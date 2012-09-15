The Wilson Asset Management Criterium podium: Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing), Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) and Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) (Image credit: Search2retain Team)

Lachlan Norris (Drapac Professional Cycling) has won the Wilson Asset Management Criterium in Goulburn, the warm-up event to Sunday's iconic Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic.

Norris, 25, took out the 45 minute plus three-lap event after a solo attack from his breakaway group.

Neil Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) finished second while Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) was third continuing his great run of form off the back of collecting both the sprint and KOM championship at the Tour of Murray River last week. Savvy riding from Taylor saw him win the opening sprint prime.

With around 20 minutes remaining in the event, a breakaway containing Cameron Bayly, Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain), Darren Lapthorne and Floris Goesinnen (Drapac Professional Cycling) had earned a gap of around 50 seconds on the remainder of the field when Norris attacked from the breakaway, quickly gaining eight seconds. From that point on, Norris never looked back, collecting the second sprint prime en route to victory.

In 2012, the prologue which has featured on the Saturday for the last two editions of the race, has been scrapped in favour of the criterium with the 170km Classic back as a stand alone event and one of five tier one races on the National Road Series calendar.

Results