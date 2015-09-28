Compton wins Day 2 in Gloucester
Mani and Anthony on the podium
Day 2 Elite Women: Gloucester, MA -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:43
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:27
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:50
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:01:18
|5
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:01:20
|6
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:01:31
|7
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:01:39
|8
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing
|0:01:42
|9
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:01:51
|10
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|0:02:08
|11
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Red Truck Garneau p/b Easton Cycling
|0:02:20
|12
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:02:27
|13
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:02:29
|14
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|15
|Ally Stacher (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:02:47
|16
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
|17
|Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM
|0:02:48
|18
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid
|0:03:04
|19
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:03:06
|20
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:41
|21
|Amira Mellor (GBr) Oldfield/Paul Milnes Cycles
|0:03:51
|22
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:03:59
|23
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:16
|24
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Team Kinesis UK
|0:04:19
|25
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:04:30
|26
|Melody Gray (USA) Colonial Bicycle
|0:05:03
|27
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:05:19
|28
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis
|0:05:30
|29
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:05:35
|30
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:40
|31
|Ingrid Lovitt (USA) Hellgate Cyclery
|0:05:57
|32
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing - Stanridge CX Team
|0:06:01
|33
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:06:02
|34
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
|35
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:06:05
|36
|Leslie Timm (USA) ladies first racing
|0:06:30
|37
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) To Wheels/Epic Sports Performance
|0:06:36
|38
|Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes
|39
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing
|0:06:38
|40
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA) GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar
|0:06:58
|41
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations
|0:07:03
|42
|Elizabeth White (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:07:04
|43
|Anna Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:07:06
|44
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:07:09
|45
|Emily Reynolds (USA) ladies first racing
|0:07:32
|46
|Kelly Chang (USA) Voler/HRS/Clif Bar/Rock Lobster
|47
|Paula Burks (USA) Peachtree Bikes
|48
|Kate Kirkpatrick (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|49
|Christin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|50
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|51
|Michele M Smith (USA) Hup United
|52
|Jordan Dube (USA) Craft Factory Racing
|53
|Hannah Rossi (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|54
|Emily Smith (USA) Kelpius Cycling
|55
|Stacy Beneke (USA) Team Dahanger
|DNF
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/ISM/PowerBar/ChallengeTires
|DNF
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
