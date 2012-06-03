Image 1 of 6 The men's start in Glencoe (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus) Image 2 of 6 A break of three tries to go clear (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus) Image 3 of 6 The Glencoe GP podium: Rudy Napolitano, Jackie Simes and John Grant (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus) Image 4 of 6 The peloton led by UnitedHealthcare couldn't bring back the two leaders (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus) Image 5 of 6 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) (Image credit: Brian Lee) Image 6 of 6 Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Rudy Napolitano (Bahati) (Image credit: Brian Lee)

Just before the halfway mark of the Men's Glencoe Grand Prix Pro 1/2 race Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Rudy Napolitano (Bahati Foundation) attacked out of a small group of riders to establish a significant gap which they would grow for the rest of the race. Simes, who is the current product of the legendary cycling family, out sprinted his companion to take his first National Criterium Calendar win.





