Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal past winners

Champions 2010-2023

Past winners

2023Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
2022Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates
2019Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
2018Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
2017Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
2016Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
2015Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) OricaGreenEdge
2013Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
2012Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
2011Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
2010Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank

