Powers wins opening day in Gloucester

White second, Hyde third

US Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) duels the entire Cannodale squad in the early laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) chasing Curtis White while Ryan Trebon follows

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cody Kaiser (Specialized-Lange Twins) riding past Gloucester’s famous big rock

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leading Jeremy Powers and Stephen Hyde at the new set of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Anthony Clark (Squid Bike) running a set of stairs mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne (Red Truck Racing) preparing to run a set of stairs

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) leading Jeremy Powers and Stephen Hyde after Ryan Trebon suffered a puncture

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Michael Garrigan (Van Dessel) rounding a corner with two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Young Curtis White (Cannondale) was never far behind Powers in the final laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stephen Hyde (Cannondale) riding in third position in the closing laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) working his way back through the field after suffering a puncture

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (WCup-Stoemper) riding his final lap not far behind Ryan Trebon

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon and Jeremy Powers having a laugh after the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) taking a flier as Jeremy Powers is forced to chase

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) chasing the Cannondale team at the end of lap one

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) takes the hole-shot as the men leave the pavement

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ben Berden (WCup-Stoemper) riding in fifth place during the opening laps

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leading Jeremy Powers, Stephen Hyde, and Curtis White on lap three

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nick Keough (Champion System) on the new climb up from the ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Brazeal (Aetna) on the new run-up from the ocean

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) racing in fifth position after recovering from a flat tire

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) alone with less than two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) racing in second place and having his best race to date

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Derrick St. John (Silver Pro Cycling) with one lap to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) repeats as a winner at Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Curtis White (Cannondale) was congratulated by the crowd as he finished in second place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raleigh Clement team-mates (L to R) Lance Haidet, Jamey Driscoll, and Kerry Werner

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Nicole Duke and Ben Berden (WCup-Stoemper) at the start of the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
US Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) on the front row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Raphael Gagne, Tobin Ortenblad, Lukas Winterberg, and Jamey Driscoll talking about the race at the finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers Aspire Racing1:07:08
2Curtis White Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:14
3Stephen Hyde Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:36
4Jamey Driscoll Raleigh / Clement0:01:12
5Ryan Trebon Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:21
6Ben Berden Wcup-Stoemper0:01:45
7Lukas Winterberg DirtySox0:01:49
8Cameron Dodge Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strate0:01:55
9Tobin Ortenblad California Giant Berry Farms-Specia0:02:03
10Raphael Gagne Red Truck - Garneau p/b Easton Cycl0:02:11
11Anthony Clark Squid Bikes0:02:23
12Travis Livermon Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team p/b V0:02:54
13Scott Smith JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:03:19
14Daniel Summerhill Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross team0:03:43
15Dylan Mcnicholas POLARTEC0:03:47
16Hugo Robinson Neon Velo Cycling Team0:03:54
17Jesse Anthony Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:02
18Mark Mcconnell Hot Sauce Cycling Club0:04:07
19Garry Millburn Trek SRAM Champion System0:04:33
20Robert Marion American Classic Pro CX Team0:04:36
21Daniel Chabanov HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:04:38
22Derrick St john Silber Pro Cycling0:04:40
23Adam Myerson Cycle-Smart0:04:46
24Ben Frederick beyondCX
25Michael Van den ham Red Truck -- Garneau p/b Easton Cyc0:04:53
26Lance Haidet Raliegh Clement0:05:24
27Cody Kaiser LangeTwins / Specialized0:05:51
28Samuel O'keefe HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:06:07
29Alex Ryan Champion System/Cannondale
30Marc-andre Daigle Garneau-Quebec
31Jeremy Russell Portland Titanium
32William Johnson Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
33Spencer Downing unattached
34Daniel Timmerman Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
35Chris Field Essex County Velo
36Michael Wissell B2C2/Boloco
37Matthew Sousa Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
38Thierry Laliberte Xprezo-Borsao Factory
39Jean-philippe Thibault-roberge Trek Cyclocross Collective
40Merwin Davis pathfinder of wv
41Colin Reuter crossresults.com
42Abe Goorskey American Classic Pro CX Team
43Andrew Loaiza Thump Cycling p/b Turin
44Edouard Tougas ACQUISIO
45Greg Whitney Arrow Racing
46Nicolas Catlin Sherpa
47Brian Hughes Fast Splits Multisport
48Ian Schon Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
49Keith Garrison KING KOG
50Preston Buehrer B2C2 p/b Boloco
51Andrew Lysaght CUPPOW p/b B2C2
52Matt Surch Tekne Cycle Club
53Brad Smith The Drifters
54Peter Macleod BARFLY
55Gregg Griffo Team ROG
56Samuel Lear C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.
57Kurt Belhumeur
58Nicholas Keough Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocro
59David Devine unattached
60Michael Garrigan Van Dessel/ Shimano/ Velocolour
61Trever Kingsbury BOO Bicycles
62Ford Murphy Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg
63Andrew Reimann Cyclocross Magazine Racing
64Jeremy Brazeal Aetna-Expo Wheelmen
65Daniel Hadley Semi Tough Cycling Club
66Alan Adams The Cycling House
67Jim Wood 333fab CX Factory Team
68Cory Small CCB Racing
69Adam Sullivan Grinta! p/b Best Buddies Challenge
DNFLuke Keough Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross Team
DNFTyler Berliner NEXT-BMB
DNFJack Kisseberth JAM/NCC/Vittoria
DNFJustin Lindine Apex / NBX / Trek
DNFPeter Goguen RACE CF
DNFWalton Brush Irt pro cycling
DNFChristian Favata TRT BICYCLES
DNFKerry Werner Raliegh Clement
DNFJesse Keough Foundation Cycling NYC
DNFPeter Bradshaw CrossResults.com
DNFJohn Kniesly KING KOG
DNFGavin Haley Giant Factory Cyclocross Team
DNFAdam St. germain NEXT-BMB
DNFCharles Berhtram Team Cuppow
DNFEvan Mcneely Norco Factory Team
DNFJeremy Martin Louis Garneau

