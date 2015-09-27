Powers wins opening day in Gloucester
White second, Hyde third
Day 1 Elite Men: Gloucester, MA -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers Aspire Racing
|1:07:08
|2
|Curtis White Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:14
|3
|Stephen Hyde Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:36
|4
|Jamey Driscoll Raleigh / Clement
|0:01:12
|5
|Ryan Trebon Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:21
|6
|Ben Berden Wcup-Stoemper
|0:01:45
|7
|Lukas Winterberg DirtySox
|0:01:49
|8
|Cameron Dodge Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate
|0:01:55
|9
|Tobin Ortenblad California Giant Berry Farms-Specia
|0:02:03
|10
|Raphael Gagne Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycl
|0:02:11
|11
|Anthony Clark Squid Bikes
|0:02:23
|12
|Travis Livermon Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team p/b V
|0:02:54
|13
|Scott Smith JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:03:19
|14
|Daniel Summerhill Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross team
|0:03:43
|15
|Dylan Mcnicholas POLARTEC
|0:03:47
|16
|Hugo Robinson Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|17
|Jesse Anthony Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:02
|18
|Mark Mcconnell Hot Sauce Cycling Club
|0:04:07
|19
|Garry Millburn Trek SRAM Champion System
|0:04:33
|20
|Robert Marion American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:04:36
|21
|Daniel Chabanov HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:04:38
|22
|Derrick St john Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:40
|23
|Adam Myerson Cycle-Smart
|0:04:46
|24
|Ben Frederick beyondCX
|25
|Michael Van den ham Red Truck -- Garneau p/b Easton Cyc
|0:04:53
|26
|Lance Haidet Raliegh Clement
|0:05:24
|27
|Cody Kaiser LangeTwins / Specialized
|0:05:51
|28
|Samuel O'keefe HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:06:07
|29
|Alex Ryan Champion System/Cannondale
|30
|Marc-andre Daigle Garneau-Quebec
|31
|Jeremy Russell Portland Titanium
|32
|William Johnson Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
|33
|Spencer Downing unattached
|34
|Daniel Timmerman Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|35
|Chris Field Essex County Velo
|36
|Michael Wissell B2C2/Boloco
|37
|Matthew Sousa Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|38
|Thierry Laliberte Xprezo-Borsao Factory
|39
|Jean-philippe Thibault-roberge Trek Cyclocross Collective
|40
|Merwin Davis pathfinder of wv
|41
|Colin Reuter crossresults.com
|42
|Abe Goorskey American Classic Pro CX Team
|43
|Andrew Loaiza Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|44
|Edouard Tougas ACQUISIO
|45
|Greg Whitney Arrow Racing
|46
|Nicolas Catlin Sherpa
|47
|Brian Hughes Fast Splits Multisport
|48
|Ian Schon Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|49
|Keith Garrison KING KOG
|50
|Preston Buehrer B2C2 p/b Boloco
|51
|Andrew Lysaght CUPPOW p/b B2C2
|52
|Matt Surch Tekne Cycle Club
|53
|Brad Smith The Drifters
|54
|Peter Macleod BARFLY
|55
|Gregg Griffo Team ROG
|56
|Samuel Lear C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|57
|Kurt Belhumeur
|58
|Nicholas Keough Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocro
|59
|David Devine unattached
|60
|Michael Garrigan Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour
|61
|Trever Kingsbury BOO Bicycles
|62
|Ford Murphy Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
|63
|Andrew Reimann Cyclocross Magazine Racing
|64
|Jeremy Brazeal Aetna-Expo Wheelmen
|65
|Daniel Hadley Semi Tough Cycling Club
|66
|Alan Adams The Cycling House
|67
|Jim Wood 333fab CX Factory Team
|68
|Cory Small CCB Racing
|69
|Adam Sullivan Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge
|DNF
|Luke Keough Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Tyler Berliner NEXT-BMB
|DNF
|Jack Kisseberth JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|DNF
|Justin Lindine Apex / NBX / Trek
|DNF
|Peter Goguen RACE CF
|DNF
|Walton Brush Irt pro cycling
|DNF
|Christian Favata TRT BICYCLES
|DNF
|Kerry Werner Raliegh Clement
|DNF
|Jesse Keough Foundation Cycling NYC
|DNF
|Peter Bradshaw CrossResults.com
|DNF
|John Kniesly KING KOG
|DNF
|Gavin Haley Giant Factory Cyclocross Team
|DNF
|Adam St. germain NEXT-BMB
|DNF
|Charles Berhtram Team Cuppow
|DNF
|Evan Mcneely Norco Factory Team
|DNF
|Jeremy Martin Louis Garneau
