‘It was him or me’ - Arnaud De Lie bumps shoulders with Lewis Askey in final sprint at Clásica de Almería

Belgian finished sixth as Askey leads out teammate Biniam Girmay to victory

Belgian Arnaud De Lie of Lotto-Intermarche pictured before a training ride of the Lotto-Intermarche cycling team in Albir, Spain, Thursday 15 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) before a training ride during training camp in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything seemed to be going to plan for Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) at the Clásica de Almería today, where he made his racing debut for the 2026 season. In the final metres of the hectic sprint, the Belgian fast man was battling to stay on Biniam Girmay’s wheel behind the NSN leadout train, all set to launch his first sprint of the year.

But then NSN’s Lewis Askey, after doing a final pull around a corner, pulled out of the train but stayed in the pack, seemingly trying to slot in behind Girmay. At the same time, De Lie was trying to hold position behind, and there was not enough room for both of them. De Lie bumped shoulders with the Briton, causing Askey to unclip, flail his legs and almost crash at high speed.

“NSN did a good train, but the lead out riders stayed in the field. There was [almost] an unfortunate crash in the final,” De Lie, still gasping for air, after crossing the finish line for sixth place behind winner Girmay.

“It was him or me, and I was lucky to stay on the bike.”

“It was good. I had a plan and I followed the plan. The door just never opened,” he concluded.

