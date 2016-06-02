Trending

Wells wins Grand Prix de Gatineau

Numainville and Kirchmann round out podium

Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) celebrates with her teammates after winning the final stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Wells (Aus) Colavita - Bianchi2:48:25
2Joelle Numainville (Can) Équipe du Québec
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Canada
4Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
5Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
6Allison Jackson (Can) Team Canada
7Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
8Jamie Gilgen (Can) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
9Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda
10Gray Patton (USA) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
11Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita - Bianchi
12Jessica Mundy (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
13Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
14Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:06
15Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery Opus
16Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
17Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:09
18Rebecca Fahringer (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes
19Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
20Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
21Justine Clift (Can) The Cyclery Opus
22Elisabeth Albert (Can) Équipe du Québec
23Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
24Luce Bourbeau (Can) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda
25Kendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
26Katherine Maine (Can) Team Canada
27Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita - Bianchi0:00:14
28Stephanie Roorda (Can) Team Canada
29Kristen Arnold (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes
30Adriane Provost (Can) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda0:00:18
31Lauren Dagostino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
32Sarah Anne Rasmussen (Can) SAS - MACOGEP - ACQUISIO Mazda
33Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery Opus
34Fredérique Larose-Gingras (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
35Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
36Alizée Brien (Can) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:23
37Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team Canada
38Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:26
39Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:32
40Catherine Ouellette (Can) Équipe du Québec0:01:06
41Clio Dinan (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes0:02:06
42Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
43Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec0:02:09
44Tara Macdonald (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express0:06:46
45Miriam Brouwer (Can) The Cyclery Opus
46Nicole Dorinzi (USA) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express0:06:53
47Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:22
48Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery Opus
49Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:24
50Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery Opus
DNFJanie Rioux Coulombe (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
DNFGretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita - Bianchi
DNFOlivia Baril (Can) Équipe du Québec
DNFEmily Underwood (USA) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
DNFSophie Bernard (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
DNFIsabelle Mayrand (Can) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
DNFSarah Iepson (USA) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
DNFHannah Van Kampen (NZl) Sélection de la Région Capitale Nationale
DNFSara Giovannetti (Can) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
DNFEmily Marcolini (Can) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
DNFStephanie Swan (USA) PHI Hotel Group/ P-K Express
DNFAllyson Gillard (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
DNFDominique Danco (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
DNFMelissa Fortin (Can) TRJ TELECOM-DESJARDINS FORD
DNFNatascha Piciga (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
DNFAndrea Elliott (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
DNFAmy Mausser (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
DNFRachel Blair (Can) Giant Toronto/Liv
DNFAmelia Bell (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFHillary Lowry (Can) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFShannon Malseed (Aus) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFChelsea Knapp (USA) NCCH p/b DEC Express
DNFHélène Pilote Fortin (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFElise Piedalue (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFGeneviève Fradet-Carlos (Can) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFAliya Traficante (USA) Stingray/Trek/Lacasse
DNFTate Devlin (USA) CRCA/Velo Classic p/b STANS No Tubes
DNFHanna Muegge (Ger) Fearless Femme Racing
DNFSarah Mason (Can) Rise Racing
DNFBarbie Hope (Can) Rise Racing
DNFThea Mizuhara (Can) Rise Racing
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

