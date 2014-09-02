Matter and Woodruff win Grand Junction crit
Racing gets under way in Colorado
Fat tire crit: -
The pro women took to the pavement with the men following shortly thereafter. The pros were primed and the competition was stiff in both categories. In the end, Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) prevailed in the women’s category with Alexis Skarda (The Shade Tree) and Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes) close behind.
In the men's race, Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin) battled it out for first with Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott) and Barry Wicks (Kona Bikes) closing in on second and third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin - Trek - Pro Gold)
|2
|Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott, Rotor USA)
|3
|Barry Wicks (Kona)
|4
|Matthew Shriver (Trek Bicycles)
|5
|Mitch Hoke (The Pro's Closet, Stan's NoTubes, Felt Bicycles)
|6
|Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, Stan's NoTubes)
|7
|Cristhian Ravelo (Ravelo, Colorado Bike Service, Santa Cruz Bikes)
|8
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda, Cannondale)
|9
|Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)
|10
|Kalan Beisel (Giant, Tuff Shed, SRM)
|11
|Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
|12
|Ryan Standish (Bicycle Centre Alice Springs, Magellan GPS, Advance Traders)
|13
|Shawn Hadley (Hub of Aspen/Trek/Bontrager)
|14
|Keegan Swirbul (Bissel Development Team)
|15
|Morgan Ryan (CMU Cycling Lux-Prodevo – Specialized)
|16
|Kris Sneddon (Kona)
|17
|John Klish (LTR Sports, Julbo Eyewear)
|18
|Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger, Bontrager, SRAM)
|19
|Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater, SRAM, Specialized)
|20
|Jeff Minotto (Steamboat Velo p/b Moots)
|21
|Noah Singer (Backcountry.com, Competitive Cyclist)
|22
|Carter Shaver (Cycleton, Specialized, Thule)
|23
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar. Niner Bikes. SRAM)
|24
|Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.com, Niner Bikes, Momentum Endurance)
|25
|Joel Titius (ELLSWORTH BIKES. NEIL TITIUS. socal endurance)
|26
|Jason Sager (Backcountry.com, niner, Louis Garneau)
|27
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC)
|28
|David Harrison (Wild Rockies, Scott, ClubRideApparel)
|DNS
|John Nobil (bear valley bikes, specialized, formula)
|DNS
|Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe tires)
|DNS
|Jonathan Davis (92Fifty, Ergon, Smith)
|DNS
|Derek Oldfield (Spy / Giant / MRI)
|DNS
|Daniel Munoz (B-rads Bike Stop, Crank Brothers, Sram)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com, Niner Bikes, Momentum Endurance)
|2
|Alexis Skarda (The Shade Tree, Bicycle Outfitters)
|3
|Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes, ENVE wheels, XTERRA Wetsuits)
|4
|Kate Aardal (me, me and Ridley's Cycle)
|5
|Amy Beisel (LIV/Giant | Tuff Shed | DT Swiss)
|6
|Christine Jeffrey (Spy, Roka, Icebreakers)
|7
|Katie Button (Trek Pro City Victoria)
|8
|Megan Carrington (Naked Women\s Racing, Turin Bikes)
|9
|Danelle Kabush (Luna Pro Team (Clif Bar, Orbea, Shimano))
|10
|Rachel Hadley (Hub or Aspen and Trek)
|11
|Deidre York (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
|12
|Jennifer Smith (Stan's NoTubes, Griggs Orthopedics, Cannondale)
|13
|Kata Skaggs (Fast Forward Chiropractic, Adventure Bicycle Company)
|DNS
|Liz Carrington (Hassle Free Sports (Durango), CRC Janitorial (Durango), Myself.)
|DNS
|Melissa Ross (My Husband Aaron Ross, FASTER Performance Center)
|DNS
|Debbie Mortensen (Diamond Peak Mountain Sports, Utah Orthopaedics, Enve)
|DNS
|Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda, Cannondale)
