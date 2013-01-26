Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise past winners
Champions from 1980 to 2012
|2012
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2011
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2010
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2009
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis
|2008
|Hervé Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Cofidis - Le Crédit par Téléphone
|2007
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Unibet.com
|2006
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Unibet.com
|2005
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team CSC
|2004
|Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
|2003
|Ludo Dierckxsens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2002
|Xavier Jan (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|2001
|Jakob Piil (Den) CSC World Online
|2000
|Emmanuel Magnien (Fra)
|1999
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel)
|1998
|Marco Saligari (Ita)
|1997
|Richard Virenque (Fra)
|1996
|Fabiano Fontanelli (Ita)
|1995
|Stéphane Hennebert (Bel)
|1994
|Gilles Delion (Fra)
|1993
|Didier Rous (Fra)
|1992
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1991
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1990
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1989
|Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
|1988
|Ad Wijnands (Ned)
|1987
|Johnny Weltz (Den)
|1986
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1985
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1984
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1982
|Bernard Hinault (Fra)
|1981
|Jan Bogaert (Bel)
|1980
|Leo van Vliet (Ned)
