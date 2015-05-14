Video: Alberto Contador's Giro d'Italia race bike

Image 1 of 6 Alberto Contador checks his bike before the stage (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 6 Alberto Contador prepares his bike (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the pink jersey after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Alberto Contador's Specialized S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

An attack by Alberto Contador on the slopes of Abetone netted the Tinkoff-Saxo rider his first maglia rosa of the 2015 Giro d'Italia and first since 2011. Contador finished the stage in fourth place but it was enough to take the overall lead ahead of Fabio Aru (Astana) and Riche Porte (Team Sky).

In March, we brought you photos of the personalised Specialized S-Works Tarmac AC'15 that Contador will be racing on this season

On the morning of the stage to Abetone, Cyclingnews spoke to Contador's mechanic since he turned professional, Faustino Muñoz, about the bike which recognises his Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta a España victories with hints of pink, yellow and red in its colour scheme.

In 2015, Tinkoff-Saxo and Contador are riding full Shimano Dura Ace group sets, Contador ops for mechanical over Di2, with FSA components, a change from SRAM in previous years, Roval Wheels with Specialized tubular tyres and Prologo saddles.

Contador rides a 54cm frame with his saddle height set at 74.8cm, a 57cm top-tube and 44cm width handlebars. The same measurements Contador has had since turning pro, explains Muñoz.

Contador's choice is of cassette however is regularly changed from 11x30 to 11x32 and chain rings from 36 to 39 depending on the parcours. For example on, stage 5 Contador was running a 11x32 cassette.

Watch the video below to find out more about the bike of the maglia rosa.

