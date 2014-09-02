Trending

Paez and Woodruff win Grand Junction 40

Pros battle it out at big money race in Colorado

Image 1 of 16

The kids lined up for the kids' race

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 2 of 16

Fernando Riveros Paez celebrates winning the Grand Junction 40

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 3 of 16

Fernando Riveros Paez celebrates winning the Grand Junction 40

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 4 of 16

Fernando Riveros Paez leads the men's race

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 5 of 16

Chloe Woodruff leads the women's race

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 6 of 16

The peloton

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 7 of 16

Barry Wicks (Kona)

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 8 of 16

Jennifer Smith

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 9 of 16

The top riders on a climb

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 10 of 16

A rider during the men's race

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 11 of 16

A fan cheers on racers

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 12 of 16

Chloe Woodruff celebrates victory

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 13 of 16

Elite women's podium at the Grand Junction 40

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 14 of 16

Elite men's podium at the Grand Junction 40

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 15 of 16

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) wins the women's race

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)
Image 16 of 16

Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott) wins the men's race

(Image credit: Greg Greene / Brian Leddy Photography)

Grand Junction’s Main Street was abuzz early Sunday morning with talk of the 49 pro riders, 17 women and 32 men that were about to battle it out for the $20,000 cash purse. The second annual event posed an uncharted challenge for the pro riders.

Cool morning temperatures allowed riders to push their limits across the unrelenting 40 Grand course. The field was close with Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott) and Ben Sonntag (Stan’s NoTubes) leading the pack for a large portion while Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin) kept it close, coming through just over two minutes back.

In the end, Paez solidified his mark at the finish line, raising his bike above his head to celebrate the 3:07 finish.

Colombian born Paez of Colorado Springs displayed impressive fitness and technical skill during the race on Sunday. The rising star put the hurt on the seasoned field of pro riders at the halfway mark after taking a conservative approach to the early technical sections of the course. Even with late surges from Sonntag and Matter towards the final miles of the course, Paez held his lead off the front and resoundingly crossed the finish line 47 seconds ahead.

On the women’s side, Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) finished nearly two minutes ahead of Canada's Kate Aardal (Ridley’s Cycle) and over three minutes ahead of Jennifer Smith (Stan’s NoTubes) to take women’s 40 Grand victory.

Woodruff was able to pull away and take the win for the women’s category with a finishing time of three hours and 46 minutes, making it her second Epic Rides Off-Road Series win of the season adding to her victory at the Whiskey Off-Road in late April.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott, Rotor USA)3:07:01
2Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda, Cannondale)0:00:47
3Brian Matter (Team Wisconsin - Trek - Pro Gold)0:03:26
4Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)0:03:39
5Barry Wicks (Kona)0:04:25
6Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, Stan's NoTubes)0:06:12
7Matthew Shriver (Trek)0:08:06
8Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar. Niner Bikes. SRAM)0:09:50
9Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel\s, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC)0:11:57
10Carter Shaver (Cycleton, Specialized, Thule)0:12:05
11Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.com, Niner Bikes, Momentum Endurance)0:16:04
12Colin Osborn (Honey Stinger, Bontrager, SRAM)0:17:32
13Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement)0:18:11
14Daniel Munoz (B-rads Bike Stop, Crank Brothers, Sram)0:20:56
15Ryan Standish (Bicycle Centre Alice Springs, Magellan GPS, Advance Traders)0:22:10
16Cristhian Ravelo (Ravelo, Colorado Bike Service, Santa Cruz Bikes)0:25:07
17Shawn Hadley (Hub of Aspen/Trek/Bontrager)0:29:51
18Joel Titius (Ellsworth Bikes. Neil Titius. socal endurance)0:31:00
19Jason Sager (Backcountry.com, niner, Louis Garneau)0:36:55
20Kris Sneddon (Kona)0:37:50
21Kalan Beisel (Giant, Tuff Shed, SRM)0:38:12
22Jeff Minotto (Steamboat Velo p/b Moots)0:41:02
23David Harrison (Wild Rockies, Scott, ClubRideApparel)0:42:14
24Noah Singer (Backcountry.com, Competitive Cyclist)0:43:40
25John Klish (LTR Sports, Julbo Eyewear)0:44:47
26Morgan Ryan (CMU Cycling)0:58:04

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com, Niner Bikes, Momentum Endurance)3:46:39
2Kate Aardal (me, me and Ridley's Cycle)0:01:57
3Jennifer Smith (Stan's NoTubes, Griggs Orthopedics, Cannondale)0:03:27
4Amy Beisel (LIV/Giant | Tuff Shed | DT Swiss)0:09:17
5Rachel Hadley (Hub of Aspen/Trek)0:13:03
6Lesley Paterson (Scott Bikes, Enve wheels, XTERRA Wetsuits)0:15:51
7Deidre York (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)0:18:45
8Megan Carrington (Naked Women\s Racing, Turin Bikes)0:18:46
9Kata Skaggs (Fast Forward Chiropractic, Adventure Bicycle Company)0:26:32
10Danelle Kabush (Luna Pro Team (Clif Bar, Orbea, Shimano))0:29:19
11Katie Button (Trek Pro City Victoria )0:36:05

