Image 1 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 151 Richie Porte (Team Sky) is up to third overall on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 151 Simon Clarke drinks from his bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 151 The landscape of Toscana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 151 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto Jumbo) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 151 Ah Italia... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 151 The Giro d'Italia is just so Italian... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 151 The select group of Mikel Landa, Fabio Aru, Richie Porte and Alberto Contador on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 151 Some inventive Oakley paintwork on the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 151 Diego Rosa (Astana) picks himself up off the ground after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 151 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 151 Sébastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) tries to avoid the fallen Diego Rosa (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 151 Rigoberto Uran rides the climb to the team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 151 Axel Domont (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 151 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) squeezes the sweat from his helmet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 151 The Giro d'Italia trophy is looking like eluding Rigoberto Uran once again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) is excited to be leading the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 151 Fabio Aru is now the best young rider in the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 151 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) retains the red points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 151 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) receives kisses on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 151 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Soudal) cracked on the climb and lost almost three minutes. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 151 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) said goodbye to his maglia rosa today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 151 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) said goodbye to his maglia rosa today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 151 Sylvain Chavanel holds on for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 151 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx Quickstep) lost more time today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 151 Sylvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 151 Astana leads Aru, Porte and Contador on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 151 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 151 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) in agony on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 151 Diego Rosa (Astana) fell on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 151 Ryder Hesjedal on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 151 Alberto Contador looks back to see what level of damage he's inflicted to find Richie Porte and Fabio Aru bridging across to him (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 151 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 151 Simon Clarke enjoying his one day in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 151 'Tutti pazzi per Pirazzi'! Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF) launches a customary attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 151 Mikel Landa (Astana) driving the pace (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 151 Igor Antón (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 151 Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 151 Dayer Quintana (Movistar) still showing signs of his big crash (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 151 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 151 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 151 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 151 Kévin Reza (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 151 Fabio Felline (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 151 Cadel Evans was at the start line today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 151 Simon Clarke rolls to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 151 Maglia rosa Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 151 Amaël Moinard and Philippe Gilbert head to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 151 Amaël Moinard and Philippe Gilbert ride back from sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 151 Alessandro Petacchi (Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 151 Alex Porsev and Serguy Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 151 The colours of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 151 Fans pack into a bar to watch the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 151 Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 151 Maciej Paterski (CCC-Sprandi-Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 151 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 151 Stig Broeckx (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 151 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 151 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) didn't have a great day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 151 Designer Paul Smith was at the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 151 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) rugged up after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 151 Alberto Contador enjoying his time to spray (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 151 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 151 Marek Rutkiewicz (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 151 Serguy Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 151 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 151 Paolo Bettini was another ex-pro watching the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 151 Alberto Contador and team owner Oleg Tinkov celebrate the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 151 Alberto Contador checks his bike before the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 73 of 151 Davide Formolo was a man in demand today (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 74 of 151 One former Giro winner and a future Giro winner? (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 75 of 151 Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov will be a happy man (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 76 of 151 Fabio Aru arrives on the podium to collect his best young riders jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 77 of 151 The Astana team on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 78 of 151 Thumbs up for Alberto Contador after moving into the pink jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 79 of 151 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was 35th today (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 80 of 151 Paolo Bettini was busy chatting to riders today including Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 81 of 151 The pink jersey of Alberto Contador moments before being presented to the 2008 winner of the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 82 of 151 Michel Rogers enjoys a post-race drink (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 83 of 151 La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Ciro Scognamiglio at the start of the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 84 of 151 Ivan Rovny with a vest full of bidons for his teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 85 of 151 Paolo Bettini chats with Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 86 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 87 of 151 Jan Polanc can hardly believe his win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 88 of 151 Alberto Contador attacks Aru and Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the overall race lead following stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his overall race lead on the stage 5 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) gives thumbs up to the crowd in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the new overall race leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the pink jersey after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is the new race leader at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) took a solo win during stage 5 to Abetone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) won stage 5 to Abetone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 151 Richie Porte (Team Sky) is now in third overall after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 151 Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador and Richie Porte cross the line together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 101 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 102 of 151 Fabio Aru leads Alberto Contador and Richie Porte across the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 103 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 104 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa, doing his pistolero salute (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 105 of 151 Fabio Aru (Astana) in second overall after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 151 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 151 Alberto Contador, Richie Porte and Fabio Aru faced off on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 151 Maglia Rosa Simon Clarke talks to Cadel Evans ahead of the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 110 of 151 Alberto Contador calm and collected (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 111 of 151 Alberto Contador prepares his bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 112 of 151 Esteban Chaves in the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 113 of 151 Jan Polanc wins stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 114 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 151 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 118 of 151 Mountains classification leader at the start Pavel Kochetkov (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 119 of 151 Paolo Tiralongo drives the attack on stage 5 with Aru, Porte and Contador in tow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 151 Davide Villella (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 121 of 151 Chris Juul Jensen programmes his SRM (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 122 of 151 Former pink jersey wearer Michael Matthews (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 123 of 151 The riders wait for the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 124 of 151 Origa-GreenEdge will be hoping to collect a few more of these (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 125 of 151 Porte, Contador and Aru on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 151 Alessandro Petacchi ahead of the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 127 of 151 Mikel Landa would play an important role on stage 5 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 128 of 151 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 151 Silvan Dillier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 130 of 151 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 131 of 151 Orica-GreenEdge's last day with the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 132 of 151 Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 133 of 151 Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 134 of 151 Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 135 of 151 Chavanel attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 136 of 151 Richie Porte (Sky) puts in a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 137 of 151 Yesterday's winner Davide Formolo is popular with the fans (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 138 of 151 Ivan Basso greets his former teammate and stage 4 winner Davide Formolo (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 139 of 151 Ivan Basso leaves the team bus (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 140 of 151 Elia Viviani still in the points jersey at the start of the day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 141 of 151 The peloton departs (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 142 of 151 Paolo Tiralongo rides to the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 143 of 151 Dayer Quintana still nursing injuries (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 144 of 151 Moreno Hofland and Rick Flens talk ahead of the start (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 145 of 151 Simon Clarke enjoying his time in pink (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 146 of 151 André Greipel signs on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 147 of 151 CCC Sprandi Polkowice are introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 148 of 151 Every day before the stage the organisers release a bunch of pink balloons (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 149 of 151 Simon Clarke in pink after finishing second on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 150 of 151 Carlos Betancur gives his bike a quick check (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 151 of 151 Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia to Abetone in the Apennines sparked a battle royal for the pink jersey with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky) going on the attack in the final five kilometres of the climb to the ski resort.

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) won the stage alone after being in the long break of the day, taking the first win of his professional career just a few days after his 23rd birthday. He distanced Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) who just managed to hang on for second place at 1:31.

After responding to Contador’s initial attack, Aru won the sprint for third place to take a four-second time bonus but Contador pulled on the leader’s pink jersey after finishing in the same time. Porte was fifth on the stage in their slipstream. Aru is now two seconds behind Contador, and pulled on the white best young rider jersey, with Porte third overall at 20 seconds. Simon Clarke finished four minutes back, ending Orica-GreenEdge’s control of the pink jersey.

Contador last pulled on the pink jersey in 2011 but those results were cancelled when he tested positive for Clenbuterol and lost his subsequent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He won the pink jersey in 2008, when he took his second of six Grand Tour victories.

“I didn’t think I’d get the pink jersey so early, the goal is to get it in Milan at the finish. This is just a taste of what is to come,” Contador said.

“Of course I’m really happy to have it because everybody knows how much I like the Giro d’Italia and how important this jersey is to me. We might not try too hard to keep it but it will be up to the others to take it away from me. The good thing of today is that we’ve distanced Uran and that my legs felt good.”

Polanc was overjoyed to win the stage alone and give himself a special birthday present.

“The first victory is always special and I’m really happy that it came at the Giro d’Italia. It’s a great present for my birthday,” he said.

“I was 23 on the day I travelled to the Giro, on Wednesday. I just want to thank the team who gave me this chance and all my family and friends who have helped me. They help me in the bad times and in the good times like this.”

How it happened

The 152km stage again started in the sun with riders clearly enjoying the early summer during the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia.

The peloton stayed together for the opening 16km, with not much of a fight to get in the break.

After 16km five riders went clear and the peloton was happy to let them go. Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Serghei Tvetcov (Androni Giocattoli), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) and Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) were in the move, with Matteo Montaguti (Nippo Vini Fantini) belatedly trying to go across.

Compared to the two stages in the Ligurian hills, the peloton and the leading teams were happy to let them go, perhaps preferring to save their legs for the final climb to the finish at Abetone –the first of seven mountain finishes in this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The break quickly opened a gap on the lethargic peloton and their lead touched four minutes after 35km of racing. The peloton and race leader Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) were not worried about losing the pink jersey because Polanc was the best-placed overall at over 10 minutes back.

The break and the peloton continued to ride steady on the long category three climb of Foce Carpinelli, with the gap reaching nine minutes. Malaguti failed to reduce his gap to the break on the long descent into the Garfagnana valley and so finally sat up to wait for the field. Orica-GreenEdge accepted the responsibility of race leadership and led the peloton.

Domont took the mountain points and Tvetcov secured the sprint points in Barga after 97km of the stage. The Romanian rider almost crashed on the descent, totally miss-judging a corner. He was lucky he could head down a dirt road and quickly get going again. He needed some quick taping from his team car to repair a shoe but continued in the break.

The valley road to Abetone began with 36km to go in Bagni di Lucca, with the official climb starting at 17km to go. The five attackers continued to work together and began the climb with 5:33 on the peloton.

Behind, Orica-GreenEdge was riding to protect Johan Esteban Chaves.

Chavanel was the first to attack from the breakaway with 13km to go to push up the speed in the hope of staying away. The ever-aggressive Frenchman was quickly joined by Domont, Dillier and Polanc. Only Tvetcov was cast aside.

After other attacks, Polanc got away alone and began his personal ride to victory. Behind the Tinkoff-Saxo and Astana teams gathered on the front alongside Orica-GreenEdge, with the two super teams of this year’s Giro d’Italia squaring up for a fight.

Diego Rosa (Astana) was the first to attack with eight kilometres to go but Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) chased him down. Then Mikel Landa (Astana) jumped away and joined Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), who had also made a move but they were gradually pulled back by Tinkoff-Saxo, who had three riders to work for Contador.

Aru and Porte sat just behind Contador but Porte had just Leopold Konig with him in the front group after his other teammates were quickly left behind with five kilometres left to race. Clarke also lost contact at this point. He fought to hang on but finished the stage four minutes down on Contador.

As Clarke was dropped, Contador attacked hard, on the steepest part of the climb. He danced on the pedals but also pushed a big gear. Behind, only Aru and Porte could react with any decision and the two gradually got up to his wheel. The fight for overall victory suddenly seemed reduced to three riders.

Uran, Hesjedal and the rest had to fight to limit their losses.

Contador, Aru and Porte should have worked together to distance their rivals but instead they watched each other and then Porte attacked, jumping into the slipstream of a motorbike. When he was pulled back, Aru had a go but he was also caught. His Astana teammate Mikel Landa managed to cross the gap from behind after a long chase and immediately hit the front to do the work. He ended the chances of the chase group to close the gap, despite Movistar leading the chase and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) trying to attack.

Aru, Contador and Porte finished 1:31 minutes behind Polanc, in the same time as Chavanel. It was a good day for all of them, however, Uran lost a further 28 seconds. Hesjedal lost a little less but has also slipped out of overall contention.

After just five stages of racing, the battle for pink jersey is a battle between just Contador, Aru and Porte.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4:09:18 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 8 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 11 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:59 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:02:06 19 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:15 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:28 25 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:32 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:51 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:54 30 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:57 31 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:03 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 35 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:53 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 38 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 41 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:09 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:12 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:04:17 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:07 48 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:10 49 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 51 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 52 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 55 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:46 56 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:47 57 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:55 58 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:23 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:12 62 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:08:05 64 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:36 65 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 69 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 70 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:42 71 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:50 73 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 74 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:28 75 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 0:10:33 76 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 79 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:12:01 81 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:58 82 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:02 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 88 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 90 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 91 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 96 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 98 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:41 100 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 0:14:29 102 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:18 103 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:16:35 106 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 107 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:51 109 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 110 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 111 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 113 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 115 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 116 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 117 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 119 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 123 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 128 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:11 129 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:34 130 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 131 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 134 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 137 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 139 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 140 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 144 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 145 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 146 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 147 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 148 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 151 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 152 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 153 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 154 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 156 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 157 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 158 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 159 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 160 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 161 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 162 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 164 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 165 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 167 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 168 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 169 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 170 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 171 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 172 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 173 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 174 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 175 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 177 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 179 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 180 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 181 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 182 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 183 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 184 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 185 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 186 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 187 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 188 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 189 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:20:11 190 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:21:11 OTL Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Foce Carpinelli - km 57 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Mountain 2 - Abetone - km 152 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 6 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - Barga - km 97 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 6 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Bagni di Lucca - km 114 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 3 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 136 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 125 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 122

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:33:02 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Movistar Team 0:01:06 5 IAM Cycling 0:01:10 6 Lampre-Merida 7 Team Sky 0:02:09 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 9 Lotto Soudal 0:07:12 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:25 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:58 12 FDJ.fr 0:11:24 13 Team Katusha 0:12:08 14 Androni Giocattoli 0:12:24 15 Bardiani CSF 0:14:15 16 Orica GreenEdge 0:14:18 17 Trek Factory Racing 0:19:18 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:17 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:45 20 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:24:41 21 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:19 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:03

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre-Merida 58 pts 2 Astana Pro Team 47 3 IAM Cycling 40 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 18 5 Team Sky 17 6 BMC Racing Team 17 7 Androni Giocattoli 16 8 Team Katusha 8 9 AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 11 Movistar Team 4 12 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 16:05:54 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:20 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 6 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:37 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:56 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 10 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:18 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:24 14 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:49 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:12 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:21 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:27 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:33 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:36 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:42 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:03:02 24 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:31 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:44 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:46 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:49 28 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:05:10 29 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:01 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:11 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:54 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:57 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:30 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:52 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:04 36 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:06 37 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:29 38 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:45 39 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:01 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:17:18 41 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:10 42 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:18:18 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:18:24 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:00 45 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:40 46 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:20:03 47 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:04 48 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:37 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:43 50 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:22:26 51 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:33 52 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:45 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:54 54 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:02 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:30 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:09 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:24:18 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:22 59 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:11 60 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:23 61 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:26 62 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:27:30 63 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:02 64 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:23 65 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:37 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:29:44 67 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:01 68 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:31:03 69 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:27 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:30 71 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:39 72 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:35 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:32:58 74 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:10 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:19 76 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:32 77 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:41 78 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:41 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:59 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:35:43 81 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:01 82 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:04 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:36:36 84 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:37:01 85 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:37:11 86 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:24 87 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:38:19 88 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:37 89 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:43 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:38 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:50 92 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:42:11 93 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:17 94 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:35 95 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:43:57 96 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:06 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) TrekRacing 0:44:48 98 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:45:35 99 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:57 100 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 0:46:00 101 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:12 102 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:18 103 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:47:11 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:48:06 105 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:48:16 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:48:35 107 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:01 108 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:41 109 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:50:43 110 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:50:50 111 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:55 112 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:19 113 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:51:43 114 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:51:58 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:52:05 116 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:56 117 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 0:53:25 118 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:53:53 119 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:53:59 120 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:54:00 121 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:02 122 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:19 123 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:54:31 124 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:48 125 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:11 126 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:22 127 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:29 128 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:44 129 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:55:47 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:56 131 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:56:01 132 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:56:06 133 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:56:32 134 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:01 135 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:02 136 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:07 137 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:09 138 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:38 139 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 0:57:44 140 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:55 141 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:58:00 142 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:58:01 143 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:16 144 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:33 145 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:58:48 146 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:59:04 147 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:59:30 148 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:37 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:59:51 150 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:59:52 151 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:13 152 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:00:23 153 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:32 154 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:00:46 155 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:01 156 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:01:17 157 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 1:01:36 158 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:38 159 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:01:46 160 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:50 161 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:51 162 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:01:57 163 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:02:09 164 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 1:02:16 165 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:02:28 166 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:29 167 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 1:02:33 168 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:02:35 169 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:13 170 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:23 171 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:04:47 172 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:05 173 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:09 174 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:05:13 175 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 176 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:29 177 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:06:37 178 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:46 179 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:54 180 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:07:47 181 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:08:10 182 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:08:39 183 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:12:47 184 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:12:58 185 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:40 186 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:15:38 187 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 1:24:02 188 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:24:47 189 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1:25:03 190 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:27:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 53 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 4 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 12 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 13 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 16 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 17 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 17 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 20 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 14 21 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 12 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 24 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 25 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 26 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 27 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 28 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 7 30 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 31 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 32 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 34 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 35 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 36 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 37 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 41 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 43 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 46 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 47 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 48 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 2 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 50 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 51 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 52 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 7 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 11 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 16 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 21 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 25 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 27 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 28 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 9 8 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 9 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 15 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 17 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 18 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 21 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 24 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 7 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 10 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 166 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 164 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 164 5 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 6 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 136 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 133 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 125 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 10 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 122 11 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 13 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 19 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 18 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 20 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 8 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 8 27 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 28 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 7

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 7 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 9 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 11 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 12 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 21 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 22 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 23 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 26 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 27 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 28 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 29 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 30 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 31 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 32 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 2 34 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 35 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 37 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 38 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 39 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 41 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 42 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 43 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16:05:56 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:35 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 4 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:43 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:17:16 6 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 0:18:22 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:38 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 0:20:01 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:35 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:31 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:59 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:31:01 13 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:30 14 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:33:39 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:39 16 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:02 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:22 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:48 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:33 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:10 21 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:16 22 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:59 23 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:39 24 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:50:41 25 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:53:58 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:55:20 27 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:27 28 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:55:45 29 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:54 30 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:56:59 31 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 0:57:42 32 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:58:14 33 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:35 34 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 1:00:21 35 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:36 36 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:49 37 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 1:01:55 38 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:27 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:02:33 40 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:05:11 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1:07:45 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:08:08 43 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:08:37 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:13:38 45 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:24:45

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 47:39:59 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 3 Team Sky 0:02:23 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:43 5 Movistar Team 0:05:14 6 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:54 7 Lotto Soudal 0:25:09 8 Orica GreenEdge 0:30:22 9 Lampre-Merida 0:30:45 10 Bardiani CSF 0:32:35 11 Team Katusha 0:33:57 12 FDJ.fr 0:36:48 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:04 14 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:45:37 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:28 16 IAM Cycling 0:58:24 17 Androni Giocattoli 1:07:12 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:20:18 19 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:27:57 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:31:17 21 Trek Factory Racing 1:43:23 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 2:15:15