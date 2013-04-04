Trending

Past winners
2012Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
2011Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
2010Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
2009Race cancelled
2008Patrick Calcagni (Swi) Barloworld
2007Luca Solari (Ita) Team L.P.R.
2006Sebastiaan Langeveld (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2005Kai Reus (Ned) Rabobank Continental
2004Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling
2002Kirk O'Bee (USA) Navigators Cycling Team
2001Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team fakta
2000Jan Bratkowski (Ger) Mercury
1999Fabrizio Guidi (Ita) Team Polti
1998Marco Serpellini (Ita) Brescialat-Liquigas
1997Race Cancelled
1996Marco Serpellini (Ita)
1995Fabiano Fontanelli (Ita)
1994Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1992Laurent Dufaux (Swi)
1991Andrej Tchmil (Mol)
1990Maximilian Sciandri (Ita)
1989Stefan Joho (Swi)
1988John Talen (Ned)
1987Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1986Urs Freuler (Swi)
1985Paul Haghedooren (Bel)
1984Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1983Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1982Ronny Van Holen (Ned)
1981Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1980Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1979Daniel Verplancke (Bel)
1978Gerrie Knetemann (Ned)
1977Joseph Jacobs (Bel)
1976Willy Teirlinck (Bel)
1975Eddy Verstraeten (Bel)
1974Marc Demeyer (Bel)
1973Ferdinand Bracke (Bel)
1972Christian Callens (Bel)
1971Georges Van Coningsloo (Bel)
1970André Dierickx (Bel)
1969Frans Mintjens (Bel)
1968Julien Stevens (Bel)
1967Willy Planckaert (Bel)
1966Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1965Jan Boonen (Bel)
1964André Noyelle (Bel)

