Mani beats Compton and Noble to win first day at Gloucester

2015 Verge New England Cyclo-cross Series underway

Image 1 of 29

Image 1 of 29

Helen Wyman (Kona) leads out the Elite Women at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 29

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) leads Ally Stacher (Stan's NoTubes) up a small climb

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) leads Ally Stacher (Stan’s NoTubes) up a small climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 29

Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel) running a new set of stairs

Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel) running a new set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 29

Stacey Barbossa (Midlantic Colavita) riding in front of Gloucester's famous big rock

Stacey Barbossa (Midlantic Colavita) riding in front of Gloucester’s famous big rock
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 29

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) descending in pursuit of Caroline Mani and Ellen Noble

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) descending in pursuit of Caroline Mani and Ellen Noble
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 29

Caroline Mani (Raliegh Clement) and Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) with a gap on Katie Compton

Caroline Mani (Raliegh Clement) and Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) with a gap on Katie Compton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 29

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading group past Gloucester's big rock

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) leading group past Gloucester’s big rock
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 29

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) chasing Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) late in the race

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) chasing Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 29

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) leading Gabby Durrin, Courtenay McFadden, and Amanda Miller late in the race

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) leading Gabby Durrin, Courtenay McFadden, and Amanda Miller late in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 29

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading Ellen Noble and Katie Compton with less than two laps to go

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading Ellen Noble and Katie Compton with less than two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 29

Helen Wyman (Kona) racing not far behind the leaders with two laps to go

Helen Wyman (Kona) racing not far behind the leaders with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 29

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team) leading Courtenay McFadden with less than two laps remaining

Gabby Durrin (Neon Velo Cycling Team) leading Courtenay McFadden with less than two laps remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 29

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing in the top ten with one lap to go

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing in the top ten with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 29

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) running a new section of steps with Katie Compton behind her

Arley Kemmerer (Level Eleven Racing) running a new section of steps with Katie Compton behind her
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 29

European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona) leading near the end of lap one

European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona) leading near the end of lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 29

US National Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) at the start

US National Champion Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 29

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in third position early in the race

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) riding in third position early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 29

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) rounding an uphill corner

Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes) rounding an uphill corner
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 29

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) closing down a gap to Caroline Mani and Ellen Noble

Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing) closing down a gap to Caroline Mani and Ellen Noble
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 29

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading the event with two laps to go

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) leading the event with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 29

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading Ellen Noble with one lap to go

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) leading Ellen Noble with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 29

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) wins for the first time at Gloucester

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) wins for the first time at Gloucester
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 29

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) takes second place after losing the lead by sliding in a corner at the end of the race

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) takes second place after losing the lead by sliding in a corner at the end of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 29

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) seemed happy with her race

Ellen Noble (JAM/NCC/Vittoria) seemed happy with her race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 29

Megan Korol (Team Handmade) rides a new off-camber section of the course on her last lap

Megan Korol (Team Handmade) rides a new off-camber section of the course on her last lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 29

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) has a laugh while warming up on her trainer

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) has a laugh while warming up on her trainer
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 29

Colorful racing friends Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes), Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) and Nicole Duke at the start of the race

Colorful racing friends Emily Kachorek (Squid Bikes), Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) and Nicole Duke at the start of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 29

Boulder Cyclesport team-mates Amanda Miller and Crystal Anthony

Boulder Cyclesport team-mates Amanda Miller and Crystal Anthony
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 29

Natasha Elliot (Red Truck Garneau) racing in the top ten with one lap remaining

Natasha Elliot (Red Truck Garneau) racing in the top ten with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Mani Raleigh / Clement0:50:01
2Ellen Noble JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:00:02
3Katie Compton Trek Factory Racing0:00:09
4Helen Wyman Kona Factory Racing0:00:52
5Amanda Miller Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:05
6Jena Greaser0:01:08
7Arley Kemmerer Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:01:10
8Gabby Durrin Neon Velo Cycling Team0:01:12
9Courtenay Mcfadden0:01:15
10Crystal Anthony Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:36
11Cassandra Maximenko Van Dessel/ISM/PowerBar/ChallengeTi0:01:59
12Rebecca Fahringer Amy D Racing0:02:00
13Lisa Jacobs0:02:10
14Kathleen Lysakowski Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg0:02:59
15Ally Stacher Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:03:02
16Kathryn Cumming Cyclocross Magazine Racing0:03:05
17Hannah Payton Team Kinesis UK0:03:09
18Natasha Elliott Red Truck Garneau p/b Easton Cyclin0:03:13
19Emily Kachorek Squid0:03:31
20Brittlee Bowman HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:03:37
21Amira Mellor Oldfield/Paul Milnes Cycles0:03:42
22Stacey Barbossa MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:03:47
23Beth Ann orton Kona0:04:22
24Julie Hunter SEAVS/Haymarket pb Van Dessel0:04:37
25Erica Zaveta Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team0:05:12
26Catherine Sterling Bikeman.com0:05:30
27Julie Wright Team Averica0:05:37
28Nikki Thiemann Rare Disease Cycling0:05:40
29Joanne Grogan NEXT-BMB0:05:45
30Ellen Sherrill Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:05:51
31Meghan Korol Team Handmade0:05:56
32Melody Gray Colonial Bicycle0:05:59
33Leslie Timm ladies first racing0:06:08
34Roni Vetter State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:06:22
35Jenny Ives Verge Test Pilot/Jamis0:06:29
36Jessica Duppler Colonial Bicycle Company0:06:33
37Erin Faccone Team Averica0:06:39
38Natasja Brooijmans GREEN LINE VELO Driven by ZipCar0:06:41
39Ana Sirianni Hup United0:06:47
40Jennifer Malik Granville Brewing - Stanridge CX Te0:06:56
41Ingrid Lovitt Hellgate Cyclery0:07:01
42Heidi Wood 333fab CX Factory Team0:07:08
43Emily Reynolds ladies first racing0:07:18
44Christin Reuter crossresults.com0:07:19
45Anna Dingman TRT Bicycles0:07:22
46Regina Legge GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipcar0:07:29
47Melissa Lafleur Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations0:07:50
48Paula Burks Peachtree Bikes0:07:51
49Michele Smith Hup United0:07:58
50Jocelyn Mauldin NEBC p/b CycleLoft0:08:03
51Kate Kirkpatrick SEAVS/Haymarket0:08:04
52Frances Morrison C3 Twenty20 Cycling0:08:21
53Melissa Seib Barker Mountain Bikes0:08:29
54Josie Simpson Flanders Nemisis Race Tean0:08:34
55Jessica Snyder Mac50:09:01
56Siobhan Kelly To Wheels/Epic Sports Performance
57Kelly Chang Voler/HRS/Clif Bar/Rock Lobster
58Jordan Dubé Craft Factory Racing
59Hannah Rossi B2C2 p/b Boloco
60Stacy Beneke Team Dahanger
61Vickie Monahan Team ERRACE p/b DSO Manufacturing
DNFEmily Smith Kelpius Cycling
DNFElizabeth Adams Liv
DNFJessica Cutler Jamis Pro Cyclocross
DNFElizabeth White HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN

