Powers takes double wins in Gloucester

White second and Hyde third

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) sweeps the weekend at Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes) on the second row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) riding in second position on lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) leading the race near the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) riding to a top five finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde was part of the attack on Jeremy Powers on both days this weekend

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) flatted for the second day in a row but was able to still finish fourth

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading the Cannondale riders late in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cody Kaiser (Specialized-Lange Twins) with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid Bikes) riding to a top ten finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) racing in front of picturesque Gloucester Harbor

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck Garneau) racing in the colors of his new team

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Kerry Werner (Raleigh Clement) riding just outside the top ten with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde is a new signing to the Cannondale squad

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) checks behind him to make sure he was alone at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Dan Timmerman (Stans NoTubes) and Curtis White (Cannondale) lead at the start of the Elite Men’s race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The stairs next to the beer garden provided some dusty action all day

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Curtis White at the uphill barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) wearing the U-23 leaders jersey

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (WCup-Stoemper) running the barriers on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Danny Summerhill (Maxxis-Shimano) running the barriers followed by Cameron Dodge

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading the three Cannondale riders at the beer garden stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
While the course was dusty in places, it was less so than during the 2014 race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Young Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) was having another solid outing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Stephen Hyde and Curtis White on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) leading Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) and Ryan Trebon late in the contest

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Derrick St. John (Silver Pro Racing) and Robert Marion (American Classic) with one lap remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes) followed by Justin Lindine with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing1:04:45
2Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:11
3Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:14
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:36
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:00:45
6Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross team0:01:10
8Lukas Winterberg (Swi) DirtySox0:01:16
9Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup-Stoemper0:01:25
10Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
11Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement0:02:06
12Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek0:02:23
13Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team p/b VP Components0:02:53
14Raphaël Gagné (Can) Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling0:02:56
15Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:03:14
16Ben Frederick (USA) beyondCX0:03:23
17Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:03:36
18Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:03:44
19Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:03:46
20Jeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau0:03:48
21Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:21
22Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Red Truck -- Garneau p/b Easton Cycling0:04:36
23Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement0:04:40
24Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling Club0:04:49
25Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized0:05:03
26Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau-Quebec0:05:11
27Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour0:05:38
28Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:05:43
29Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System/Cannondale0:06:13
30Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:06:48
31Spencer Downing (USA) unattached0:07:32
32Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:07:49
33Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team
34Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System
35Merwin Davis (USA) pathfinder of wv
36Walton Brush (USA) Irt pro cycling
37Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
38Jeremy Russell (USA) Portland Titanium
39Charles Berhtram (USA) Team Cuppow
40Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
41Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2/Boloco
42Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
43Matt Surch (Can) Tekne Cycle Club
44Edouard Tougas (Can) ACQUISIO
45Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling
46Gregory Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
47Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
48Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
49Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
50Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
51Dylan McNicholas (USA) POLARTEC
52Ford Murphy (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
53Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
54Brian Hughes (USA) Fast Splits Multisport
55Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW p/b B2C2
56Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
57Jim Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
58Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
59Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge
60Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com
61John Kniesly (USA) KING KOG
62Peter Macleod (USA) BARFLY
63Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
64Trever Kingsbury (USA) BOO Bicycles
65Kurt Belhumeur (USA)
66David Devine (USA) unattached
67Benjamin Coleman (USA) Pro Tested Gear
68Jesse Keough (USA) Foundation Cycling NYC
69Donald Snoop Jr (USA) Craft Factory Racing
70Daniel Hadley (USA) Semi Tough Cycling Club
71Alan Adams (USA) The Cycling House
72Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
DNFColin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
DNFDaniel Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
DNFChristian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES
DNFHugo Robinson (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
DNFCory Small (USA) CCB Racing
DNFPeter Goguen (USA) RACE CF
DNFJesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFSamuel Lear (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
DNFLuke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team

