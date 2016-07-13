Tina Pic win women's Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix
Australian duo Wells and Hodges round out podium
Pro Women: Gastown -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (USA) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|0:59:32
|2
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita | Bianchi
|3
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Independent
|4
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|5
|Alison Jackson (Can) Canadian National team
|6
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
|7
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National team
|8
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|9
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita | Bianchi
|13
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|15
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|Sophie Mackay (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|17
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|0:00:04
|18
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|19
|Justine Clift (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|20
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita | Bianchi
|21
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|22
|Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|23
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Canadian National team
|24
|Helena Coney (Can) Fresh Air Athena
|25
|Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|26
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|27
|Terra Manca (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:00:07
|28
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|29
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
|30
|Rachel Canning (Can) Continental Crit Nasty
|31
|Michele Scheaffer (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|32
|Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
|33
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
|34
|Joanie Caron (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
|35
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Colavita | Bianchi
|0:00:10
|36
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:12
|37
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|38
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|0:00:18
|39
|Julie Kuliezca (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|0:01:04
|40
|Alizee Brien (Can) Canadian National team
|DNF
|Anna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|DNF
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
|DNF
|Alysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
|DNF
|Janna Gillick (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|DNF
|Brenna Pauly (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|DNF
|Marina Aspen (Can) Fresh Air Athena
|DNF
|Anne Ouellet (Can) Fresh Air Athena
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Can) Continental Crit Nasty
|DNF
|Jennifer Gerth (Can) Continental Crit Nasty
|DNF
|Helene Pilote Fortin (Can) Crit Nasty
|DNF
|Natalia Mulekova (Rus) Steed Cycles
|DNF
|Lindsey Von Bloedau (Can) Steed Cycles
|DNF
|Heidi Wood (USA) Garage Racing
|DNF
|Manuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) Laprairie / Pedal Colombia
|DNF
|Haley Gill (Can) Pender Racing
|DNF
|Sagal-Maria Kahin (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Carolyn Russell (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Elizabeth Steel (NZl) Independent
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Steeves (Can) Independent
|DNF
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Independent
|DNF
|Amy Cutler (USA) Independent
|DNF
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Independent
|DNF
|Anne-Marije Rook (Ned) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Gabby Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
|DNS
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNS
|Miriam Brouwer (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|DNS
|Alicia Billingsley (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNS
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNS
|Jody Rechenmacher (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNS
|Chloe Mcintosh (Aus) Independent
