Simes scores in Glencoe
Napolitano, Grant on podium
Elite Men: -
Just before the halfway mark of the Men's Glencoe Grand Prix Pro 1/2 race Jackie Simes (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Rudy Napolitano (Bahati Foundation) attacked out of a small group of riders to establish a significant gap which they would grow for the rest of the race. Simes, who is the current product of the legendary cycling family, out sprinted his companion to take his first National Criterium Calendar win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|1:59:53
|2
|Rudolph Napolitano
|0:00:00
|3
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex/Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:01:18
|4
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex/Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:01:34
|5
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation-CA)
|0:01:35
|6
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|0:01:35
|7
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|8
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:35
|9
|Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|10
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC/Tenet Racing)
|0:01:35
|11
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:35
|12
|Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:01:35
|13
|Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)
|0:01:35
|14
|Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports)
|0:01:36
|15
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's/Team Cocos)
|0:01:36
|16
|Mathew Gorter (Astellas)
|0:01:36
|17
|Nicolas Frey (BOO Bicycles/Coursa Sports)
|0:01:36
|18
|Robert White (RACC pb GG/Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|0:01:36
|19
|Oscar Clark (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P/The 706 Project)
|0:01:36
|20
|Michael Wilcox (FFKR Architects Racing/Velosport Racing)
|0:01:36
|21
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:37
|22
|Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:37
|23
|Tony Hall (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:37
|24
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:01:37
|25
|Ryan Sullivan (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P/The 706 Project)
|0:01:37
|26
|Menso de Jong (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|0:01:37
|27
|Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|0:01:38
|28
|Emilio Asconeguy
|0:01:38
|29
|Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|0:01:38
|30
|Anthony Olson (Bianchi/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:39
|31
|Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:01:39
|32
|Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|0:01:40
|33
|Daniel Harm (ABD Cycling Club)
|0:01:40
|34
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:01:41
|35
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:01:42
|36
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:42
|37
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:01:46
|38
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|0:01:47
|39
|Andre Vandenberg (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)
|0:01:51
|40
|Jeanmichel Lachance (Latino Cycling Team)
|0:01:51
|41
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|0:01:52
|42
|David Cueli (Team Cocos)
|0:01:55
|43
|Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|0:02:02
|44
|Michael Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:08
|45
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda 5 Hour Energy)
|0:02:37
|46
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:02:37
|47
|Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
|0:03:33
|48
|Zachary Davies (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Steve Sonheim (Team Steam)
|DNF
|Artiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Robert Kelley (Bicycle Heaven/Team Bicycle Heaven)
|DNF
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Dan Ajer (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
|DNF
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex/Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|DNF
|Ben Anderson (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
|DNF
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Gevan Samuel
|DNF
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation)
|DNF
|Branden Russell (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Ross White (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance/St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|David Forkner (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Derek Witte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Bryan McVey (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|DNF
|Shane Kline (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles)
|DNF
|Alexander Gonzalez (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David Moyer (xXx Racing)
|DNF
|Alexander Bremer (Foundation/Century Road Club Assoc)
