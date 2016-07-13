Trending

Tina Pic win women's Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix

Australian duo Wells and Hodges round out podium

Tina Pic (Happy Tooth) rides her last crit championships

Tina Pic (Happy Tooth) rides her last crit championships
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (USA) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling0:59:32
2Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita | Bianchi
3Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Independent
4Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
5Alison Jackson (Can) Canadian National team
6Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
7Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian National team
8Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
9Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
10Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
11Elle Anderson (USA) Rally Cycling
12Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita | Bianchi
13Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
14Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
15Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
16Sophie Mackay (Aus) Hagens Berman | Supermint
17Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint0:00:04
18Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
19Justine Clift (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
20Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita | Bianchi
21Jessica Mundy (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
22Louisa Lobigs (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
23Jamie Gilgen (Can) Canadian National team
24Helena Coney (Can) Fresh Air Athena
25Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
26Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
27Terra Manca (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:00:07
28Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
29Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
30Rachel Canning (Can) Continental Crit Nasty
31Michele Scheaffer (USA) Glotman Simpson Cycling
32Ashley Barson (Can) Rise Racing
33Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita | Bianchi
34Joanie Caron (Can) Fearless Femme Racing
35Shannon Malseed (Aus) Colavita | Bianchi0:00:10
36Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes0:00:12
37Gillian Ellsay (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
38Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint0:00:18
39Julie Kuliezca (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint0:01:04
40Alizee Brien (Can) Canadian National team
DNFAnna Talman (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
DNFCatherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFEmily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
DNFIvy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman | Supermint
DNFAlysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFLucy Bechtel (Aus) Fearless Femme Racing
DNFJanna Gillick (Can) Women's Team ATAC
DNFBrenna Pauly (Can) Women's Team ATAC
DNFMarina Aspen (Can) Fresh Air Athena
DNFAnne Ouellet (Can) Fresh Air Athena
DNFSarah Coney (Can) Continental Crit Nasty
DNFJennifer Gerth (Can) Continental Crit Nasty
DNFHelene Pilote Fortin (Can) Crit Nasty
DNFNatalia Mulekova (Rus) Steed Cycles
DNFLindsey Von Bloedau (Can) Steed Cycles
DNFHeidi Wood (USA) Garage Racing
DNFManuela Escobar Jaramillo (Col) Laprairie / Pedal Colombia
DNFHaley Gill (Can) Pender Racing
DNFSagal-Maria Kahin (Can) Independent
DNFJenny Lehmann (Can) Independent
DNFCarolyn Russell (Can) Independent
DNFElizabeth Steel (NZl) Independent
DNFKaitlyn Steeves (Can) Independent
DNFHannah Van Kampen (NZl) Independent
DNFAmy Cutler (USA) Independent
DNFKristy Glover (Aus) Independent
DNFAnne-Marije Rook (Ned) The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling
DNSGabby Traxler (Can) Trek Red Truck P/b Mosaic Homes
DNSErica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
DNSKatherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSSara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
DNSMiriam Brouwer (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
DNSAlicia Billingsley (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNSMorgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNSJody Rechenmacher (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNSChloe Mcintosh (Aus) Independent

