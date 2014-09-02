Image 1 of 8 A rider in Grand Junction (Image credit: Brian Leddy) Image 2 of 8 The elite women during the Grand Junction crit (Image credit: Brian Leddy) Image 3 of 8 The elite women racing in Grand Junction (Image credit: Brian Leddy) Image 4 of 8 Barry Wicks (Kona) (Image credit: Brian Leddy) Image 5 of 8 The elite men during the Grand Junction crit (Image credit: Brian Leddy) Image 6 of 8 The elite men sprint for the line (Image credit: Brian Leddy) Image 7 of 8 Chloe Woodruff atop the women's podium (Image credit: Brian Leddy) Image 8 of 8 Brian Matter atop the men's podium (Image credit: Brian Leddy)

The pro women took to the pavement with the men following shortly thereafter. The pros were primed and the competition was stiff in both categories. In the end, Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) prevailed in the women’s category with Alexis Skarda (The Shade Tree) and Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes) close behind.

In the men's race, Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin) battled it out for first with Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott) and Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) closing in on second and third.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin - Trek - Pro Gold) 2 Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott, Rotor USA) 3 Barry Wicks (Kona) 4 Matthew Shriver (Trek Bicycles) 5 Mitch Hoke (The Pro's Closet, Stan's NoTubes, Felt Bicycles) 6 Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, Stan's NoTubes) 7 Cristhian Ravelo (Ravelo, Colorado Bike Service, Santa Cruz Bikes) 8 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda, Cannondale) 9 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) 10 Kalan Beisel (Giant, Tuff Shed, SRM) 11 Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives) 12 Ryan Standish (Bicycle Centre Alice Springs, Magellan GPS, Advance Traders) 13 Shawn Hadley (Hub of Aspen/Trek/Bontrager) 14 Keegan Swirbul (Bissel Development Team) 15 Morgan Ryan (CMU Cycling Lux-Prodevo – Specialized) 16 Kris Sneddon (Kona) 17 John Klish (LTR Sports, Julbo Eyewear) 18 Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger, Bontrager, SRAM) 19 Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater, SRAM, Specialized) 20 Jeff Minotto (Steamboat Velo p/b Moots) 21 Noah Singer (Backcountry.com, Competitive Cyclist) 22 Carter Shaver (Cycleton, Specialized, Thule) 23 Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar. Niner Bikes. SRAM) 24 Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.com, Niner Bikes, Momentum Endurance) 25 Joel Titius (ELLSWORTH BIKES. NEIL TITIUS. socal endurance) 26 Jason Sager (Backcountry.com, niner, Louis Garneau) 27 Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC) 28 David Harrison (Wild Rockies, Scott, ClubRideApparel) DNS John Nobil (bear valley bikes, specialized, formula) DNS Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe tires) DNS Jonathan Davis (92Fifty, Ergon, Smith) DNS Derek Oldfield (Spy / Giant / MRI) DNS Daniel Munoz (B-rads Bike Stop, Crank Brothers, Sram)