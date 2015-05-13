Giro d'Italia: Stage 5 race video highlights

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the overall race lead following stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa, doing his pistolero salute (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador, Richie Porte and Fabio Aru faced off on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) is now in third overall after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) won the first mountain finish of the Giro d’Italia to Abetone, with the climb in the Apennines also sparking the battle for the pink jersey between Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Richie Porte (Team Sky).

Polanc won alone after being in the long break of the day, with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) just hanging on for second place at 1:31. Aru won the sprint for third place to take a four-second time bonus but Contador pulled on the leader’s pink jersey after finishing in the same time. Porte was fifth on the stage in their slipstream. Aru is now two seconds behind Contador, with Porte third overall at 20 seconds.

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) finished four minutes back.