Trending

Giro d'Italia: Contador climbs into maglia rosa on summit finish to Abetone

Polanc takes solo stage 5 victory

Image 1 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 151

Richie Porte (Team Sky) is up to third overall on GC

Richie Porte (Team Sky) is up to third overall on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 151

Simon Clarke drinks from his bidon

Simon Clarke drinks from his bidon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 151

The landscape of Toscana

The landscape of Toscana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 151

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto Jumbo) crosses the line

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto Jumbo) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 151

Ah Italia...

Ah Italia...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 151

The Giro d'Italia is just so Italian...

The Giro d'Italia is just so Italian...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 151

The select group of Mikel Landa, Fabio Aru, Richie Porte and Alberto Contador on the climb

The select group of Mikel Landa, Fabio Aru, Richie Porte and Alberto Contador on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 151

Some inventive Oakley paintwork on the road

Some inventive Oakley paintwork on the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 151

Diego Rosa (Astana) picks himself up off the ground after crashing

Diego Rosa (Astana) picks himself up off the ground after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 151

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 151

Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) tries to avoid the fallen Diego Rosa (Astana)

Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) tries to avoid the fallen Diego Rosa (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 151

Rigoberto Uran rides the climb to the team bus

Rigoberto Uran rides the climb to the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 151

Axel Domont (Ag2r)

Axel Domont (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 151

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) squeezes the sweat from his helmet

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) squeezes the sweat from his helmet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 151

The Giro d'Italia trophy is looking like eluding Rigoberto Uran once again

The Giro d'Italia trophy is looking like eluding Rigoberto Uran once again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) is excited to be leading the mountain classification

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) is excited to be leading the mountain classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) leads the mountain classification

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) leads the mountain classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 151

Fabio Aru is now the best young rider in the race

Fabio Aru is now the best young rider in the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 151

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) retains the red points jersey

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) retains the red points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 151

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) receives kisses on the podium

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) receives kisses on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 151

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) cracked on the climb and lost almost three minutes.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) cracked on the climb and lost almost three minutes.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 151

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) said goodbye to his maglia rosa today

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) said goodbye to his maglia rosa today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 151

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) said goodbye to his maglia rosa today

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) said goodbye to his maglia rosa today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 151

Sylvain Chavanel holds on for second

Sylvain Chavanel holds on for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 151

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx Quickstep) lost more time today

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx Quickstep) lost more time today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 151

Sylvan Dillier (BMC)

Sylvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 151

Astana leads Aru, Porte and Contador on the final climb

Astana leads Aru, Porte and Contador on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 151

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 151

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) in agony on the climb

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) in agony on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 151

Diego Rosa (Astana) fell on the final climb

Diego Rosa (Astana) fell on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 151

Ryder Hesjedal on the attack

Ryder Hesjedal on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 151

Alberto Contador looks back to see what level of damage he's inflicted to find Richie Porte and Fabio Aru bridging across to him

Alberto Contador looks back to see what level of damage he's inflicted to find Richie Porte and Fabio Aru bridging across to him
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 151

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 151

Simon Clarke enjoying his one day in the maglia rosa

Simon Clarke enjoying his one day in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 151

'Tutti pazzi per Pirazzi'! Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) launches a customary attack

'Tutti pazzi per Pirazzi'! Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) launches a customary attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 151

Mikel Landa (Astana) driving the pace

Mikel Landa (Astana) driving the pace
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 151

Igor Antón (Movistar)

Igor Antón (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 151

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 151

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) still showing signs of his big crash

Dayer Quintana (Movistar) still showing signs of his big crash
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 151

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 151

Rick Zabel (BMC)

Rick Zabel (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 151

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 151

Kévin Reza (FDJ)

Kévin Reza (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 151

Fabio Felline (Trek)

Fabio Felline (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 151

Cadel Evans was at the start line today

Cadel Evans was at the start line today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 151

Simon Clarke rolls to sign on

Simon Clarke rolls to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 151

Maglia rosa Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge)

Maglia rosa Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 151

Amaël Moinard and Philippe Gilbert head to sign on

Amaël Moinard and Philippe Gilbert head to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 151

Amaël Moinard and Philippe Gilbert ride back from sign on

Amaël Moinard and Philippe Gilbert ride back from sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 151

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)

Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 151

Alex Porsev and Serguy Lagutin (Katusha)

Alex Porsev and Serguy Lagutin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 151

The colours of the peloton

The colours of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 151

Fans pack into a bar to watch the stage

Fans pack into a bar to watch the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 151

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) in the pink jersey

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) in the pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 151

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)

Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 151

Damiano Caruso (BMC)

Damiano Caruso (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 151

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)

Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 151

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 151

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) didn't have a great day

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) didn't have a great day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 151

Designer Paul Smith was at the race today

Designer Paul Smith was at the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 151

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) rugged up after the stage

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) rugged up after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 151

Alberto Contador enjoying his time to spray

Alberto Contador enjoying his time to spray
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 151

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 151

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 151

Serguy Lagutin (Katusha)

Serguy Lagutin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 151

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 151

Paolo Bettini was another ex-pro watching the race today

Paolo Bettini was another ex-pro watching the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 151

Alberto Contador and team owner Oleg Tinkov celebrate the pink jersey

Alberto Contador and team owner Oleg Tinkov celebrate the pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 151

Alberto Contador checks his bike before the stage

Alberto Contador checks his bike before the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 73 of 151

Davide Formolo was a man in demand today

Davide Formolo was a man in demand today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 74 of 151

One former Giro winner and a future Giro winner?

One former Giro winner and a future Giro winner?
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 75 of 151

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov will be a happy man

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov will be a happy man
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 76 of 151

Fabio Aru arrives on the podium to collect his best young riders jersey

Fabio Aru arrives on the podium to collect his best young riders jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 77 of 151

The Astana team on the podium

The Astana team on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 78 of 151

Thumbs up for Alberto Contador after moving into the pink jersey

Thumbs up for Alberto Contador after moving into the pink jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 79 of 151

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was 35th today

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was 35th today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 80 of 151

Paolo Bettini was busy chatting to riders today including Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Paolo Bettini was busy chatting to riders today including Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 81 of 151

The pink jersey of Alberto Contador moments before being presented to the 2008 winner of the race

The pink jersey of Alberto Contador moments before being presented to the 2008 winner of the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 82 of 151

Michel Rogers enjoys a post-race drink

Michel Rogers enjoys a post-race drink
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 83 of 151

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Ciro Scognamiglio at the start of the stage

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Ciro Scognamiglio at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 84 of 151

Ivan Rovny with a vest full of bidons for his teammates

Ivan Rovny with a vest full of bidons for his teammates
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 85 of 151

Paolo Bettini chats with Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Paolo Bettini chats with Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 86 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 87 of 151

Jan Polanc can hardly believe his win

Jan Polanc can hardly believe his win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 88 of 151

Alberto Contador attacks Aru and Porte

Alberto Contador attacks Aru and Porte
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the overall race lead following stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the overall race lead following stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his overall race lead on the stage 5 podium

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his overall race lead on the stage 5 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gives thumbs up to the crowd in the pink jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gives thumbs up to the crowd in the pink jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the new overall race leader

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the new overall race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the pink jersey after stage 5

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the pink jersey after stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the new race leader at the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the new race leader at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) took a solo win during stage 5 to Abetone

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) took a solo win during stage 5 to Abetone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) won stage 5 to Abetone

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) won stage 5 to Abetone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 151

Richie Porte (Team Sky) is now in third overall after stage 5

Richie Porte (Team Sky) is now in third overall after stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 151

Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte cross the line together

Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte cross the line together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 151

Fabio Aru leads Alberto Contador and Richie Porte across the line

Fabio Aru leads Alberto Contador and Richie Porte across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa, doing his pistolero salute

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa, doing his pistolero salute
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 151

Fabio Aru (Astana) in second overall after stage 5

Fabio Aru (Astana) in second overall after stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 151

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 151

Alberto Contador, Richie Porte and Fabio Aru faced off on stage 5

Alberto Contador, Richie Porte and Fabio Aru faced off on stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 151

Maglia Rosa Simon Clarke talks to Cadel Evans ahead of the start

Maglia Rosa Simon Clarke talks to Cadel Evans ahead of the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 110 of 151

Alberto Contador calm and collected

Alberto Contador calm and collected
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 111 of 151

Alberto Contador prepares his bike

Alberto Contador prepares his bike
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 112 of 151

Esteban Chaves in the young rider's jersey

Esteban Chaves in the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 113 of 151

Jan Polanc wins stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia

Jan Polanc wins stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 114 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 151

Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 118 of 151

Mountains classification leader at the start Pavel Kochetkov

Mountains classification leader at the start Pavel Kochetkov
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 119 of 151

Paolo Tiralongo drives the attack on stage 5 with Aru, Porte and Contador in tow

Paolo Tiralongo drives the attack on stage 5 with Aru, Porte and Contador in tow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 151

Davide Villella

Davide Villella
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 121 of 151

Chris Juul Jensen programmes his SRM

Chris Juul Jensen programmes his SRM
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 122 of 151

Former pink jersey wearer Michael Matthews

Former pink jersey wearer Michael Matthews
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 123 of 151

The riders wait for the start

The riders wait for the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 124 of 151

Origa-GreenEdge will be hoping to collect a few more of these

Origa-GreenEdge will be hoping to collect a few more of these
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 125 of 151

Porte, Contador and Aru on the final climb

Porte, Contador and Aru on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 151

Alessandro Petacchi ahead of the start

Alessandro Petacchi ahead of the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 127 of 151

Mikel Landa would play an important role on stage 5

Mikel Landa would play an important role on stage 5
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 128 of 151

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 151

Silvan Dillier (BMC)

Silvan Dillier (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 151

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) drives the breakaway

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 151

Orica-GreenEdge's last day with the maglia rosa

Orica-GreenEdge's last day with the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 151

Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 151

Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 151

Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 151

Chavanel attacks the breakaway

Chavanel attacks the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 151

Richie Porte (Sky) puts in a dig

Richie Porte (Sky) puts in a dig
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 151

Yesterday's winner Davide Formolo is popular with the fans

Yesterday's winner Davide Formolo is popular with the fans
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 138 of 151

Ivan Basso greets his former teammate and stage 4 winner Davide Formolo

Ivan Basso greets his former teammate and stage 4 winner Davide Formolo
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 139 of 151

Ivan Basso leaves the team bus

Ivan Basso leaves the team bus
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 140 of 151

Elia Viviani still in the points jersey at the start of the day

Elia Viviani still in the points jersey at the start of the day
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 141 of 151

The peloton departs

The peloton departs
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 142 of 151

Paolo Tiralongo rides to the start

Paolo Tiralongo rides to the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 143 of 151

Dayer Quintana still nursing injuries

Dayer Quintana still nursing injuries
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 144 of 151

Moreno Hofland and Rick Flens talk ahead of the start

Moreno Hofland and Rick Flens talk ahead of the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 145 of 151

Simon Clarke enjoying his time in pink

Simon Clarke enjoying his time in pink
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 146 of 151

André Greipel signs on

André Greipel signs on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 147 of 151

CCC Sprandi Polkowice are introduced to the crowd

CCC Sprandi Polkowice are introduced to the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 148 of 151

Every day before the stage the organisers release a bunch of pink balloons

Every day before the stage the organisers release a bunch of pink balloons
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 149 of 151

Simon Clarke in pink after finishing second on stage 4

Simon Clarke in pink after finishing second on stage 4
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 150 of 151

Carlos Betancur gives his bike a quick check

Carlos Betancur gives his bike a quick check
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 151 of 151

Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia to Abetone in the Apennines sparked a battle royal for the pink jersey with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) going on the attack in the final five kilometres of the climb to the ski resort.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Quotes from the finish line of stage 5

Giro d'Italia: Stage 5 race video highlights

Giro d'Italia: Contador's surprise attack nets the pink jersey in Abetone

Giro d'Italia: Polanc endures longest day to triumph atop Abetone

Video: Alberto Contador's Giro d'Italia race bike

Giro d'Italia: Chavanel second best in Abetone

Contador responds to Cipollini’s doubts about motors and bike changes

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) won the stage alone after being in the long break of the day, taking the first win of his professional career just a few days after his 23rd birthday. He distanced Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) who just managed to hang on for second place at 1:31.

After responding to Contador’s initial attack, Aru won the sprint for third place to take a four-second time bonus but Contador pulled on the leader’s pink jersey after finishing in the same time. Porte was fifth on the stage in their slipstream. Aru is now two seconds behind Contador, and pulled on the white best young rider jersey, with Porte third overall at 20 seconds. Simon Clarke finished four minutes back, ending Orica-GreenEdge’s control of the pink jersey.

Contador last pulled on the pink jersey in 2011 but those results were cancelled when he tested positive for Clenbuterol and lost his subsequent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He won the pink jersey in 2008, when he took his second of six Grand Tour victories.

“I didn’t think I’d get the pink jersey so early, the goal is to get it in Milan at the finish. This is just a taste of what is to come,” Contador said.

“Of course I’m really happy to have it because everybody knows how much I like the Giro d’Italia and how important this jersey is to me. We might not try too hard to keep it but it will be up to the others to take it away from me. The good thing of today is that we’ve distanced Uran and that my legs felt good.”

Polanc was overjoyed to win the stage alone and give himself a special birthday present.

“The first victory is always special and I’m really happy that it came at the Giro d’Italia. It’s a great present for my birthday,” he said.

“I was 23 on the day I travelled to the Giro, on Wednesday. I just want to thank the team who gave me this chance and all my family and friends who have helped me. They help me in the bad times and in the good times like this.”

How it happened

The 152km stage again started in the sun with riders clearly enjoying the early summer during the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia.

The peloton stayed together for the opening 16km, with not much of a fight to get in the break.

After 16km five riders went clear and the peloton was happy to let them go. Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Serghei Tvetcov (Androni Giocattoli), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) were in the move, with Matteo Montaguti (Nippo Vini Fantini) belatedly trying to go across.

Compared to the two stages in the Ligurian hills, the peloton and the leading teams were happy to let them go, perhaps preferring to save their legs for the final climb to the finish at Abetone –the first of seven mountain finishes in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The break quickly opened a gap on the lethargic peloton and their lead touched four minutes after 35km of racing. The peloton and race leader Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) were not worried about losing the pink jersey because Polanc was the best-placed overall at over 10 minutes back.

The break and the peloton continued to ride steady on the long category three climb of Foce Carpinelli, with the gap reaching nine minutes. Malaguti failed to reduce his gap to the break on the long descent into the Garfagnana valley and so finally sat up to wait for the field. Orica-GreenEdge accepted the responsibility of race leadership and led the peloton.

Domont took the mountain points and Tvetcov secured the sprint points in Barga after 97km of the stage. The Romanian rider almost crashed on the descent, totally miss-judging a corner. He was lucky he could head down a dirt road and quickly get going again. He needed some quick taping from his team car to repair a shoe but continued in the break.

The valley road to Abetone began with 36km to go in Bagni di Lucca, with the official climb starting at 17km to go. The five attackers continued to work together and began the climb with 5:33 on the peloton.

Behind, Orica-GreenEdge was riding to protect Johan Esteban Chaves.

Chavanel was the first to attack from the breakaway with 13km to go to push up the speed in the hope of staying away. The ever-aggressive Frenchman was quickly joined by Domont, Dillier and Polanc. Only Tvetcov was cast aside.

After other attacks, Polanc got away alone and began his personal ride to victory. Behind the Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana teams gathered on the front alongside Orica-GreenEdge, with the two super teams of this year’s Giro d’Italia squaring up for a fight.

Diego Rosa (Astana) was the first to attack with eight kilometres to go but Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) chased him down. Then Mikel Landa (Astana) jumped away and joined Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), who had also made a move but they were gradually pulled back by Tinkoff-Saxo, who had three riders to work for Contador.

Aru and Porte sat just behind Contador but Porte had just Leopold Konig with him in the front group after his other teammates were quickly left behind with five kilometres left to race. Clarke also lost contact at this point. He fought to hang on but finished the stage four minutes down on Contador.

As Clarke was dropped, Contador attacked hard, on the steepest part of the climb. He danced on the pedals but also pushed a big gear. Behind, only Aru and Porte could react with any decision and the two gradually got up to his wheel. The fight for overall victory suddenly seemed reduced to three riders.

Uran, Hesjedal and the rest had to fight to limit their losses.

Contador, Aru and Porte should have worked together to distance their rivals but instead they watched each other and then Porte attacked, jumping into the slipstream of a motorbike. When he was pulled back, Aru had a go but he was also caught. His Astana teammate Mikel Landa managed to cross the gap from behind after a long chase and immediately hit the front to do the work. He ended the chances of the chase group to close the gap, despite Movistar leading the chase and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) trying to attack.

Aru, Contador and Porte finished 1:31 minutes behind Polanc, in the same time as Chavanel. It was a good day for all of them, however, Uran lost a further 28 seconds. Hesjedal lost a little less but has also slipped out of overall contention.

After just five stages of racing, the battle for pink jersey is a battle between just Contador, Aru and Porte.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4:09:18
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:31
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
8Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
11Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:59
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:02:06
19Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
20Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:15
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:28
25Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:32
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:51
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:54
30Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:57
31Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:03
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
35Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
36Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:53
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
38Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
41Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:09
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:12
46Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:04:17
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:07
48Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:05:10
49Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
55Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:46
56Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:47
57David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:55
58Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:23
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:12
62Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:08:05
64Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:36
65Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
67Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
69Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
70Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:42
71Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:50
73Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
74Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:28
75Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing0:10:33
76Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
78Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
79Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:12:01
81Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:58
82Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:02
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
87Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
90Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
91Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
96Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:41
100Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing0:14:29
102Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:18
103Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:16:35
106Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
107Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:51
109Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
110Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
111Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
113Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
117Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
119Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
120Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
123Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
124Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
128Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:11
129Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:34
130Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
131Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
134Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
137Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
139Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
140Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
141Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
144Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
146Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
147Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
148Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
151Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
152Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
153Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
154Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
156Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
157André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
158Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
159Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
160Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
161Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
162Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
164Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
165Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
166Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
167Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
168Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
169Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
170Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
171Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
172Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
173Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
174Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
175Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
177Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
179Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
180Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
181Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
182Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
183Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
184Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
185Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
186Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
187Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
188Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
189Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:20:11
190Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:21:11
OTLTiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo8
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky6
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Foce Carpinelli - km 57
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Mountain 2 - Abetone - km 152
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling8
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
6Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - Barga - km 97
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida6
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Bagni di Lucca - km 114
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida3
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida136pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling125
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team125
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli122

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:33:02
2BMC Racing Team0:00:31
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Movistar Team0:01:06
5IAM Cycling0:01:10
6Lampre-Merida
7Team Sky0:02:09
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
9Lotto Soudal0:07:12
10AG2R La Mondiale0:09:25
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:58
12FDJ.fr0:11:24
13Team Katusha0:12:08
14Androni Giocattoli0:12:24
15Bardiani CSF0:14:15
16Orica GreenEdge0:14:18
17Trek Factory Racing0:19:18
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:17
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:45
20Southeast Pro Cycling0:24:41
21CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:19
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:03

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida58pts
2Astana Pro Team47
3IAM Cycling40
4Tinkoff-Saxo18
5Team Sky17
6BMC Racing Team17
7Androni Giocattoli16
8Team Katusha8
9AG2R La Mondiale7
10Nippo - Vini Fantini5
11Movistar Team4
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo16:05:54
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:20
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
6Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:37
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:56
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
10Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:18
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:24
14Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:49
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:12
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:21
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:27
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:33
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:36
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:42
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:02
24Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:31
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:44
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:46
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:49
28Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:05:10
29Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:01
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:11
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:54
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:57
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:30
34Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:52
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:04
36Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:06
37Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:29
38Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:45
39Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:01
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:17:18
41Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:10
42Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:18:18
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:18:24
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:00
45Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:40
46Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:20:03
47Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:04
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:37
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:43
50Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:22:26
51Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:33
52Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:45
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:54
54Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:02
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:30
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:09
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:24:18
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:22
59Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:11
60Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:23
61Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:26
62Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:27:30
63Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:02
64Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:28:23
65David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:37
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:29:44
67Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:01
68Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:31:03
69Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:27
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:30
71Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:39
72Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:35
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:32:58
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:10
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:19
76Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:32
77Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:41
78Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:41
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:59
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:35:43
81Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:01
82Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:04
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:36:36
84Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:37:01
85Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:37:11
86Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:24
87Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:38:19
88Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:37
89Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:43
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:38
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:50
92Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:42:11
93Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:17
94Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:35
95Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:43:57
96Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:06
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing0:44:48
98Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:45:35
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:57
100Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing0:46:00
101Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:12
102Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:18
103Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:11
104Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:48:06
105Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:48:16
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:48:35
107Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:01
108Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:41
109Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:50:43
110Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:50:50
111Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:55
112Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:19
113Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:51:43
114Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:51:58
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:52:05
116Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:56
117Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing0:53:25
118Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:53:53
119Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:53:59
120Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:54:00
121Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:54:02
122Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:54:19
123Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:54:31
124Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:48
125Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:11
126Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:22
127Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:29
128Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:44
129Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:47
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:55:56
131Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:56:01
132Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:56:06
133André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:56:32
134Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:01
135Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:02
136Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:57:07
137Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:09
138Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:38
139Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing0:57:44
140Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:55
141Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:58:00
142Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:58:01
143Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:16
144Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:33
145Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:58:48
146Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:59:04
147Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:59:30
148Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:37
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:59:51
150Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:59:52
151Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:13
152Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:00:23
153Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:32
154Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:00:46
155Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:01
156Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:01:17
157Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal1:01:36
158Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:38
159Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:01:46
160Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:50
161Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:51
162Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:01:57
163Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:02:09
164Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing1:02:16
165Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:02:28
166Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:29
167Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida1:02:33
168Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:02:35
169Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:13
170Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:04:23
171Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:04:47
172Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:05
173Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:09
174Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:05:13
175Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
176Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:29
177Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:06:37
178Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:46
179Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:54
180Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:07:47
181Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:08:10
182Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:39
183Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:12:47
184Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:12:58
185Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:13:40
186Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:15:38
187Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing1:24:02
188Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:24:47
189Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1:25:03
190Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:27:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky53pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo35
4Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team26
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge25
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
12Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
13Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin18
16Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team17
17Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing17
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
20Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling14
21Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
22Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing12
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
24Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo10
25Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
26Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
27Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
28Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky7
30Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
31Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
32Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
34Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
35Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
36Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
37Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
41Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha3
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
43Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
46Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
47Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
48Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing2
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
50Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
51Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1
52Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
6Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
7Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
11Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
15Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
16Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
17Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
21Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
25Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
27Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
28Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team13
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida9
8Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
9Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling9
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
15Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
17Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
18Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
21Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
23Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
24Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
6Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
7Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
10Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice166pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling166
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini164
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli164
5Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo164
6Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida136
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team133
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling125
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale125
10Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli122
11Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha36
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
13Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team19
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team19
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale18
18Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
19Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
20Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team8
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal8
27Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
28Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin7

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
6Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
7Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
9Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team8
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
11Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
12Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
13Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky6
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
19Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
21Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
22Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
23Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
26Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
27Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
28Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3
29Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
30Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
31Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
32Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
33Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky2
34Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
35Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
37Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
38Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
39Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
40Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
41Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
42Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
43Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:05:56
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:00:35
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
4Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:43
5Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:17:16
6Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida0:18:22
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:38
8Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing0:20:01
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:35
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:31
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:59
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:31:01
13Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:30
14Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:33:39
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:34:39
16Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:02
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:22
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:48
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:33
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:10
21Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:16
22Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:59
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:39
24Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:50:41
25Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:53:58
26Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:55:20
27Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:27
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:55:45
29Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:55:54
30Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:56:59
31Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing0:57:42
32Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:58:14
33Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:35
34Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing1:00:21
35Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:36
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:49
37Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing1:01:55
38Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:27
39Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:02:33
40Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:05:11
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1:07:45
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling1:08:08
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:37
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:13:38
45Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:24:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team47:39:59
2BMC Racing Team0:00:43
3Team Sky0:02:23
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:43
5Movistar Team0:05:14
6Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:54
7Lotto Soudal0:25:09
8Orica GreenEdge0:30:22
9Lampre-Merida0:30:45
10Bardiani CSF0:32:35
11Team Katusha0:33:57
12FDJ.fr0:36:48
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:04
14Southeast Pro Cycling0:45:37
15AG2R La Mondiale0:53:28
16IAM Cycling0:58:24
17Androni Giocattoli1:07:12
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:20:18
19Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:27:57
20Nippo - Vini Fantini1:31:17
21Trek Factory Racing1:43:23
22Team Giant-Alpecin2:15:15

Teams points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge169pts
2Astana Pro Team127
3BMC Racing Team100
4Team Sky85
5Southeast Pro Cycling68
6Tinkoff-Saxo66
7Lampre-Merida63
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team52
9IAM Cycling52
10Trek Factory Racing52
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo51
12Team Katusha45
13Movistar Team42
14Androni Giocattoli40
15Lotto Soudal29
16Bardiani CSF20
17Team Giant-Alpecin20
18Etixx - Quick-Step18
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
20Nippo - Vini Fantini15
21AG2R La Mondiale12
22FDJ.fr10

Latest on Cyclingnews