Matter and Woodruff win Grand Junction crit

Racing gets under way in Colorado

A rider in Grand Junction

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)
The elite women during the Grand Junction crit

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)
The elite women racing in Grand Junction

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)
Barry Wicks (Kona)

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)
The elite men during the Grand Junction crit

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)
The elite men sprint for the line

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)
Chloe Woodruff atop the women's podium

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)
Brian Matter atop the men's podium

(Image credit: Brian Leddy)

The pro women took to the pavement with the men following shortly thereafter. The pros were primed and the competition was stiff in both categories. In the end, Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) prevailed in the women’s category with Alexis Skarda (The Shade Tree) and Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes) close behind.

In the men's race, Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin) battled it out for first with Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott) and Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) closing in on second and third.

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin - Trek - Pro Gold)
2Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott, Rotor USA)
3Barry Wicks (Kona)
4Matthew Shriver (Trek Bicycles)
5Mitch Hoke (The Pro's Closet, Stan's NoTubes, Felt Bicycles)
6Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, Stan's NoTubes)
7Cristhian Ravelo (Ravelo, Colorado Bike Service, Santa Cruz Bikes)
8Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda, Cannondale)
9Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)
10Kalan Beisel (Giant, Tuff Shed, SRM)
11Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
12Ryan Standish (Bicycle Centre Alice Springs, Magellan GPS, Advance Traders)
13Shawn Hadley (Hub of Aspen/Trek/Bontrager)
14Keegan Swirbul (Bissel Development Team)
15Morgan Ryan (CMU Cycling Lux-Prodevo – Specialized)
16Kris Sneddon (Kona)
17John Klish (LTR Sports, Julbo Eyewear)
18Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger, Bontrager, SRAM)
19Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater, SRAM, Specialized)
20Jeff Minotto (Steamboat Velo p/b Moots)
21Noah Singer (Backcountry.com, Competitive Cyclist)
22Carter Shaver (Cycleton, Specialized, Thule)
23Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar. Niner Bikes. SRAM)
24Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.com, Niner Bikes, Momentum Endurance)
25Joel Titius (ELLSWORTH BIKES. NEIL TITIUS. socal endurance)
26Jason Sager (Backcountry.com, niner, Louis Garneau)
27Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC)
28David Harrison (Wild Rockies, Scott, ClubRideApparel)
DNSJohn Nobil (bear valley bikes, specialized, formula)
DNSCarl Decker (Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe tires)
DNSJonathan Davis (92Fifty, Ergon, Smith)
DNSDerek Oldfield (Spy / Giant / MRI)
DNSDaniel Munoz (B-rads Bike Stop, Crank Brothers, Sram)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com, Niner Bikes, Momentum Endurance)
2Alexis Skarda (The Shade Tree, Bicycle Outfitters)
3Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes, ENVE wheels, XTERRA Wetsuits)
4Kate Aardal (me, me and Ridley's Cycle)
5Amy Beisel (LIV/Giant | Tuff Shed | DT Swiss)
6Christine Jeffrey (Spy, Roka, Icebreakers)
7Katie Button (Trek Pro City Victoria)
8Megan Carrington (Naked Women\s Racing, Turin Bikes)
9Danelle Kabush (Luna Pro Team (Clif Bar, Orbea, Shimano))
10Rachel Hadley (Hub or Aspen and Trek)
11Deidre York (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
12Jennifer Smith (Stan's NoTubes, Griggs Orthopedics, Cannondale)
13Kata Skaggs (Fast Forward Chiropractic, Adventure Bicycle Company)
DNSLiz Carrington (Hassle Free Sports (Durango), CRC Janitorial (Durango), Myself.)
DNSMelissa Ross (My Husband Aaron Ross, FASTER Performance Center)
DNSDebbie Mortensen (Diamond Peak Mountain Sports, Utah Orthopaedics, Enve)
DNSShannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda, Cannondale)

