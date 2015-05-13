Giro d'Italia: Contador climbs into maglia rosa on summit finish to Abetone
Polanc takes solo stage 5 victory
The first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia to Abetone in the Apennines sparked a battle royal for the pink jersey with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) going on the attack in the final five kilometres of the climb to the ski resort.
Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) won the stage alone after being in the long break of the day, taking the first win of his professional career just a few days after his 23rd birthday. He distanced Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) who just managed to hang on for second place at 1:31.
After responding to Contador’s initial attack, Aru won the sprint for third place to take a four-second time bonus but Contador pulled on the leader’s pink jersey after finishing in the same time. Porte was fifth on the stage in their slipstream. Aru is now two seconds behind Contador, and pulled on the white best young rider jersey, with Porte third overall at 20 seconds. Simon Clarke finished four minutes back, ending Orica-GreenEdge’s control of the pink jersey.
Contador last pulled on the pink jersey in 2011 but those results were cancelled when he tested positive for Clenbuterol and lost his subsequent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He won the pink jersey in 2008, when he took his second of six Grand Tour victories.
“I didn’t think I’d get the pink jersey so early, the goal is to get it in Milan at the finish. This is just a taste of what is to come,” Contador said.
“Of course I’m really happy to have it because everybody knows how much I like the Giro d’Italia and how important this jersey is to me. We might not try too hard to keep it but it will be up to the others to take it away from me. The good thing of today is that we’ve distanced Uran and that my legs felt good.”
Polanc was overjoyed to win the stage alone and give himself a special birthday present.
“The first victory is always special and I’m really happy that it came at the Giro d’Italia. It’s a great present for my birthday,” he said.
“I was 23 on the day I travelled to the Giro, on Wednesday. I just want to thank the team who gave me this chance and all my family and friends who have helped me. They help me in the bad times and in the good times like this.”
How it happened
The 152km stage again started in the sun with riders clearly enjoying the early summer during the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia.
The peloton stayed together for the opening 16km, with not much of a fight to get in the break.
After 16km five riders went clear and the peloton was happy to let them go. Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Serghei Tvetcov (Androni Giocattoli), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) were in the move, with Matteo Montaguti (Nippo Vini Fantini) belatedly trying to go across.
Compared to the two stages in the Ligurian hills, the peloton and the leading teams were happy to let them go, perhaps preferring to save their legs for the final climb to the finish at Abetone –the first of seven mountain finishes in this year’s Giro d’Italia.
The break quickly opened a gap on the lethargic peloton and their lead touched four minutes after 35km of racing. The peloton and race leader Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) were not worried about losing the pink jersey because Polanc was the best-placed overall at over 10 minutes back.
The break and the peloton continued to ride steady on the long category three climb of Foce Carpinelli, with the gap reaching nine minutes. Malaguti failed to reduce his gap to the break on the long descent into the Garfagnana valley and so finally sat up to wait for the field. Orica-GreenEdge accepted the responsibility of race leadership and led the peloton.
Domont took the mountain points and Tvetcov secured the sprint points in Barga after 97km of the stage. The Romanian rider almost crashed on the descent, totally miss-judging a corner. He was lucky he could head down a dirt road and quickly get going again. He needed some quick taping from his team car to repair a shoe but continued in the break.
The valley road to Abetone began with 36km to go in Bagni di Lucca, with the official climb starting at 17km to go. The five attackers continued to work together and began the climb with 5:33 on the peloton.
Behind, Orica-GreenEdge was riding to protect Johan Esteban Chaves.
Chavanel was the first to attack from the breakaway with 13km to go to push up the speed in the hope of staying away. The ever-aggressive Frenchman was quickly joined by Domont, Dillier and Polanc. Only Tvetcov was cast aside.
After other attacks, Polanc got away alone and began his personal ride to victory. Behind the Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana teams gathered on the front alongside Orica-GreenEdge, with the two super teams of this year’s Giro d’Italia squaring up for a fight.
Diego Rosa (Astana) was the first to attack with eight kilometres to go but Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) chased him down. Then Mikel Landa (Astana) jumped away and joined Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), who had also made a move but they were gradually pulled back by Tinkoff-Saxo, who had three riders to work for Contador.
Aru and Porte sat just behind Contador but Porte had just Leopold Konig with him in the front group after his other teammates were quickly left behind with five kilometres left to race. Clarke also lost contact at this point. He fought to hang on but finished the stage four minutes down on Contador.
As Clarke was dropped, Contador attacked hard, on the steepest part of the climb. He danced on the pedals but also pushed a big gear. Behind, only Aru and Porte could react with any decision and the two gradually got up to his wheel. The fight for overall victory suddenly seemed reduced to three riders.
Uran, Hesjedal and the rest had to fight to limit their losses.
Contador, Aru and Porte should have worked together to distance their rivals but instead they watched each other and then Porte attacked, jumping into the slipstream of a motorbike. When he was pulled back, Aru had a go but he was also caught. His Astana teammate Mikel Landa managed to cross the gap from behind after a long chase and immediately hit the front to do the work. He ended the chances of the chase group to close the gap, despite Movistar leading the chase and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) trying to attack.
Aru, Contador and Porte finished 1:31 minutes behind Polanc, in the same time as Chavanel. It was a good day for all of them, however, Uran lost a further 28 seconds. Hesjedal lost a little less but has also slipped out of overall contention.
After just five stages of racing, the battle for pink jersey is a battle between just Contador, Aru and Porte.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4:09:18
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|8
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:59
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:06
|19
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:15
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:28
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:32
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:51
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:54
|30
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:57
|31
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:03
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|38
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:09
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:12
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:04:17
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:07
|48
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:10
|49
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|55
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:46
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:47
|57
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:55
|58
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:23
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:12
|62
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|64
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:36
|65
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|70
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|71
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|73
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|74
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:28
|75
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|0:10:33
|76
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|79
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:01
|81
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:58
|82
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:02
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|85
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|88
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|91
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:41
|100
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|0:14:29
|102
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:18
|103
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:16:35
|106
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|107
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:51
|109
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|110
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|111
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|113
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|115
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|116
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|119
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|123
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|128
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:11
|129
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:34
|130
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|131
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|134
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|137
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|139
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|140
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|144
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|147
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|151
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|152
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|154
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|156
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|157
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|158
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|159
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|160
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|161
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|162
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|164
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|165
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|167
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|168
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|169
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|170
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|171
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|172
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|173
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|174
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|175
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|177
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|178
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|179
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|180
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|181
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|182
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|183
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|184
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|185
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|186
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|187
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|188
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|189
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:11
|190
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:21:11
|OTL
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|4
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|6
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|6
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|136
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|125
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|125
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:33:02
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|7
|Team Sky
|0:02:09
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:07:12
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:25
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:58
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:11:24
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:12:08
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:24
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:14:15
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:18
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:18
|18
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:17
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:45
|20
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:24:41
|21
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:19
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|58
|pts
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|47
|3
|IAM Cycling
|40
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|5
|Team Sky
|17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|16
|8
|Team Katusha
|8
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|11
|Movistar Team
|4
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:05:54
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|10
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|14
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:12
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:21
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:27
|20
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:33
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:36
|22
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:42
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|24
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:31
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:44
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:46
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:49
|28
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:10
|29
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:01
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:54
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:57
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:30
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:52
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:04
|36
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:06
|37
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:29
|38
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:45
|39
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:18
|41
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:10
|42
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:18:18
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:24
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:00
|45
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:40
|46
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:20:03
|47
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:04
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:37
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:43
|50
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:22:26
|51
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:33
|52
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:45
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:54
|54
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:02
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:30
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:09
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:24:18
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:22
|59
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:11
|60
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:23
|61
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:26
|62
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:27:30
|63
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:02
|64
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:23
|65
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:37
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:29:44
|67
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:01
|68
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:03
|69
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:27
|70
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:30
|71
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:39
|72
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:35
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:58
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:10
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:19
|76
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:32
|77
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:41
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:59
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:35:43
|81
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:01
|82
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:04
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:36:36
|84
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:37:01
|85
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:37:11
|86
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:24
|87
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:38:19
|88
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:37
|89
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:43
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:38
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:50
|92
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:42:11
|93
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:17
|94
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:35
|95
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:57
|96
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:06
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing
|0:44:48
|98
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:45:35
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:57
|100
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|0:46:00
|101
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:12
|102
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:18
|103
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:11
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:48:06
|105
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:48:16
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:48:35
|107
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:01
|108
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:41
|109
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:50:43
|110
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:50:50
|111
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:55
|112
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:19
|113
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:51:43
|114
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:51:58
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:52:05
|116
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:56
|117
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:53:25
|118
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:53:53
|119
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:53:59
|120
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:54:00
|121
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:02
|122
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:19
|123
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:31
|124
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:48
|125
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:11
|126
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:22
|127
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:29
|128
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:44
|129
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:55:47
|130
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:56
|131
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:56:01
|132
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:06
|133
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:32
|134
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:01
|135
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:02
|136
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:07
|137
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:09
|138
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:38
|139
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:57:44
|140
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:55
|141
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:58:00
|142
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:58:01
|143
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:16
|144
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:33
|145
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:58:48
|146
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:59:04
|147
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:59:30
|148
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:37
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:59:51
|150
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:52
|151
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:13
|152
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|1:00:23
|153
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:32
|154
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:00:46
|155
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:01
|156
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:17
|157
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:36
|158
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:01:38
|159
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:01:46
|160
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:50
|161
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:51
|162
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:01:57
|163
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:09
|164
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|1:02:16
|165
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:02:28
|166
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:29
|167
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:33
|168
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:35
|169
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:13
|170
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:23
|171
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:47
|172
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:05
|173
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:09
|174
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:05:13
|175
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|176
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:29
|177
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:06:37
|178
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:46
|179
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:54
|180
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:07:47
|181
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:08:10
|182
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:39
|183
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:12:47
|184
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:12:58
|185
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:40
|186
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:15:38
|187
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:24:02
|188
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:24:47
|189
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1:25:03
|190
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:27:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|4
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|12
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|13
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|16
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|17
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|17
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|19
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|20
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|21
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|12
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|24
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|25
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|26
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|27
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|28
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|7
|30
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|32
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|34
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|35
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|36
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|37
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|41
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|43
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|46
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|47
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|48
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|2
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|50
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|51
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|52
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|6
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|16
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|25
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|27
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|28
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|3
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|7
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|9
|8
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|9
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|15
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|17
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|18
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|21
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|24
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|7
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|10
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|166
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|166
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|164
|4
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|164
|5
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|6
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|136
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|133
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|125
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|10
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|122
|11
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|13
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|18
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|20
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|8
|27
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|7
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|9
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|12
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|13
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|21
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|22
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|23
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|25
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|26
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|27
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|29
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|30
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|31
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|32
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|35
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|38
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|39
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|41
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|42
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|43
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:05:56
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|4
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:43
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:16
|6
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:22
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:38
|8
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:20:01
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:35
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:31
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:59
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:01
|13
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:30
|14
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:33:39
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:39
|16
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:02
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:22
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:48
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:33
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:10
|21
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:16
|22
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:48:59
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:39
|24
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:50:41
|25
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:53:58
|26
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:55:20
|27
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:27
|28
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:55:45
|29
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:54
|30
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:56:59
|31
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|0:57:42
|32
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:14
|33
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:35
|34
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|1:00:21
|35
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:01:36
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:49
|37
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|1:01:55
|38
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:27
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:33
|40
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:05:11
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:07:45
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:08:08
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:37
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:38
|45
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:24:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|47:39:59
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Team Sky
|0:02:23
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:43
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:14
|6
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:25:09
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:22
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:30:45
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|0:32:35
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:33:57
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:36:48
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:04
|14
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:45:37
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:28
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:58:24
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:07:12
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:20:18
|19
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:27:57
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:31:17
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:23
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:15:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|169
|pts
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|127
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|100
|4
|Team Sky
|85
|5
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|68
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|63
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|9
|IAM Cycling
|52
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|52
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|12
|Team Katusha
|45
|13
|Movistar Team
|42
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|40
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|20
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|18
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|22
|FDJ.fr
|10
