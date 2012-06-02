Trending

Van Gilder gets the win in Glencoe

Allar, Gokey-Smith round out podium

Laura Van Gilder (L) makes her move to get the win ahead of Allar

(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
Vanderkitten's Starla Teddergreen is getting back on form after hip surgery

(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
Erica Allar opened the sprint but couldn't hold of Van Gilder in Glencoe

(Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)
The women's podium in Glencoe: Allar, Van Gilder, Gokey-Smith

(Image credit: Brian Lee)

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) out-sprinted Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) and the NOW and Novartis for MS, and Primal/Map My Ride Women's teams for the win at the Glencoe Grand Prix on windy but warm day on Chicago's North Shore.

The course, which has hosted the USA Professional Crit Championships in the past, is a 10-corner criterium, with a short hill halfway through the race. The race runs through upscale neighborhoods and a historic downtown area popular with Chicago commuters.

NOW and Primal continued to attack through the race but due to strong winds on the down hill section of the course, and a tailwind going up the hill, breaks were not having any success getting more than two or three seconds up the road.

Halfway through the last lap Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) attacked and was quickly marked by Erica Allar and Laura Van Gilder. Coming down the final straight it looked like Allar had timed her sprint perfectly but Van Gilder came around her for the win at the line by half a bike length.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:58:58
2Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)0:00:00
3Christina Gokey-Smith0:00:00
4Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:01
5Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)0:00:01
6Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:01
7Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)0:00:02
8Emma Lawson (RIDECLEAN/PatentIt.com)0:00:02
9Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)0:00:02
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:02
11Kendall Ryan (TIBCO to The Top)0:00:02
12Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)0:00:03
13Kori Seehafer0:00:03
14Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)0:00:03
15Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zub)0:00:03
16Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Wom)0:00:04
17Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:04
18Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:00:04
19Carrie Cash Wootten (Pedal The Cause)0:00:04
20Bergen Watterson (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)0:00:05
21Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide)0:00:05
22Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:05
23Holly Mathews (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation)0:00:10
24Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide )0:00:10
25Liza Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide Wom)0:00:25
26Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:33
27Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12)
28 (-1 lap)Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
29Cinthia Lehner
30Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
31Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
32Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten-Focus)
33Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProA)
34Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
35Amelia Moore (Les Petites Victoires)
36Erica Chard (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
37Jennifer Perricone (LAC WI ISCorp Cycling Team)
38 (2- laps)Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com )
39Klara Rossouw (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
40Cady Chintis (Les Petites Victoires)
41Courtney Dimpel (Vanderkitten-Focus)
42Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
43Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team/No)
44Leah Sanda (PSIMET Racing)
45Jennifer Greenberg (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
46Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech)
47Christine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)
48Francine Haas (Team Higher Gear)
49Kimberly Gialdini (PSIMET Racing)
DNFBecca Schepps (Innervation Fitness/Stan's No Tubes)

 

