Neben takes out Grand Prix de Gatineau time trial victory
Candian duo Tara Whitten and Karol-Ann Canuel round our podium
Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau - Time trial: Gatineau - Gatineau
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:26:44
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|0:00:11
|3
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:12
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:17
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:49
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:01:03
|8
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:28
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:01:54
|10
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|0:01:56
|11
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|12
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:02:03
|13
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|14
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b Stans No Tubes
|0:02:28
|15
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|16
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:02:37
|17
|Irana Ossola (USA) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda
|0:02:44
|18
|Alizée Brien (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:00
|19
|Emeliah Harvie (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|0:03:04
|20
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|0:03:09
|21
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|0:03:15
|22
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|23
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:23
|24
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Team Canada
|0:03:33
|25
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|0:03:45
|26
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:03:50
|27
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:03:51
|28
|Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda
|0:04:14
|29
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda
|0:04:21
|30
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS - Macogep - Acquisio Mazda
|0:04:22
|31
|Katherine Maine (Can) Team Canada
|32
|Gray Patton (USA) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|0:04:24
|33
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|0:04:43
|34
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale
|0:04:48
|35
|Allyson Gillard (Can) TRJ Telecom-Desjardins Ford
|0:05:03
|36
|Clio Dinan (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b Stans No Tubes
|0:05:06
|37
|Sarah Iepson (USA) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale
|0:05:16
|38
|Kristen Arnold (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b Stans No Tubes
|0:05:18
|39
|Isabelle Mayrand (Can) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale
|0:05:44
|40
|Olivia Baril (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|0:05:50
|41
|Stephanie Swan (USA) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|0:06:27
|42
|Janie Rioux Coulombe (Can) TRJ Telecom-Desjardins Ford
|0:06:32
|43
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) Phi Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|0:07:01
|44
|Sophie Bernard (Can) Sélection De La Région Capitale Nationale
|0:07:11
|45
|Melissa Fortin (Can) Telecom-Desjardins Ford
|0:09:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy