) finished second and third respectively

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) claimed victory in the Grand Prix Pino Cerami by overhauling Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a keenly-contested sprint finish in Frameries.

Late escapee Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seché) entered the final kilometre with a small buffer over the peloton and he managed to maintain his advantage into the finishing straight. Eager not to allow his chance slip him by, Feillu opened his sprint from distance, but while he managed to overtake Vachon, he also provided an armchair ride to the finish to Vangenechten.

Vangenechten duly came past inside the final 150 metres to take the win, while Feillu could only bang on his handlebars in frustration as he crossed the line. Andris Smirnovs (Doltcini-Flanders) came home in third place, just ahead of Jérémie Galland (Sojasun) and Egidijus Juodvalkis (Crelan-Euphony).

The early part of the race had been animated by a four-man break featuring Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), but they were reeled in with 50km still to race. Vachon and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) enjoyed a brief rally off the front on the run-in, but they were swept up by Lotto Belisol and MTN-Qhubeka’s pressing. Vachon made one final break for glory in the finale, but Feillu’s early sprint ended his hopes of victory.

Full Results
1Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol5:13:46
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini-Flanders
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
5Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
6James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
9Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
10Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
11Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange-Losch
14Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Alister Ratcliff (USA) Team 3M
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
20Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
22Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
23Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Gert Lodewijks (Bel) Verandas Willems
26Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange-Losch
27Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team 3M
28Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
29Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
31Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
32Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
33Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
34Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
35Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun
37Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange-Losch
38Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders0:00:13
39Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
40Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
42Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Team 3M
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
44Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
45Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
49Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
50Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
51Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
52Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
53Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
57Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:19
58Christophe Premont (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
59Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
60Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
61Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
62Boris Vallee (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
63Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
64Quentin Van Heuverswijn (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
65Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
66Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
69Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
70Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:05
72Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
74Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
75Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
76Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
77Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
78Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:37
79Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
80Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange-Losch
81Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
82Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
83Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
85Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
86Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
87Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
88Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange-Losch
89Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
91Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
92Daniel Dominguez BARRAGAN0:02:46
93Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:55
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFKenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKlaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFClinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFXu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFTang Wang Yip (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabian Schnaidt (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Sojasun
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Sojasun
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFLuigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFRoberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFJim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPiotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
DNFBenjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFSean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFGlenn O'Shea (Aus) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFVictor Fobert (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFNiels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFSven Jodts (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFQuentin Tanis (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFJim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFFlorent Mottet (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFSerge De Wortelaer (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFAntoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code-Biowanze
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFJulien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAxel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFTom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFSébastien Sciascia (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGlenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMaxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFLewis Rigaux (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
DNFJérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFSergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFDimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFFloris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFNicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFChristopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFJonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFFabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFMyron Simpson (NZl) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange-Losch

