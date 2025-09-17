Arnaud De Lie delivers sprint victory into Namur at Grand Prix de Wallonie

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) proved he is back to his best with a commanding victory atop the Citadelle de Namur in the Grand Prix de Wallonie.

The Belgian shot out of the peloton as they caught late attacker Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and held off second-placed Emilien Jeannière (TotalEnergies) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) in third.

"It's a great feeling after a victory, especially in a new arena. It's a part of Wallonie and I'm Walloon, so it's amazing for me and my team," De Lie said.

"I might have been a bit too far back at the start of the final climb but I managed to win the race, so I'm happy with that."

The 187.1-kilometre ProSeries race started in Dison, where a five-rider breakaway went clear that would stay away for most of the race.

The move included Edoardo Zamperini (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Kamil Gradek (Bahrain Victorious), Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility), Kenny Molly (Van Rysel Roubaix), and Bram Dissel (BEAT).

On the Côte d'Ermeton (1.8km at 3.6%) with 36km to go, the peloton had the breakaway in sight, but even though Dissel was dropped and dangling ahead of them, they weren't ready to catch the escapees quite yet.

That came with 16km to go as the peloton prepared for the final two climbs, the Tienne aux Pierres (3.1km at 4.8%) and the last kick to the Citadelle de Namur (3.1km at 4%).

Tudor won the fight to be at the head of the peloton as they made the hard turn onto the cobbles that signal the start of the final climb, but Tim Wellens was also at the head of affairs for UAE Team Emirates XRG along with Girmay.

It was Lafay who made the early move and had a solid lead before Alpecin-Deceuninck and Cofidis gave chase. When Lafay's legs gave out, De Lie launched a furious acceleration to take the win.

Final podium (L to R) at Grand Prix de Wallonie: Emilien Jeanniere of Team TotalEnergies on second place, race winner Arnaud De Lie of Lotto and Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Wanty on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

