Eric Young wins Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix
Rally Cycling teammate Huff second, Michael Rice third
Pro Men: Gastown -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:01:21
|2
|Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor
|4
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Independent
|5
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Pro Cycling
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:00:03
|8
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|9
|Justin Williams (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
|10
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:06
|12
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|13
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|14
|David Drouin (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
|0:00:14
|15
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|17
|Ed Veal (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
|0:00:16
|18
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
|19
|Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
|20
|Trevor O'donnell (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
|21
|Conor Mullervy (USA) GPM Stulz
|22
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM Stulz
|24
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|26
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|27
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|28
|Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
|29
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|30
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|32
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
|33
|Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
|34
|Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:24
|35
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|36
|Jeffrey Werner (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|37
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|38
|Stefan Schneider (Ger) Team H&P
|0:00:26
|39
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|40
|Nigel Kinney (USA) Langlois Brown Racing
|41
|Juan Arango Carvajal (Col) Laprairie / Pedal Colombia
|42
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
|43
|Arturo Suarez (Mex) Langlois Brown Racing
|44
|Alexander Murison (GBr) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|45
|Anton Varabei (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
|46
|Tom Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|47
|Garrett Olsen (USA) Independent
|48
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team H&P
|49
|Marc Enter (Aus) The Lead Out Project
|50
|Joshua Carling (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
|51
|Amiel Flett-Brown (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
|52
|Christian Shobart-Knapton (Can) Independent
|53
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
|54
|Derek Gee (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
|55
|Willem Boersma (Can) Team RaceClean
|56
|Paul Morris (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
|57
|Alexander Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|58
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|59
|Brad Bradford (Can) RealDeal D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
|60
|Jackson Pickell (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|61
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|62
|Warren Muir (Can) The Lead Out Project
|63
|Brannan Fix (USA) Phoenix Cyclery-Orbea Development Team
|0:00:41
|64
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|65
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|66
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|67
|Dave Johnson (Can) Independent
|0:00:44
|68
|Edouard Angue (Fra) Jukebox Racing
|69
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|70
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|71
|Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Centric Bikes
|72
|Brett Wakefield (Can) Team Giant Vancouver
|73
|Thomas Wallace (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|74
|Richard Machhein (Can) Team Giant Vancouver
|75
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:00:47
|76
|Clarke Lind (Can) Independent
|0:00:48
|77
|Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:51
|78
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|79
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|80
|Tony Wolf (USA) CoreTechs Elite
|81
|William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
|82
|Vinny Owens (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
|83
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:58
|84
|Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM Stulz
|85
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|0:01:00
|86
|Sherwood Plant (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|87
|Simon Ouellet (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
|0:01:07
|88
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:11
|89
|Brad Clifford (Can) Independent
|0:01:12
|90
|Isaac Niles (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
|0:01:14
|91
|David Gerth (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|92
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|93
|Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com
|0:01:22
|94
|Mason Burtnik (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|95
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Team H&P
|0:01:31
|96
|Michael Jacques (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Jasinski (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
|DNF
|Miles Lamon (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
|DNF
|Lukas Adominis (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rylee Field (Aus) GPM Stulz
|DNF
|David Manton (Aus) GPM Stulz
|DNF
|Samuel Phipps (NZl) GPM Stulz
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|DNF
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|DNF
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Jem Arnold (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Christopher Bradbury (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Jones (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Isaac Leblanc (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Corey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coa
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|DNF
|Jackson Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|DNF
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|DNF
|Hunter Grove (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Randy Bramblett (USA) CoreTechs Elite
|DNF
|Nathanael Christensen (USA) CoreTechs Elite
|DNF
|Zack Jensen (USA) Phoenix Cyclery-Orbea Development Team
|DNF
|Andrew Davidson (Can) The Lead Out Project
|DNF
|Alexander Dove (Can) Mighty Cycling
|DNF
|Scott Wannop (Can) Mighty Cycling
|DNF
|Wilson Tran (Can) Escape Velocity pb Fortius
|DNF
|Adam Holcombe (Can) Gastown Cycling Association
|DNF
|Dan Gronross (Can) Steed Cycles
|DNF
|Mark Faas (Can) Velocity
|DNF
|Marc Dupuis (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Ryan Golbeck (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Micah Medinski (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Daniel Owsiany (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Normand Richard (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Jeroen Rijken (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Matthew Van Nostrand (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Alan Zoller (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Joao Vitor Oliveira (Bra) Independent
|DNF
|Etienne Samson (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
|DNF
|Mitch Ketler (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|DNS
|Fergus Horrobin (Can) Cannondale pb Fortius
|DNS
|Brent Dallimore (Can) Independent
|DNS
|Adam Roberge (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
