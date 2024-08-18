Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal past winners
Champions 2010-2023
Past winners
Swipe to scroll horizontally
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|2022
|Tadej Pogačar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates
|2019
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|2018
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb
|2017
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2016
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC
|2015
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
|2014
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) OricaGreenEdge
|2013
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2012
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|2011
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2010
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
