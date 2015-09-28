Trending

Compton wins Day 2 in Gloucester

Mani and Anthony on the podium

Image 1 of 30

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) won the race in her usual dominating style
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 30

US National Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 30

Amanda Miller and Crystal Anthony laughing with Saturday’s winner, Caroline Mani
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 30

Women’s first row (L to R) Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement), Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport), Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing), Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 30

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 30

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) riding in second place early in the contest
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 30

Britlee Bowman (House/ Withings) riding a small climb on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 30

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading the race as they pass by the ocean
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 30

Natasha Elliot (Red Truck Garneau) running a small set of stairs followed by Nicole Duke (SRAM)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 30

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading Katie Compton over a set up uphill barriers
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 30

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) took the lead and never looked back
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 30

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) riding to a top five finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 30

Jena Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) riding to a top ten finish after a great start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 30

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) wearing and successfully defending the U-23 leaders jersey
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 30

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) riding to a podium finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 30

Libby White (House Industries) grew up and went to college in New England
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 30

Erika Zaveta (Maxxis-Shimano) warming up on her trainer
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 30

Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel) takes the hole-shot on the uphill pavement start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 30

Jena Greaser (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) found herself leading the race on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 30

Former French Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading the race towards the end of the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 30

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport), who flatted on Saturday was hoping for a better result
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 30

As usual, dust was a factor on the Gloucester course unless you happened to be leading
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 30

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) rounding a corner before a set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 30

USA Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) leading halfway through the event
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 30

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) was having another good ride after winning on Saturday
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 30

Nathasha Elliot (Red Truck Garneau) rounding a corner on the pavement
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 30

Julie Wright (Team Averica) rounding a corner on the pavement with two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 30

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) finishing in second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 30

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bicycles) on her way to a top twenty finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 30

Formerly retired racer Nicole Duke finished in the top third of the field today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:43:43
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement0:00:27
3Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:50
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:18
5Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:01:20
6Ellen Noble (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:01:31
7Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:01:39
8Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing0:01:42
9Jena Greaser (USA)0:01:51
10Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing0:02:08
11Natasha Elliott (Can) Red Truck Garneau p/b Easton Cycling0:02:20
12Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:02:27
13Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:02:29
14Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:02:33
15Ally Stacher (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:02:47
16Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
17Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM0:02:48
18Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:03:04
19Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team0:03:06
20Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:03:41
21Amira Mellor (GBr) Oldfield/Paul Milnes Cycles0:03:51
22Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:03:59
23Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:04:16
24Hannah Payton (GBr) Team Kinesis UK0:04:19
25Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:04:30
26Melody Gray (USA) Colonial Bicycle0:05:03
27Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:05:19
28Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis0:05:30
29Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:05:35
30Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:05:40
31Ingrid Lovitt (USA) Hellgate Cyclery0:05:57
32Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing - Stanridge CX Team0:06:01
33Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:06:02
34Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
35Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:06:05
36Leslie Timm (USA) ladies first racing0:06:30
37Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels/Epic Sports Performance0:06:36
38Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes
39Vickie Monahan (USA) Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing0:06:38
40Natasja Brooijmans (USA) GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar0:06:58
41Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations0:07:03
42Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:07:04
43Anna Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles0:07:06
44Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:07:09
45Emily Reynolds (USA) ladies first racing0:07:32
46Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/HRS/Clif Bar/Rock Lobster
47Paula Burks (USA) Peachtree Bikes
48Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
49Christin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
50Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
51Michele M Smith (USA) Hup United
52Jordan Dube (USA) Craft Factory Racing
53Hannah Rossi (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
54Emily Smith (USA) Kelpius Cycling
55Stacy Beneke (USA) Team Dahanger
DNFCassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/ISM/PowerBar/ChallengeTires
DNFNicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling

