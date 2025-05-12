Recommended reading

'It will be a long recovery' - Mikel Landa released from hospital to begin healing from fractured vertebra sustained in Giro d'Italia crash

'I would like to thank everybody for the messages of support and the love that I have received' says Soudal-QuickStep rider

Mikel Landa at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Mikel Landa has been released from the hospital and was cleared to travel home to begin his recovery for a fractured vertebra, his team Soudal-QuickStep confirmed in a medical update on Monday. 

The Spanish rider crashed in the final 6km of the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia last Friday in Tirana, Albania, which forced him to abandon the stage race. 

