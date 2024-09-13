'I made the wrong decision' - Tadej Pogačar misses out on win at GP Québec in first race back since Tour de France

Slovenian lights up racing in Canada after 54 days away from competition but falls to seventh in sprint behind winner Michael Matthews

QUEBEC CITY QUEBEC SEPTEMBER 12 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates during a training session prior to the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec Montreal 2024 UCIWT on September 12 2024 in Quebec City Quebec Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates prior to Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec racing action, where he finished seventh (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

It wasn't the perfect return to racing for Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at the Grand Prix de Québec, with the superstar Slovenian taking seventh and admitting he made a mistake by not attacking earlier in the finale once he'd got away with three Lotto Dstny riders, allowing the bunch to come back and take victory.

Pogačar tried to make a race-winning move 2.2km from the line with a trademark stinging attack, only for defending champion Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) and two of his domestiques to closely follow, shutting down his chance at solo glory.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023