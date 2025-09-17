Arnaud De Lie delivers sprint victory into Namur at Grand Prix de Wallonie

Emilien Jeannière and Biniam Girmay follow for second, third positions as late attack by Victor Lafay falls short

NAMUR, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 17: Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Emilien Jeanniere of France and Team TotalEnergies (L) during the 65th Grand Prix de Wallonie 2025 a 187.1km one day race from Dison to Namur on September 17, 2025 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Grand Prix de Wallonie 2025: Arnaud De Lie of Team Lotto celebrates at finish line as race winner (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) proved he is back to his best with a commanding victory atop the Citadelle de Namur in the Grand Prix de Wallonie.

The Belgian shot out of the peloton as they caught late attacker Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and held off second-placed Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) in third.

The move included Edoardo Zamperini (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious), Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility), Kenny Molly (Van Rysel Roubaix), and Bram Dissel (BEAT).

On the Côte d'Ermeton (1.8km at 3.6%) with 36km to go, the peloton had the breakaway in sight, but even though Dissel was dropped and dangling ahead of them, they weren't ready to catch the escapees quite yet.

NAMUR, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Emilien Jeanniere of France and Team TotalEnergies on second place, race winner Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto and Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche - Wanty on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 65th Grand Prix de Wallonie 2025 a 187.1km one day race from Dison to Namur on September 17, 2025 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Final podium (L to R) at Grand Prix de Wallonie: Emilien Jeanniere of Team TotalEnergies on second place, race winner Arnaud De Lie of Lotto and Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Wanty on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

