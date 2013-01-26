Trending

Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise past winners

Champions from 1980 to 2012

2012Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
2011Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
2010Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
2009Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis
2008Hervé Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Cofidis - Le Crédit par Téléphone
2007Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Unibet.com
2006Baden Cooke (Aus) Unibet.com
2005Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team CSC
2004Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
2003Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2002Xavier Jan (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
2001Jakob Piil (Den) CSC World Online
2000Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
1999Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
1998Marco Saligari (Ita)
1997Richard Virenque (Fra)
1996Fabiano Fontanelli (Ita)
1995Stéphane Hennebert (Bel)
1994Gilles Delion (Fra)
1993Didier Rous (Fra)
1992Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1991Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1990Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
1989Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
1988Ad Wijnands (Ned)
1987Johnny Weltz (Den)
1986Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1985Charly Mottet (Fra)
1984Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1983Jan Raas (Ned)
1982Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1981Jan Bogaert (Bel)
1980Leo van Vliet (Ned)

