Powers takes double wins in Gloucester
White second and Hyde third
Day 2 Elite Men: Gloucester, MA -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|1:04:45
|2
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:11
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:14
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:36
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh / Clement
|0:00:45
|6
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:51
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross team
|0:01:10
|8
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) DirtySox
|0:01:16
|9
|Ben Berden (Bel) Wcup-Stoemper
|0:01:25
|10
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Bikes
|11
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:02:06
|12
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek
|0:02:23
|13
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team p/b VP Components
|0:02:53
|14
|Raphaël Gagné (Can) Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycling
|0:02:56
|15
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:03:14
|16
|Ben Frederick (USA) beyondCX
|0:03:23
|17
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:03:36
|18
|Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:03:44
|19
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:03:46
|20
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Louis Garneau
|0:03:48
|21
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|22
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Red Truck -- Garneau p/b Easton Cycling
|0:04:36
|23
|Lance Haidet (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:04:40
|24
|Mark McConnell (Can) Hot Sauce Cycling Club
|0:04:49
|25
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:05:03
|26
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau-Quebec
|0:05:11
|27
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour
|0:05:38
|28
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:05:43
|29
|Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
|0:06:13
|30
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:48
|31
|Spencer Downing (USA) unattached
|0:07:32
|32
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:07:49
|33
|Gavin Haley (USA) Giant Factory Cyclocross Team
|34
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Trek SRAM Champion System
|35
|Merwin Davis (USA) pathfinder of wv
|36
|Walton Brush (USA) Irt pro cycling
|37
|Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
|38
|Jeremy Russell (USA) Portland Titanium
|39
|Charles Berhtram (USA) Team Cuppow
|40
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|41
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2/Boloco
|42
|Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|43
|Matt Surch (Can) Tekne Cycle Club
|44
|Edouard Tougas (Can) ACQUISIO
|45
|Benjamin Grenier (USA) Rancourt & Co. Cycling
|46
|Gregory Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
|47
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|48
|Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
|49
|Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
|50
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|51
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|52
|Ford Murphy (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
|53
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|54
|Brian Hughes (USA) Fast Splits Multisport
|55
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW p/b B2C2
|56
|Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|57
|Jim Wood (USA) 333fab CX Factory Team
|58
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|59
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge
|60
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) CrossResults.com
|61
|John Kniesly (USA) KING KOG
|62
|Peter Macleod (USA) BARFLY
|63
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|64
|Trever Kingsbury (USA) BOO Bicycles
|65
|Kurt Belhumeur (USA)
|66
|David Devine (USA) unattached
|67
|Benjamin Coleman (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|68
|Jesse Keough (USA) Foundation Cycling NYC
|69
|Donald Snoop Jr (USA) Craft Factory Racing
|70
|Daniel Hadley (USA) Semi Tough Cycling Club
|71
|Alan Adams (USA) The Cycling House
|72
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|DNF
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|DNF
|Daniel Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|DNF
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT BICYCLES
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF
|DNF
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Samuel Lear (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|DNF
|Luke Keough (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team
