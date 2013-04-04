Image 1 of 11 Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in the 2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 11 Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) glances back to check on his rivals in the sprint finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 11 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the front of the break. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 11 The break passes the finish line on the closing circuits (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 11 Spanish champion Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Andris Smirnovs (Doltcini-Flanders) finished third at the Grand Prix Pino Cerami (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 11 2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami podium (L-R): Romain Feillu, 2nd; Jonas Vangenechten, 1st; Andris Smirnovs, 3rd (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 11 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium following his second place finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 11 2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami champion Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 11 2013 Grand Prix Pino Cerami champion Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 11 Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andris Smirnovs (Doltcini-Flanders) finished second and third respectively (Image credit: Sirotti)

Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol) claimed victory in the Grand Prix Pino Cerami by overhauling Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) in a keenly-contested sprint finish in Frameries.

Late escapee Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Seché) entered the final kilometre with a small buffer over the peloton and he managed to maintain his advantage into the finishing straight. Eager not to allow his chance slip him by, Feillu opened his sprint from distance, but while he managed to overtake Vachon, he also provided an armchair ride to the finish to Vangenechten.

Vangenechten duly came past inside the final 150 metres to take the win, while Feillu could only bang on his handlebars in frustration as he crossed the line. Andris Smirnovs (Doltcini-Flanders) came home in third place, just ahead of Jérémie Galland (Sojasun) and Egidijus Juodvalkis (Crelan-Euphony).

The early part of the race had been animated by a four-man break featuring Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), but they were reeled in with 50km still to race. Vachon and Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) enjoyed a brief rally off the front on the run-in, but they were swept up by Lotto Belisol and MTN-Qhubeka’s pressing. Vachon made one final break for glory in the finale, but Feillu’s early sprint ended his hopes of victory.