Image 1 of 4 Laura Van Gilder (L) makes her move to get the win ahead of Allar (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus) Image 2 of 4 Vanderkitten's Starla Teddergreen is getting back on form after hip surgery (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus) Image 3 of 4 Erica Allar opened the sprint but couldn't hold of Van Gilder in Glencoe (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus) Image 4 of 4 The women's podium in Glencoe: Allar, Van Gilder, Gokey-Smith (Image credit: Brian Lee)

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing) out-sprinted Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) and the NOW and Novartis for MS, and Primal/Map My Ride Women's teams for the win at the Glencoe Grand Prix on windy but warm day on Chicago's North Shore.

The course, which has hosted the USA Professional Crit Championships in the past, is a 10-corner criterium, with a short hill halfway through the race. The race runs through upscale neighborhoods and a historic downtown area popular with Chicago commuters.





NOW and Primal continued to attack through the race but due to strong winds on the down hill section of the course, and a tailwind going up the hill, breaks were not having any success getting more than two or three seconds up the road.

Halfway through the last lap Beth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) attacked and was quickly marked by Erica Allar and Laura Van Gilder. Coming down the final straight it looked like Allar had timed her sprint perfectly but Van Gilder came around her for the win at the line by half a bike length.





