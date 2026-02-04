'I don't expect the best legs' - Why the UAE Tour climb of Jebel Hafeet comes too soon for Marlen Reusser

World time trial champion reveals why she left SD Worx

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 04: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Movistar Team during the Top Riders Press Conference prior to the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026 / #UCIWWT / on February 04, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Marlen Reusser at the UAE Tour press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being pipped into second place at last week's Trofeo Marratxi-Felanitx hilltop finish in Mallorca, Marlen Reusser has arrived at the UAE Tour Women with ambition but little in the way of hope for overall victory.

This year's race will serve up its usual fare of three flat stages, but if crosswinds don't appear, the final stage and its climb of Jebel Hafeet will be the decisive day. Finishing 1025m above sea level, the climb is a tough one, averaging a 6.6% gradient over 10.8km. The middle eight kilometres are 8% with ramps of 11%, something which would normally provide Reusser a chance of victory. Not this year, according to Movistar's Swiss woman.

Charming, thoughtful and funny to speak with, competitiveness oozes out of Reusser, though she arrived in the professional peloton relatively late in life, starting at Equipe Paul Ka in 2020 aged 28. After a year with Alé-BTC Ljubljana she then signed with SD Worx, leaving at the end of 2023.

"I think I was always competitive, you feel that you have it in you, so why shouldn't you? I felt always more and more that I have a lot in myself. And then you're like asking, like in SD Worx, why should I keep giving to my teammates when maybe I can be better than them? It doesn't make sense. If you think I can beat them, why should you keep going working for them? So that was what I had.”

