Eric Young wins Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix

Rally Cycling teammate Huff second, Michael Rice third

New recruit and top American sprinter Erica Allar carves down a descent near Malibu.
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling1:01:21
2Brad Huff (USA) Rally Cycling
3Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau-Quebecor
4Florenz Knauer (Ger) Independent
5Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Pro Cycling
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:00:03
8Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
9Justin Williams (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
10Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:06
12Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
13Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
14David Drouin (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD0:00:14
15Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
16Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
17Ed Veal (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau0:00:16
18Mathieu Roy (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
19Cody Canning (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
20Trevor O'donnell (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
21Conor Mullervy (USA) GPM Stulz
22Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
23Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM Stulz
24Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
25Thorsten Askervold (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
26Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
27Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
28Pier-Andre Cote (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
29Jonah Meadvancort (USA) Lupus Racing Team
30Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
31Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
32Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
33Chris Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
34Curtis White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:24
35Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
36Jeffrey Werner (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
37Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
38Stefan Schneider (Ger) Team H&P0:00:26
39Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
40Nigel Kinney (USA) Langlois Brown Racing
41Juan Arango Carvajal (Col) Laprairie / Pedal Colombia
42Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
43Arturo Suarez (Mex) Langlois Brown Racing
44Alexander Murison (GBr) Glotman Simpson Cycling
45Anton Varabei (Can) RealDeal/D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
46Tom Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
47Garrett Olsen (USA) Independent
48Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team H&P
49Marc Enter (Aus) The Lead Out Project
50Joshua Carling (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
51Amiel Flett-Brown (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
52Christian Shobart-Knapton (Can) Independent
53Laurent Gervais (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
54Derek Gee (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
55Willem Boersma (Can) Team RaceClean
56Paul Morris (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
57Alexander Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team0:00:33
58Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
59Brad Bradford (Can) RealDeal D'Ornellas p/b Garneau
60Jackson Pickell (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
61Remi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
62Warren Muir (Can) The Lead Out Project
63Brannan Fix (USA) Phoenix Cyclery-Orbea Development Team0:00:41
64Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team0:00:42
65Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:43
66Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
67Dave Johnson (Can) Independent0:00:44
68Edouard Angue (Fra) Jukebox Racing
69Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:46
70Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
71Wolfgang Brandl (Ger) Team Centric Bikes
72Brett Wakefield (Can) Team Giant Vancouver
73Thomas Wallace (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
74Richard Machhein (Can) Team Giant Vancouver
75Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:00:47
76Clarke Lind (Can) Independent0:00:48
77Dylan Davies (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes0:00:51
78Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
79Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:55
80Tony Wolf (USA) CoreTechs Elite
81William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
82Vinny Owens (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
83Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:58
84Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM Stulz
85Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:01:00
86Sherwood Plant (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
87Simon Ouellet (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD0:01:07
88Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:11
89Brad Clifford (Can) Independent0:01:12
90Isaac Niles (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System0:01:14
91David Gerth (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
92Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
93Quinten Kirby (USA) SoCalCycling.com0:01:22
94Mason Burtnik (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team0:01:24
95Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Team H&P0:01:31
96Michael Jacques (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
DNFMichael Jasinski (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
DNFMiles Lamon (USA) Team CLIF Bar Cycling
DNFLukas Adominis (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
DNFChris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ Cycling Team
DNFRylee Field (Aus) GPM Stulz
DNFDavid Manton (Aus) GPM Stulz
DNFSamuel Phipps (NZl) GPM Stulz
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNFCortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
DNFKaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
DNFMatt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
DNFTimothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro & Nature's Bakery
DNFJem Arnold (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFChristopher Bradbury (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFRyan Jones (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFIsaac Leblanc (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
DNFCorey Davis (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coa
DNFNathan Bradshaw (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
DNFJackson Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
DNFAyden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
DNFHunter Grove (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFCamilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFCory Greenberg (USA) Cylance/Incycle p/b Cannondale
DNFRandy Bramblett (USA) CoreTechs Elite
DNFNathanael Christensen (USA) CoreTechs Elite
DNFZack Jensen (USA) Phoenix Cyclery-Orbea Development Team
DNFAndrew Davidson (Can) The Lead Out Project
DNFAlexander Dove (Can) Mighty Cycling
DNFScott Wannop (Can) Mighty Cycling
DNFWilson Tran (Can) Escape Velocity pb Fortius
DNFAdam Holcombe (Can) Gastown Cycling Association
DNFDan Gronross (Can) Steed Cycles
DNFMark Faas (Can) Velocity
DNFMarc Dupuis (Can) Independent
DNFRyan Golbeck (Can) Independent
DNFMicah Medinski (Can) Independent
DNFDaniel Owsiany (Can) Independent
DNFNormand Richard (Can) Independent
DNFJeroen Rijken (Can) Independent
DNFMatthew Van Nostrand (Can) Independent
DNFAlan Zoller (Can) Independent
DNFJoao Vitor Oliveira (Bra) Independent
DNFEtienne Samson (Can) Norco/PremierTech pb POD
DNFMitch Ketler (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System
DNFBruno Langlois (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
DNSFergus Horrobin (Can) Cannondale pb Fortius
DNSBrent Dallimore (Can) Independent
DNSAdam Roberge (Can) Accent Inns/Russ Hays p/b Champion System

