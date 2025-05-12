'It will be a long recovery' - Mikel Landa released from hospital to begin healing from fractured vertebra sustained in Giro d'Italia crash

Mikel Landa has been released from the hospital and was cleared to travel home to begin his recovery for a fractured vertebra, his team Soudal-QuickStep confirmed in a medical update on Monday.

The Spanish rider crashed in the final 6km of the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia last Friday in Tirana, Albania, which forced him to abandon the stage race.

"I would like to thank everybody for the messages of support and the love that I have received," Landa said in the update from his team.

"I would also like to thank the medics both at the scene of the accident and at the hospital in Tirana, and to everybody at Soudal Quick-Step who has taken care of me and helped me to return to my home.

"It will be a long recovery, but the support that has been shown to me will strengthen me on my journey."

The crash happened at high speed on the descent of the Surrel climb with 5.3km remaining in the 160-kilometre stage 1 from Durrës into Tirana. Landa fell heavily over a metre-high ledge onto the sidewalk in a bend.

He was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital in Tirana, where he underwent treatment and spent one night in the intensive care unit (ICU). Scans revealed a fractured T11 vertebra, and with no other injuries, he was then moved from the ICU to a standard recovery room through the weekend.

"Following his accident on Friday’s opening stage of the Giro d'Italia, Mikel Landa has been able to travel home, where he can begin his recovery," the team wrote in their statement.

"After the accident, Mikel was transferred to hospital in Tirana, where he underwent a CT scan, that revealed a stable fracture to the TH 11 vertebra.

"Mikel spent the night in an ICU ward, but after suffering no further complications, he was moved to a normal hospital room and arrangements were made for his return home, where he can begin his recuperation.

"He is said to be in good spirits and optimistic for the future."

Soudal-QuickStep have not confirmed the length of recovery time that Landa faces, nor when he will be healthy enough to resume training or racing.

