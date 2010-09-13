Image 1 of 2 Genesys Wealth Advisers celebrates its teams classification victory with overall winner Ben Grenda in the white jersey. (Image credit: actionsnaps.com.au) Image 2 of 2 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) continued his form from his season in the US back on home soil. (Image credit: actionsnaps.com.au)

Tasmania’s Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers Cycling) has become the 2010 champion of the Goulburn-Citi Cycle Classic, which finished in the main street of Camden as part of Cycling Australia’s National Road Series. While the overall honours went to Grenda it was Fly V Australia’s Jonathan Cantwell who claimed the 170 kilometre road race from Goulburn to Camden on Sunday.

The victory was both Cantwell’s and Fly V Australia’s biggest on home soil this year, after both team and rider spent the year focused on the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar.

Australia’s top cyclists left Goulburn this morning under perfect racing conditions for the 170km journey up the Hume Hwy finishing in Camden’s CBD as part of the events expansion into a two day race.

After an early but unsuccessful attack 11 riders escaped from the 150-strong field after 14km, with the time gap steadily growing to what seemed an irretrievable 5:40 minutes. Eventual team’s classification winners Genesys Wealth Advisers were fortunate to have two members of its team in the breakaway group, which was caught following the first Razorback climb after Picton, allowing the race to come back together before the final Old Razorback Road ascent.

“The race looked like it was over very early when 11 riders got away just out of Goulburn, we had no choice other than chase the leaders down,” said Cantwell. “We couldn’t afford to just let them get away.”

Old Razorback Road split the remaining lead group of 50 riders, which reformed on Macarthur Bridge with three kilometres remaining. A fast descent into Camden allowed the stage winner Cantwell to launch a final sprint to the finish line.

Grenda was declared the overall winner of the Goulburn to Citi Cycle Classic, which expanded to a two stage race for the first time this year. Second place went to Scott Law (Fly V Australia) and third to Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche).

“Everything went to plan with our two nominated riders in the early breakaway, we knew that Ben Grenda has been in good form and could do well over the two days,” said Genesys team manager Andrew Christie-Johnston.

The King of the Mountain category was won by Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) with Alexander Malone (Bike Bug) winning the sprinters jersey.

Results

Division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 3:54:35 2 Richard Lang (JAYCO SKINS) 3 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 4 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 5 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 6 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 7 Scott Law (Fly V Australia) 8 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) 9 Aaron Donnelly (JAYCO SKINS) 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 11 Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 12 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche) 13 James Mowatt (Fly V Australia) 14 Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug) 15 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 16 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 17 Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 18 Adam Phelan (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 19 Caleb Jones (Northern Sydney CC) 20 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 21 Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC) 22 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 23 Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC) 24 Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 25 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 26 Andrew Arundel (Canberra CC) 27 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 28 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 29 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 30 Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC) 31 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 32 Alex Carver (JAYCO SKINS) 33 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 34 Alastair Loutit (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 35 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team) 36 Alexander Malone (Team Bike Bug) 37 René Kolbach (Macarthur Collegians CC) 38 Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 39 Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug) 40 James Mcdulling (Lidcombe Auburn CC) 41 Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug) 42 Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug) 43 Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC) 44 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 45 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 46 Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 47 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 48 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 49 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 50 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 51 Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 52 Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 53 Brock Roberts (Northern Sydney CC) 54 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 55 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 56 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 57 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 58 Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC) 59 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 60 Chris Pryor (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 61 Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 62 Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC) 63 Brendan J Cole (Parramatta Racing Team) 64 Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 65 Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC) 66 David Treacy (Team Bike Bug) 67 Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug) 68 Mathew Augutis (Kooragang Open CC) 69 Jackson Law (Fly V Australia) 70 Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC) 71 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 72 Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)

Division 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC) 3:59:34 2 Daniel Brickell (Sutherland Shire CC) 3 Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC) 0:00:05 4 David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC) 0:00:19 5 Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC) 0:00:45 6 Alex Wong (Lidcombe Auburn CC) 0:03:27 7 Peter Mclean (Macarthur Collegians CC) 0:03:45 8 William Lind (Canberra CC) 0:03:31 9 Damian Mason (Nowra Velo Club) 0:03:38 10 Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC) 0:03:32 11 Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC) 0:03:43 12 Jamie Van Netten (Kooragang Open CC) 0:03:55 13 Nicholas D'ambrosio (Lidcombe Auburn CC) 0:03:54 14 Bradley Robson (Plan B Racing Team) 0:05:51 15 Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:05:46 16 Chris Perini (Northern Sydney CC) 0:06:03 17 Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC) 0:06:56 18 Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC) 0:06:52 19 Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:07:05 20 Jeremy Gilchrist (Goulburn CC) 0:07:16 21 Timothy Morris (Illawarra CC) 0:07:04 22 Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC) 0:08:01 23 Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC) 0:09:11 24 Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC) 0:09:16 25 Craig Paull (Illawarra CC) 0:09:03 26 Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC) 0:09:22 27 Joel Finucane (Canberra CC) 0:09:05 28 Geoffrey Wilson (Peloton Sports) 0:09:10 29 Timothy Cameron (Vikings CC ACT) 0:09:17 30 Gerard Donaldson (Lidcombe Auburn CC) 0:09:13 31 Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC) 0:09:10 32 Scott Hamilton (Illawarra CC) 0:12:30 33 Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC) 0:12:03 34 Elliot Stevens (Central Coast CC) 0:12:08 35 Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Vikings CC ACT) 0:12:31 36 Geoff Goh (Northern Sydney CC) 0:12:34 37 James Quinton (Vikings CC ACT) 0:13:48 38 Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC) 0:24:08 39 Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC) 0:26:54 40 Ethan Kimmince (Drapac Porsche) 0:28:10 41 Joshua Slattery (St Kilda CC) 0:30:30 42 Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC) 0:30:44 43 Todd Greenland (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:30:36 44 Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team) 0:30:32 45 David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC) 0:31:06

Division 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 3:59:20 2 Scott Law (Fly V Australia) 0:00:01 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche) 0:00:03 4 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 0:00:06 5 Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:07 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team) 0:00:08 7 Aaron Donnelly (JAYCO SKINS) 0:00:10 8 Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche) 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 10 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 11 Adam Phelan (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:12 12 Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:13 13 Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC) 14 Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:15 15 Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC) 0:00:16 16 Richard Lang (JAYCO SKINS) 17 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:00:18 18 Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:00:20 19 Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 20 Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug) 21 Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:21 22 Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:23 23 Andrew Arundel (Canberra CC) 24 Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:24 25 Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC) 0:00:25 26 Caleb Jones (Northern Sydney CC) 0:00:29 27 Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:00:30 28 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 0:00:31 29 Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:00:32 30 Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team) 0:00:33 31 Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 0:00:35 32 Alastair Loutit (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 0:00:37 33 James Mowatt (Fly V Australia) 0:00:39 34 Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team) 0:00:46 35 Alex Carver (JAYCO SKINS) 0:00:51 36 Alexander Malone (Team Bike Bug) 0:03:30 37 Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 0:03:34 38 Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 0:03:38 39 John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 0:03:41 40 Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug) 0:03:43 41 René Kolbach (Macarthur Collegians CC) 0:03:44 42 Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team) 43 Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:46 44 Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC) 0:03:48 45 James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:03:49 46 Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug) 0:03:50 47 Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:53 48 Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug) 49 Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 0:03:54 50 Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:04:01 51 James Mcdulling (Lidcombe Auburn CC) 0:04:10 52 Brock Roberts (Northern Sydney CC) 0:04:19 53 Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness) 0:05:35 54 Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team) 0:05:47 55 Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 0:06:03 56 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 57 Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC) 58 Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:06:15 59 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors) 0:06:18 60 Chris Pryor (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans) 0:07:00 61 Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 0:07:09 62 Jackson Law (Fly V Australia) 0:08:52 63 Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC) 0:08:55 64 Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:09:08 65 Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - My Team 2) 0:09:13 66 Brendan J Cole (Parramatta Racing Team) 67 Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC) 0:09:14 68 David Treacy (Team Bike Bug) 0:09:17 69 Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC) 0:09:18 70 Mathew Augutis (Kooragang Open CC) 71 Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug) 0:09:26 72 Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team) 0:12:24