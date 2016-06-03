Trending

Neben takes out Grand Prix de Gatineau time trial victory

Candian duo Tara Whitten and Karol-Ann Canuel round our podium

Former world champion against the clock, Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise 4 Good)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:26:44
2Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus0:00:11
3Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:12
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:17
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:49
7Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:01:03
8Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:28
9Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:01:54
10Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery Opus0:01:56
11Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:00
12Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:02:03
13Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:04
14Rebecca Fahringer (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b Stans No Tubes0:02:28
15Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:30
16Jamie Gilgen (Can) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:02:37
17Irana Ossola (USA) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda0:02:44
18Alizée Brien (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:00
19Emeliah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery Opus0:03:04
20Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Équipe Du Québec0:03:09
21Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery Opus0:03:15
22Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
23Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:23
24Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Team Canada0:03:33
25Emily Marcolini (Can) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express0:03:45
26Hanna Muegge (Ger) Fearless Femme Racing0:03:50
27Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:03:51
28Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda0:04:14
29Luce Bourbeau (Can) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda0:04:21
30Adriane Provost (Can) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda0:04:22
31Katherine Maine (Can) Team Canada
32Gray Patton (USA) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express0:04:24
33Catherine Ouellette (Can) Équipe Du Québec0:04:43
34Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale0:04:48
35Allyson Gillard (Can) TRJ Telecom-Desjardins Ford0:05:03
36Clio Dinan (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b Stans No Tubes0:05:06
37Sarah Iepson (USA) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale0:05:16
38Kristen Arnold (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b Stans No Tubes0:05:18
39Isabelle Mayrand (Can) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale0:05:44
40Olivia Baril (Can) Équipe Du Québec0:05:50
41Stephanie Swan (USA) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express0:06:27
42Janie Rioux Coulombe (Can) TRJ Telecom-Desjardins Ford0:06:32
43Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express0:07:01
44Sophie Bernard (Can) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale0:07:11
45Melissa Fortin (Can) Telecom-Desjardins Ford0:09:29

