Gorodnichev wins one for Russia at GP San Giuseppe

Capillo and Belli complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)4:09:53
2Manuel Capillo (Ita)0:00:12
3Matteo Belli (Ita)
4Manuel Senni (Ita)
5Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita)
6Diego Rosa (Ita)
7Andrea Zordan (Ita)
8Pawel Franczak (Pol)
9Evgeniy Krivosheev (Rus)
10Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
11Corrado Lampa (Ita)
12Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
13Innocenzo Di Lorenzo (Ita)
14Mauro Marcassoli (Ita)
15Mirko Boschi (Ita)
16Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
17Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
19Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)
20Fabio Aru (Ita)
21Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
22Matteo Ciavatta (Ita)
23Michael Delle Foglie (Ita)
24Nicola Pennacchini (Ita)
25Antonino Puccio (Ita)
26Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
27Alessio Taliani (Ita)
28Luca Chirico (Ita)
29Nicola Gaffurini (Ita)
30Davide Censori (Ita)
31Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
32Stefano Zoppi (Ita)
33Emanuele Capati (Ita)
34Peter Simon (Hun)
35Cristian Raileanu (Mda)
36Moreno Giampaolo (Ita)
37Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
38Alessio Marchetti (Ita)
39Matteo Grava (Ita)

