Gorodnichev wins one for Russia at GP San Giuseppe
Capillo and Belli complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Gorodnichev (Rus)
|4:09:53
|2
|Manuel Capillo (Ita)
|0:00:12
|3
|Matteo Belli (Ita)
|4
|Manuel Senni (Ita)
|5
|Alfonso Fiorenza (Ita)
|6
|Diego Rosa (Ita)
|7
|Andrea Zordan (Ita)
|8
|Pawel Franczak (Pol)
|9
|Evgeniy Krivosheev (Rus)
|10
|Pierre Paolo Penasa (Ita)
|11
|Corrado Lampa (Ita)
|12
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita)
|13
|Innocenzo Di Lorenzo (Ita)
|14
|Mauro Marcassoli (Ita)
|15
|Mirko Boschi (Ita)
|16
|Mantas Bliakevicius (Ltu)
|17
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)
|18
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita)
|19
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col)
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita)
|21
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita)
|22
|Matteo Ciavatta (Ita)
|23
|Michael Delle Foglie (Ita)
|24
|Nicola Pennacchini (Ita)
|25
|Antonino Puccio (Ita)
|26
|Carmelo Consolato Panto' (Ita)
|27
|Alessio Taliani (Ita)
|28
|Luca Chirico (Ita)
|29
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita)
|30
|Davide Censori (Ita)
|31
|Alfio Locatelli (Ita)
|32
|Stefano Zoppi (Ita)
|33
|Emanuele Capati (Ita)
|34
|Peter Simon (Hun)
|35
|Cristian Raileanu (Mda)
|36
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita)
|37
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita)
|38
|Alessio Marchetti (Ita)
|39
|Matteo Grava (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy