Simes scores in Glencoe

Napolitano, Grant on podium

The men's start in Glencoe

The men's start in Glencoe
(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
A break of three tries to go clear

A break of three tries to go clear
(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
The Glencoe GP podium: Rudy Napolitano, Jackie Simes and John Grant

The Glencoe GP podium: Rudy Napolitano, Jackie Simes and John Grant
(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
The peloton led by UnitedHealthcare couldn't bring back the two leaders

The peloton led by UnitedHealthcare couldn't bring back the two leaders
(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Brian Lee)
Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Rudy Napolitano (Bahati)

Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Rudy Napolitano (Bahati)
(Image credit: Brian Lee)

Just before the halfway mark of the Men's Glencoe Grand Prix Pro 1/2 race Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Rudy Napolitano (Bahati Foundation) attacked out of a small group of riders to establish a significant gap which they would grow for the rest of the race. Simes, who is the current product of the legendary cycling family, out sprinted his companion to take his first National Criterium Calendar win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)1:59:53
2Rudolph Napolitano0:00:00
3John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex/Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:01:18
4Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex/Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:01:34
5Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)0:01:35
6Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)0:01:35
7Timothy Rugg (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:01:35
8Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:35
9Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:01:35
10Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC/Tenet Racing)0:01:35
11Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:35
12Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:35
13Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)0:01:35
14Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports)0:01:36
15Frank Travieso (Team Coco's/Team Cocos)0:01:36
16Mathew Gorter (Astellas)0:01:36
17Nicolas Frey (BOO Bicycles/Coursa Sports)0:01:36
18Robert White (RACC pb GG/Racers Against Childhood Cancer)0:01:36
19Oscar Clark (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P/The 706 Project)0:01:36
20Michael Wilcox (FFKR Architects Racing/Velosport Racing)0:01:36
21Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:01:37
22Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:37
23Tony Hall (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)0:01:37
24Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:01:37
25Ryan Sullivan (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P/The 706 Project)0:01:37
26Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:37
27Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)0:01:38
28Emilio Asconeguy0:01:38
29Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)0:01:38
30Anthony Olson (Bianchi/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:39
31Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)0:01:39
32Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)0:01:40
33Daniel Harm (ABD Cycling Club)0:01:40
34Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:41
35Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:42
36Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:42
37Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:01:46
38Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:01:47
39Andre Vandenberg (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)0:01:51
40Jeanmichel Lachance (Latino Cycling Team)0:01:51
41Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)0:01:52
42David Cueli (Team Cocos)0:01:55
43Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)0:02:02
44Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:08
45Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5 Hour Energy)0:02:37
46Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)0:02:37
47Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)0:03:33
48Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
DNFSteve Sonheim (Team Steam)
DNFArtiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFHilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
DNFRobert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven/Team Bicycle Heaven)
DNFJacob Rytlewski (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)
DNFDan Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
DNFBrian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
DNFJohn Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex/Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
DNFBen Anderson (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
DNFRicky Gargiulo (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFAriel Mendez-Penate (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
DNFGevan Samuel
DNFBilly Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation)
DNFBranden Russell (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFAlejandro Guzman (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFRoss White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
DNFRuud Cremers (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFAlex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFAlexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFDavid Forkner (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFDerek Witte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
DNFBryan McVey (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)
DNFSergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
DNFShane Kline (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFAndrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
DNFAlexander Gonzalez (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
DNFColin Jaskiewicz (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Moyer (xXx Racing)
DNFAlexander Bremer (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)

 

