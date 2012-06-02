Van Gilder gets the win in Glencoe
Allar, Gokey-Smith round out podium
Elite Women: -
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) out-sprinted Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) and the NOW and Novartis for MS, and Primal/Map My Ride Women's teams for the win at the Glencoe Grand Prix on windy but warm day on Chicago's North Shore.
The course, which has hosted the USA Professional Crit Championships in the past, is a 10-corner criterium, with a short hill halfway through the race. The race runs through upscale neighborhoods and a historic downtown area popular with Chicago commuters.
NOW and Primal continued to attack through the race but due to strong winds on the down hill section of the course, and a tailwind going up the hill, breaks were not having any success getting more than two or three seconds up the road.
Halfway through the last lap Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) attacked and was quickly marked by Erica Allar and Laura Van Gilder. Coming down the final straight it looked like Allar had timed her sprint perfectly but Van Gilder came around her for the win at the line by half a bike length.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:58:58
|2
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|0:00:00
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith
|0:00:00
|4
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:01
|5
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|0:00:01
|6
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:01
|7
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:00:02
|8
|Emma Lawson (RIDECLEAN/PatentIt.com)
|0:00:02
|9
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
|0:00:02
|10
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:02
|11
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:00:02
|12
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|0:00:03
|13
|Kori Seehafer
|0:00:03
|14
|Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:00:03
|15
|Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zub)
|0:00:03
|16
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Wom)
|0:00:04
|17
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:04
|18
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:00:04
|19
|Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)
|0:00:04
|20
|Bergen Watterson (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
|0:00:05
|21
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:00:05
|22
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:05
|23
|Holly Mathews (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation)
|0:00:10
|24
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide )
|0:00:10
|25
|Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Wom)
|0:00:25
|26
|Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:33
|27
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12)
|28 (-1 lap)
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|29
|Cinthia Lehner
|30
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|31
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|32
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|33
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProA)
|34
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|35
|Amelia Moore (Les Petites Victoires)
|36
|Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
|37
|Jennifer Perricone (LAC WI ISCorp Cycling Team)
|38 (2- laps)
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com )
|39
|Klara Rossouw (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
|40
|Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
|41
|Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|42
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|43
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team/No)
|44
|Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
|45
|Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|46
|Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
|47
|Christine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)
|48
|Francine Haas (Team Higher Gear)
|49
|Kimberly Gialdini (PSIMET Racing)
|DNF
|Becca Schepps (Innervation Fitness/Stan's No Tubes)
