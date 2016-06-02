Wells wins Grand Prix de Gatineau
Numainville and Kirchmann round out podium
Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau - Road Race: Gatineau - Gatineau
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Wells (Aus) Colavita - Bianchi
|2:48:25
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Équipe du Québec
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Canada
|4
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|5
|Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Allison Jackson (Can) Team Canada
|7
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|8
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|9
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda
|10
|Gray Patton (USA) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita - Bianchi
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|13
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|14
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|15
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|16
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:09
|18
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes
|19
|Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
|20
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
|21
|Justine Clift (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|22
|Elisabeth Albert (Can) Équipe du Québec
|23
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|24
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda
|25
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Katherine Maine (Can) Team Canada
|27
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita - Bianchi
|0:00:14
|28
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Team Canada
|29
|Kristen Arnold (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes
|30
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda
|0:00:18
|31
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|32
|Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda
|33
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|34
|Fredérique Larose-Gingras (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|35
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|36
|Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:23
|37
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team Canada
|38
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:26
|39
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|40
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:01:06
|41
|Clio Dinan (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes
|0:02:06
|42
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|43
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:02:09
|44
|Tara Macdonald (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|0:06:46
|45
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|46
|Nicole Dorinzi (USA) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|0:06:53
|47
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:09:22
|48
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|49
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:09:24
|50
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery Opus
|DNF
|Janie Rioux Coulombe (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
|DNF
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita - Bianchi
|DNF
|Olivia Baril (Can) Équipe du Québec
|DNF
|Emily Underwood (USA) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
|DNF
|Sophie Bernard (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
|DNF
|Isabelle Mayrand (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
|DNF
|Sarah Iepson (USA) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
|DNF
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
|DNF
|Sara Giovannetti (Can) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|DNF
|Emily Marcolini (Can) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|DNF
|Stephanie Swan (USA) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
|DNF
|Allyson Gillard (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
|DNF
|Dominique Danco (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
|DNF
|Melissa Fortin (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
|DNF
|Natascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
|DNF
|Andrea Elliott (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
|DNF
|Amy Mausser (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
|DNF
|Rachel Blair (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
|DNF
|Amelia Bell (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Hillary Lowry (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Chelsea Knapp (USA) NCCH p/b DEC Express
|DNF
|Hélène Pilote Fortin (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|DNF
|Elise Piedalue (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|DNF
|Geneviève Fradet-Carlos (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|DNF
|Aliya Traficante (USA) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
|DNF
|Tate Devlin (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes
|DNF
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Fearless Femme Racing
|DNF
|Sarah Mason (Can) Rise Racing
|DNF
|Barbie Hope (Can) Rise Racing
|DNF
|Thea Mizuhara (Can) Rise Racing
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
