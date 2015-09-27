Mani beats Compton and Noble to win first day at Gloucester
2015 Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series underway
Day 1 Elite Women: Gloucester, MA -
Image 1 of 29
Image 2 of 29
Image 3 of 29
Image 4 of 29
Image 5 of 29
Image 6 of 29
Image 7 of 29
Image 8 of 29
Image 9 of 29
Image 10 of 29
Image 11 of 29
Image 12 of 29
Image 13 of 29
Image 14 of 29
Image 15 of 29
Image 16 of 29
Image 17 of 29
Image 18 of 29
Image 19 of 29
Image 20 of 29
Image 21 of 29
Image 22 of 29
Image 23 of 29
Image 24 of 29
Image 25 of 29
Image 26 of 29
Image 27 of 29
Image 28 of 29
Image 29 of 29
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Mani Raleigh / Clement
|0:50:01
|2
|Ellen Noble JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:00:02
|3
|Katie Compton Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Helen Wyman Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:52
|5
|Amanda Miller Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:05
|6
|Jena Greaser
|0:01:08
|7
|Arley Kemmerer Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:01:10
|8
|Gabby Durrin Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|9
|Courtenay Mcfadden
|0:01:15
|10
|Crystal Anthony Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:36
|11
|Cassandra Maximenko Van Dessel/ISM/PowerBar/ChallengeTi
|0:01:59
|12
|Rebecca Fahringer Amy D Racing
|0:02:00
|13
|Lisa Jacobs
|0:02:10
|14
|Kathleen Lysakowski Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
|0:02:59
|15
|Ally Stacher Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:03:02
|16
|Kathryn Cumming Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|0:03:05
|17
|Hannah Payton Team Kinesis UK
|0:03:09
|18
|Natasha Elliott Red Truck Garneau p/b Easton Cyclin
|0:03:13
|19
|Emily Kachorek Squid
|0:03:31
|20
|Brittlee Bowman HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:03:37
|21
|Amira Mellor Oldfield/Paul Milnes Cycles
|0:03:42
|22
|Stacey Barbossa MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:03:47
|23
|Beth Ann orton Kona
|0:04:22
|24
|Julie Hunter SEAVS/Haymarket pb Van Dessel
|0:04:37
|25
|Erica Zaveta Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:05:12
|26
|Catherine Sterling Bikeman.com
|0:05:30
|27
|Julie Wright Team Averica
|0:05:37
|28
|Nikki Thiemann Rare Disease Cycling
|0:05:40
|29
|Joanne Grogan NEXT-BMB
|0:05:45
|30
|Ellen Sherrill Rock Lobster Cyclocross
|0:05:51
|31
|Meghan Korol Team Handmade
|0:05:56
|32
|Melody Gray Colonial Bicycle
|0:05:59
|33
|Leslie Timm ladies first racing
|0:06:08
|34
|Roni Vetter State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:06:22
|35
|Jenny Ives Verge Test Pilot/Jamis
|0:06:29
|36
|Jessica Duppler Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:06:33
|37
|Erin Faccone Team Averica
|0:06:39
|38
|Natasja Brooijmans GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar
|0:06:41
|39
|Ana Sirianni Hup United
|0:06:47
|40
|Jennifer Malik Granville Brewing - Stanridge CX Te
|0:06:56
|41
|Ingrid Lovitt Hellgate Cyclery
|0:07:01
|42
|Heidi Wood 333fab CX Factory Team
|0:07:08
|43
|Emily Reynolds ladies first racing
|0:07:18
|44
|Christin Reuter crossresults.com
|0:07:19
|45
|Anna Dingman TRT Bicycles
|0:07:22
|46
|Regina Legge GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar
|0:07:29
|47
|Melissa Lafleur Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations
|0:07:50
|48
|Paula Burks Peachtree Bikes
|0:07:51
|49
|Michele Smith Hup United
|0:07:58
|50
|Jocelyn Mauldin NEBC p/b CycleLoft
|0:08:03
|51
|Kate Kirkpatrick SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:08:04
|52
|Frances Morrison C3 Twenty20 Cycling
|0:08:21
|53
|Melissa Seib Barker Mountain Bikes
|0:08:29
|54
|Josie Simpson Flanders Nemisis Race Tean
|0:08:34
|55
|Jessica Snyder Mac5
|0:09:01
|56
|Siobhan Kelly To Wheels/Epic Sports Performance
|57
|Kelly Chang Voler/HRS/Clif Bar/Rock Lobster
|58
|Jordan Dubé Craft Factory Racing
|59
|Hannah Rossi B2C2 p/b Boloco
|60
|Stacy Beneke Team Dahanger
|61
|Vickie Monahan Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing
|DNF
|Emily Smith Kelpius Cycling
|DNF
|Elizabeth Adams Liv
|DNF
|Jessica Cutler Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|DNF
|Elizabeth White HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy